WWE Nominated For Cablefax’s FAXIES Awards

WWE has been named as a finalist for the following FAXIES Awards-

* Overall Social Media Presence: WWE’s Social Media team

* Social Media Campaign: The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary

* Digital Team of the Year: WWE Advanced Media Group

* New Product or Launch: WWE ThunderDome

Cablefax’s The FAXIES Awards have honored “people, shows, and networks who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media and online content” for more than 15 years now. The 2021 FAXIES Awards will be held at a digital ceremony on Thursday 6/10 at 4 PM Eastern Time. Full details on the awards can be found here.