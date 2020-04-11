WWE News and Notes On CM Punk, Edge, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and More

– As many of you know by now, Edge will be appearing on “WWE Backstage” next Tuesday at 11PM EST on FS1. CM Punk will also be appearing:

– FS1 will be airing some Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch content on April 21st:

8:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey

9:00 pm EST – Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Matches

10:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man

– WWE posted the following new edition of “WWE Playlist”, looking at Superstars who brought pets and wild animals to the ring: