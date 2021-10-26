WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc Preview For Tonight (10/26)

NXT 2.0 will present the Halloween Havoc episode tonight on the USA Network. The episode is reportedly airing commercial free for the first 30 minutes.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel/Make The Deal)

-NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK (C) vs. Imperium (Spin The Wheel/Make The Deal)

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (Spin The Wheel/Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match)

-Johnny Gargano & Dexter Lumis invite Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes to a Haunted House to find his missing North American Championship

-Solo Sikoa will debut

-New cryptic Superstar will debut

Special Appearance: Chucky

Host: LA Knight