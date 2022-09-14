WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment

WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show.

SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.

Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change.

“NXT has been and always will be about developing the Superstars of tomorrow, but we will always reflect and acknowledge the past,” Michaels said. “NXT’s constantly evolving with a focus on the future. Superstars develop and move on, but our message to our passionate fans will never change – We Are NXT

Following the conclusion of the video, the NXT 2.0 logo faded out to reveal a black and gold NXT logo, similar to what was used prior to the NXT 2.0 reboot in September 2021. NXT then went off the air on the USA Network.

WWE Hall of Famer and Chief Content Officer Triple H tweeted after the show, “#WeAreNXT.”

Michaels added in a tweet, “Tonight we celebrate one year of #WWENXT 2.0 and look to the future!!! #WeAreNXT”

WWE captioned the video, “[right pointing arrows emoji] Constantly evolving.” #WWENXT #WeAreNXT”

WWE also released a GIF of the NXT 2.0 logo fading into the new NXT logo, which can be seen below.

In May 2012, NXT was introduced as a developmental brand. On September 14, 2021, the show was relaunched as NXT 2.0, with a new logo, a new look, and a new direction for the weekly TV show’s format. It was previously assumed that the NXT 2.0 revamp was made by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but it now appears that 2.0 has been dropped, with Triple H in charge.

There’s no word on what the transition back to NXT will entail, or if there will be any significant changes.

Here are related shots from Tuesday night’s show-closing message: