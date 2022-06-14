WWE NXT 2.0 Preview for Tonight 6/14/22

The WWE NXT 2.0 episode airing tonight was taped in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last week.

Following his return to WWE last week, WWE has confirmed that Apollo Crews will be back on tonight’s show to “make history.” It’s worth noting, however, that Crews was absent from the spoilers taped last week. Crews has a new promo, which you can see below.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s show:

– Joe Gacy debuts The Dyad (Sol Ruca, Schism) vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

– The debut of Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) vs. Guru Raaj

– Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

– Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) vs. Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade

– NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

In addition to those previously announced matches, below is a non-spoiler preview for tonight’s NXT 2.0, based on last week’s taping:

– Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

– Appearances by Cameron Grimes, Tony D’Angelo, Santos Escobar, Solo Sikoa, Grayson Waller, and others

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade vs. Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)