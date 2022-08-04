WWE NIL Signee AJ Ferrari Facing Felony Charge of Sexual Battery

AJ Ferrari, a WWE NIL signee, has been accused on one count of felony sexual battery.

According to The Oklahoman, on August 3 a warrant was issued for his arrest. A $25,000 bond was required. A woman accused him of sexual assault, and on July 5 she requested and obtained an emergency protective order. A hearing will take place on September 15.

Derek Chance, Ferrari’s lawyer, released the following statement:

“The Ferrari Family is disappointed by the State’s decision to file this charge,” Chance said in an emailed statement. “We remain confident that through the legal process, A.J. Jr. will be exonerated, as he is innocent and the facts will no doubt prove it.”

He was dismissed from Oklahoma State University’s wrestling team on July 13. In his time at the university, he earned a 30-1 record, including a 20-1 record and a national championship at 197 pounds in his first year. He had a perfect record as a sophomore (10-0) before a car accident ruined the rest of his campaign and caused internal shoulder damage.

In December 2021, Ferrari was revealed to be a member of the inaugural WWE NIL Class.