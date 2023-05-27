WWE Night Of Champions Results – May 27, 2023

WWE Night Of Champions 2023 has arrived.

The company runs the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with their annual WWE Night Of Champions 2023 premium live event starting at Noon EST. / 9am PST.

On tap for the highly-anticipated show this afternoon is a triple main event, with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins going one-on-one against AJ Styles to determine the first-ever Raw World Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes having a “fight,” as well as Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defending their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships against Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa.

Also scheduled for the show today is Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, GUNTHER vs. Mustafa Ali for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus.

Featured below are complete WWE Night Of Champions results from Saturday, May 27, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from Noon until 5pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS (5/27/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get the tenth annual WWE Night Of Champions 2023 premium live event started, with the official Kickoff Show pre-show on the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as WWE’s official YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital and social media outlets.

From there, we are greeted by the pre-show panel, who introduce themselves and welcome us to the show. Representing the Kickoff Show panel for WWE Night Of Champions is Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp.

The trio run down the lineup and then we shoot to a video package for the fight between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. They talk after the package about Cody’s reportedly broken arm injury and how that will likely play a big factor in the bout.

After that, we switch gears and focus on the Raw Women’s Championship. The video package for the Bianca Belair vs. Asuka rematch from WrestleMania airs. After it wraps up, the pre-show panel talk about the bout and the changing persona of “The Empress of Tomorrow.”

Once they wrap up that discussion, they shift gears and focus on the WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown today between reigning title-holder GUNTHER and challenger, Mustafa Ali.

As they continue to talk, we see a live shot of the parking lot. Out comes Cody Rhodes with his arm in a sling. He is stopped by Byron Saxton and is briefly interviewed. He mentions how his broken arm changes the strategy for the bout. He continues walking and we fade back to the pre-show panel.

Now the conversation switches to covering the tournament to crown the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion for the Raw brand. The video package airs showing the journey AJ Styles and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins have taken leading up to today’s title showdown.

Things continue and we move on to discussion about the SmackDown Women’s Championship showdown pitting Rhea Ripley against Natalya. The video package airs and the panel talk about the contest and then we shift to a video telling the story of the Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch match.

From there, we shift and are shown footage from yesterday’s WWE Night of Champions press conference in Saudi Arabia. Then we shoot to Byron Saxton who is with the Special Olympics KSA athletes.

Back to the panel, Braxton, Rosenberg and Camp talk more about the Rollins-Styles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. They bring up Rollins filming a movie and Styles being more active lately. Rosenberg picks Styles to win. Camp picks Rollins.

Finally, the pre-show wraps up with a lengthy video package showing the issues within The Bloodline between Roman Reigns and The Usos, as well as the Solo Sikoa dynamic. The build to the Reigns and Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens match for today is also featured.

World Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

The panel wraps up, the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature airs and then the cold open video package officially gets WWE Night Of Champions 2023 off-and-running.

After the package wraps up, fireworks explode and the camera pans the massive Jeddah SuperDome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the tenth annual WWE Night of Champions 2023 pay-per-view.

Kicking things off today will be the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. With that said, we see a shot of the beautiful new championship belt on the velvet red carpet on the podium

The camera settles at the commentary desk where Cole and Corey Graves are shown. They kick it to the Arabic commentary team, who introduce themselves and send it back to Cole and Graves.

We hear the familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ theme music and out comes “The Phenomenal One” to kick today’s show off with one of the three main events. He settles in the ring and fireworks explode. His music dies down and he awaits the arrival of his opponent.

A video package airs between Styles and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ entrances. It wraps up and we see Styles pacing in the ring and looking ready to make history as the inaugural champion. Now the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins entrance tune hits.

The fans start warming up their pipes and belting out the “WHOA-OH-OH’s!” as the conductor himself, “The Visionary” Seth Rollins emerges and begins leading the fans in song as he heads to the squared circle. Rollins is wearing an insanely goofy leopard print fluffy shoulder throw. Cool stuff as always here.

Now the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. The fans break out in a loud “AJ Styles!” chant. The two circle each other. Styles goes to lock up but Rollins side-steps him and plays conductor to the fans who start loudly singing again.

Styles ambushes Rollins as he gets too comfortable playing conductor. He blasts Rollins and then sends him crashing out to the floor. We see #WWENOC is trending number one in the United States already as Rollins re-enters the ring.

Rollins slaps a side head lock on Styles and then the two hit the ropes. Rollins leap-frogs Styles and does the flutter-fingers cocky gesture that Scott Hall would often do in his heydey. The action spills out to the floor and Rollins drops Styles with a running knee.

Back in the ring, Rollins looks for a Stomp but Styles avoids it. Styles takes over after that and starts to settle into a comfortable offensive lead. He takes it to Rollins with a mat-based attack as the fans try and rally behind “The Visionary.”

We see Rollins fire up from there and he takes over after launching Styles face-first into the middle turnbuckle. The fans start to sing again as Rollins takes it to Styles, knocking him off the top turnbuckle with a single, vicious chop to the chest.

The fans fire up with a loud “AJ Styles! AJ Styles!” chant as the two head to the top-rope together. Rollins looks for a super-plex but Styles fights his way free and the two head back to action on the mat, trading strikes.

