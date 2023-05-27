WWE Night Of Champions Preview For Today (5/27/2023): Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

WWE Night Of Champions 2023 goes down this afternoon.

The company runs the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with their annual WWE Night Of Champions 2023 premium live event starting at Noon EST. / 9am PST.

On tap for the highly-anticipated show this afternoon is a triple main event, with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins going one-on-one against AJ Styles to determine the first-ever Raw World Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes having a “fight,” as well as Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defending their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa.

Also scheduled for the show today is Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, GUNTHER vs. Mustafa Ali for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com starting 12/11c this afternoon for live WWE Night Of Champions 2023 results coverage from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.