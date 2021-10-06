WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings Report For 10/5

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 632,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.51% from last week’s episode, which drew 655,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 episode drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.10% from the 183,000 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #32 ranking. NXT ranked #57 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #50 ranking.

This week’s NXT episode drew the lowest viewership of the 2.0 revamp so far, and the lowest key demo rating for a live USA Network episode since June 29. The key demo rating also tied with three other episodes to be the second-lowest of the year for live USA episodes. From the debut NXT 2.0 revamp episode on September 14, the NXT audience is down 17.9% while the key demo rating is down 38%. This week’s viewership was down 3.51% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 1.1% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 18.8% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode aired head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.