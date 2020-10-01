WWE Nominated At Sports Business Awards, Indy Wrestlers In RAW Promo

– WWE’s WrestleMania 35 came up short at Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards on Wednesday as it was nominated for Sports Event of the Year. The 2019 NFL Draft won the award. The other nominees at the virtual awards ceremony were the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, the Miami Open Presented By Itaú, the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. WWE issued the following on the nomination, which was first revealed earlier this year:

WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards At the prestigious Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards on Wednesday, WrestleMania 35 was recognized as a nominee for Sports Event of the Year. WrestleMania 35, which emanated from MetLife Stadium, was an unforgettable night of action, featuring a Winner Take All Triple Threat Match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Kofi Kingston challenging Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, and Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Title against Seth Rollins. WWE made the most of having its biggest annual spectacle in the nation’s biggest market, drawing 82,265 fans to WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium and shattering the event’s records for viewership and engagement across social and digital media. For the first time, WWE showcased its Women’s Division in the WrestleMania main event. It was a successful end to a week’s worth of activities in the New York City metro area that demonstrated the power of the WWE brand and its ability to garner attention on a grand scale, both in person and across digital channels.

– We noted earlier in the week that indie veteran Pineapple Pete (Sugar Dunkerton) was one of the extras who Bianca Belair ran against in her vignette on this week’s RAW. The other two runners were played by indie wrestlers Nick Stanley and Skyler Moore.

Like Pete, Moore has also competed for AEW this year. Stanley appeared as a RAW Underground competitor last month and lost to Braun Strowman.