WWE Nominated In This Year’s TikTok Latin America Awards

WWE has been nominated for a TikTok Latin America Award in 2023.

WWE Espaol, the official Spanish-language channel of WWE on TikTok, was nominated today in the “Crack de Cracks” category, also known as “Best of The Best.”

WWE competes in the “Crack de Cracks” category against the following accounts: UFC Espaol, Atlas FC, Chivas, the Mexico National Football (Soccer) Team, the FIFA World Cup Espaol account, Liga Professional AFA, Boca Juniors Football (Soccer), River Plate Football (Soccer), and the Ecuador National Football (Soccer).

The first round of voting is now underway and will conclude on Sunday, January 22. Latin American fans can vote at this link to advance the WWE channel to the next round.