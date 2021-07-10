WWE Now Accepting Job Resumes From The Social Media App TikTok

WWE announced the following regarding job resumes on TikTokResumes.com:

WWE Superstar

Experience: Any

WWE is a recognized leader in global sports and entertainment with programming available in more than 800 million households worldwide across more than 180 countries and over 20 languages. One of the world’s most influential brands, WWE has over 1 billion followers across 15 different platforms.

At WWE we recruit athletes and performers from around the world with wide-ranging backgrounds including the NFL, NBA, MMA, Olympic sports, Collegiate athletics, the Military, Strongman, the world of entertainment … and now TikTok!

Ideal candidates possess:

World-class athleticism

Size, flexibility, strength, & agility

Personality & charisma

Global appeal & diversity

Coachability, work ethic, & professionalism

Step Into Our Ring