WWE Nixes Return Plans For Former Champion

Fans hoping to see Alexa Bliss return to WWE will have to wait longer, as plans for her comeback have reportedly been shelved indefinitely.

According to PWInsider.com, Bliss was originally slated to return to WWE television several weeks ago during Monday Night Raw in San Jose, with creative plans involving her joining The Wyatt Sicks faction. However, those plans were abruptly canceled before the event, and the faction itself has since been moved to SmackDown, though they have yet to appear on the blue brand. Any creative plans for Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks have now been scrapped, and the group’s future direction will proceed independently of Bliss.

Bliss was reportedly ready to return, and the issue does not appear to be related to creative differences. Speculation suggests that her absence could be tied to a potential contract issue, though this has not been confirmed. Bliss is currently under an older WWE contract that predates her recent time off to have her first child.

At this time, Bliss is not being considered for the Women’s Royal Rumble match, and her return is not expected to be tied to a surprise appearance. Although many anticipated her comeback in time for WrestleMania season, those plans now appear to be in question. Bliss has not appeared on WWE television since the 2023 Royal Rumble, leaving fans uncertain about when she will next step into the ring.