WWE NXT 2.0 Match Announced For Next Week

Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar will take place on next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

The match was announced during last night’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT after Quinn came to ringside to brawl with Escobar during the #1 contender’s match that saw Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly defeat Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde to earn a WarGames title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Elektra Lopez later confronted Quinn in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center, and said she wished Quinn wouldn’t mess with Legado del Fantasma, but she did admire someone who marched to the beat of their own drum. She then wished Quinn good luck in next week’s title match, and said he would need it.

Quinn has been feuding with Legado del Fantasma for a few weeks now after rejecting an offer to join the group while Escobar was away, at a time when Lopez was showing interest in Quinn. Escobar would return and the group attacked Quinn after a win over Andre Chase.

Escobar tweeted after last night’s ringside brawl and wrote, “[raised eyebrow emoji x 4] This is not over… #IRunTheBingo”

Stay tuned for more on the Quinn vs. Escobar feud and next week’s NXT show, which will also feature fallout from WarGames.