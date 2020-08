WWE ThunderDome registration is now open for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, as seen in the tweet below. Capacity will likely be reached soon as it was when SmackDown registration opened on Tuesday night. The new state-of-the-art viewing experience will officially debut tonight with SmackDown.

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome during #SummerSlam! https://t.co/zxqLqDHnUH pic.twitter.com/1EJap27HxD — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020