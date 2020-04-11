WWE News and Notes On CM Punk, Edge, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and More

– As many of you know by now, Edge will be appearing on “WWE Backstage” next Tuesday at 11PM EST on FS1. CM Punk will also be appearing:
This Tuesday on @FS1 don't miss an all-new #WWEBackstage with the return of @CMPunk and special guest @WWE Hall of Famer: @EdgeRatedR! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Jyfy1IUDjT
– FS1 will be airing some Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch content on April 21st:
8:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Ronda Rousey
9:00 pm EST – Becky Lynch’s Five Most Memorable Matches
10:00 pm EST – WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man
