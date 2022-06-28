WWE NXT 2.0 Preview for Tonight (6/28) – Great American Bash Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 show will be broadcast live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and will serve as the go-home build for next week’s Great American Bash event.

After two weeks of broadcasting on a tape delay, NXT will resume its regular live timeslot tonight. The main event of the evening will include a match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and #1 contender Cameron Grimes, as well as Nikkita Lyons’ comeback.

The following line-up has been revealed by WWE for tonight:

– Giovanni Vinci vs. Ikemen Jiro

– Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

– Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn

– Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to determine new #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

– Nikkita Lyons returns from injury

– New NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will address their title win

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes meet face-to-face

– The final build for Great American Bash