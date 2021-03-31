WWE Nominated For Ten Cynopsis Awards

WWE has been nominated for a total of 10 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards this year.

The following announcement was issued today on the nominations:

WWE claims several Cynopsis Sports Media Awards nominations

WWE has earned 10 nominations at the upcoming Cynopsis Sports Media Awards!

The New Day: Feel the Power is up for Best Podcast Series, WWE Network is in the running for Over the Top (OTT) Content Service, WWE Community Relations on WWE’s The Bump got the nod in Social Good TV Special or Episode, WWE and Make-A-Wish partnered for a nomination in Awareness for a Social Good Initiative and WWE and The Famous Group joined forces in Production Innovation for the WWE ThunderDome – Virtual Fan Experience.

Additionally, WWE is up for Overall Social Media Excellence and Use of Social Media: National/League, while The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary has been nominated for Overall Social Media Excellence for a Campaign, and WWE and The Famous Group once again teamed up for a nomination in Tech Innovation During the COVID-19 Pandemic for WWE ThunderDome: Virtual Fan Experience.

Finally, WWE Advanced Media Group EVP Jayar Donlan is a finalist for Digital Executive.

The Cynopsis Sports Media Awards “raises a glass to celebrate the industry’s biggest players and best work. Finalists and winners are recognized across production, marketing, and technology teams, saluting their hard work and innovation from the one of the sports media’s most challenging years to date.”

Winners will be announced live at the virtual event on Wednesday, April 21, at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. Register for the virtual ceremony at cynopsis.com/events/2021-sports-media-awards.