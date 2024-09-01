WWE Not Involved In Production Of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” Docuseries

As PWMania.com previously reported, Netflix will premiere their “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on September 25, which will include six one-hour episodes. The series, which details the life and career of Vince McMahon, has been in production for some time.
Despite WWE signing a deal with Netflix, it seems they will not be involved in the show’s production.
According to Brandon Thurston, WWE does not have a production credit on the upcoming series, which was produced by Chris Smith (Tiger King), with some involvement from Bill Simmons.
WWE does not have production credits on the series, a source with knowledge of the project tells Wrestlenomics & POST Wrestling. https://t.co/OFNFdiRRJt
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 30, 2024