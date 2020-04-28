WWE Nominated For Webby Awards

WWE announced today that they have received 5 nominations in the 24th Annual Webby Awards.

WWE’s announcement focused on the nomination for their “After The Bell” podcast with host Corey Graves. The November 27, 2019 episode with Kevin Owens, Shayna Baszler and The Viking Raiders was nominated in the “Podcasts: Sports” category.

WWE received the following nominations this year:

* After The Bell: November 27, 2019 episode – “Podcasts: Sports (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials)”

* WWE’s Instagram account – “Social: Sports”

* Table For 3: Little Big Appetite episode with Ember Moon, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman – “Video: Unscripted”

* WWE 365: Alexa Bliss episode – “Video: Reality”

* The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel – “Video: Reality”

WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves has received a nomination in the 24th Annual Webby Awards, and you can vote now to support WWE's first official podcast in the "Podcasts: Sports" category. Held each year by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Webby Awards have honored excellence on the internet each year since 1996. In the "Podcasts: Sports (Individual Episodes, Mini-Series & Specials)" category, WWE After the Bell is up against ESPN Films' The Sterling Affairs, Champion's Mojo Podcast, Wondery's The Lead, and Luminary Media's Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team. The nominated episode of WWE ATB features Kevin Owens, Shayna Baszler and The Viking Raiders and was released on Nov. 27, 2019.