Styles starts to take over again after a nice flurry of back-and-forth action, which saw each hitting some big spots. Styles hits a moonsault into a Scorpion Death Drop for a close near fall. Styles sits Rollins on the top rope but Rollins ends up countering.

Rollins goes for the cover but Styles kicks out. Rollins hoists Styles up and hits a Buckle Bomb in the corner. He heads to the top-rope and follows that up with a frog splash for a pin fall attempt. Styles kicks out at two.

Seth looks for a Rude Awakening style neck-breaker but Styles counters into a seated Michinoku Driver for a close near fall attempt. Styles looks for a Styles Clash off the middle ropes but Rollins avoids it. Rollins ends up bringing Styles off the ropes the hard way in an explosive high spot.

As the action continues, we see Styles start to take over. Styles gets Rollins outside the ring ropes and looks for a suplex. He ends up leaping up in the suplex position, slamming Rollins down with a suplex onto the hard part of the ring apron as he lands on his feet on the floor at ringside.

Back in the ring, we see Styles looking for a Phenomenal Forearm. Rollins avoids it and Styles crashes and burns on the floor. Rollins hits a suicide dive and splashes onto Styles on the floor, but immediately clutches his knee in pain.

Styles fights back into the offensive driver’s seat and slaps a calf-crusher on Rollins in the middle of the ring. Rollins crawls to the ropes and again Styles pulls him back and slaps the calf-crusher on the leg of Rollins that he just tweaked on the landing after the suicide dive.

The two each fire up a few times and Styles looks for the Styles Clash to finisher him off, but Rollins kicks out. Styles connects with a Pedigree on Rollins for another close near fall attempt. Styles looks disappointed in his inability to finish Styles off while his head is shown bleeding.

Styles looks for a Phenomenal Forearm as Rollins was getting up, but Rollins gets up and connects with a super kick as Styles was on his way down. Rollins goes for a Stomp as Styles was getting up, but Rollins leg gave out on him.

Rollins hits a Pedigree and his leg looks worse for wears again. He toughs his way through it and connects with a Stomp for the pin fall victory. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion. After the match, Triple H presents Rollins with the title in a big “moment.”

Winner and NEW World Heavyweight Champion: Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

A video package airs to get us ready for the second match of the evening. We it wraps up, we return back live inside the Jeddah SuperDome where the iconic theme music for WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus hits.

“Thank you, Trish!”

Out she comes and she makes her long walk to the ring to a ton of boos from the Jeddah audience in attendance. She settles in the ring as Graves and Cole bicker on commentary and then her music wraps up.

The theme for Becky Lynch hits and the crowd explodes as “The Man” emerges to a ton of smoke and pyro. She makes her way down to the ring to a ton of cheers from the Saudi fans inside the Jeddah SuperDome.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Lynch immediately charge across the ring and start teeing off on Trish. After Lynch works Trish over for a bit, the action spills out to the floor where Trish takes over.

Stratus rams Lynch into the steel ring steps and then into the ring apron before rolling her back in the ring and kicking her hard in the gut. Trish controls the action in the offensive driver’s seat with a slow pace for a few minutes.

From there, Lynch speeds things up as she fires up and begins taking over as the crowd rallies behind her. Lynch connects with a big leg drop off the middle ropes. She follows that up with a baseball slide to knock Trish out to the floor. She leaps off the ring apron with a clothesline on the floor.

At ringside, we see Trish launch Lynch into the steel ring post face-first. This allows Trish to take over. Back in the ring, Trish connects with a big spinebuster on Lynch for a close near fall. Trish takes Lynch off the ropes with a head-scissors take down into another near fall attempt.

A small “Thank you, Trish!” breaks out, which Cole acknowledges on the broadcast. Trish looks for her Stratusfaction bulldog off the ropes but Lynch avoids it. Lynch brings Trish over to the corner and hits a flipping stunner off the ropes. She follows that up with a Hulk Hogan style leg drop off the middle ropes for a near fall.

Lynch looks for the Man-Handle Slam but Trish counters and looks for a Sharpshooter. Lynch avoids it. She heads to the top but Trish knocks her down. Trish looks to do her head-scissor out of the corner on the ropes again but Lynch slaps a sharpshooter on her while still on the ropes.

“The Man” drags Trish to the center of the ring still in the hold. Stratus eventually drags her way over to the bottom rope to free herself from the hold. The action spills out to the floor where Lynch leaps off the ring steps into a kick from Trish.

Back in the ring, Trish connects with a Chick-Kick for a close near fall. Trish grabs Becky by the hair and trash talks her before slamming the back of her heard into the mat repeatedly. She does it too many times as Lynch counters her into the Dis-Arm-Her arm-bar.

Trish eventually escapes and the two grab each other’s hair and start hockey swinging at each other. Trish looks for another Chick Kick but Lynch avoids it and connects with a Man-Handle-Slam for a close near fall.

Out on the floor, Trish escapes Lynch’s clutches and heads back in the ring. Out from under the ring comes Zoey Stark who hits her with her Z-360 finisher and sends her back into the ring where Trish hits her Stratus-faction finisher for the win. Trish and Stark head to the back together laughing.

Winner: Trish Stratus