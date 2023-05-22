WWE Night Of Champions 2023 Social Media Ambassador Revealed

The social media ambassador for WWE Night Of Champions has been announced.

On Monday, WWE revealed that WWE AI AN’s Nathalie Mamo will be serving as the social media ambassador for the WWE premium live event scheduled for this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Check out the complete announcement below.

WWE Al An’s Nathalie Mamo to serve as Social Media Ambassador for WWE Night of Champions

Nathalie Mamo, host of WWE’s exclusive Arabic digital series, WWE Al An, is set to serve as WWE’s official Social Media Ambassador for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, this weekend in anticipation of WWE Night of Champions. In addition to hosting WWE Al An, Nathalie has presented sports news for MTV Lebanon, Sky News Arabia and even covered last year’s NBA games in Abu Dhabi for the official NBA App. After being voted a Sports Personality of the Year in 2021, Mamo was chosen to host the reveal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 official match ball, as well as the official ball of the World Cup Final.

Throughout the week, you will be able to find Nathalie across WWE’s official digital and social media channels as she covers her experiences interviewing Superstars, visiting the one-of-a-kind WWE Champions City and, of course, taking in the action at WWE Night of Champions at the incredible Jeddah SuperDome.

Keep your eyes peeled across social media for a unique perspective of all things Jeddah during an epic WWE Night of Champions week courtesy of Social Media Ambassador, Nathalie Mamo!