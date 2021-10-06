WWE NXT 2.0 Results – October 5, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to promote tonight’s Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us, hyping the Fatal 4 Way that was originally announced as an eight-man tag team match. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon

We go right to the ring and out first comes Toxic Attraction – Mandy Rose with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Out next comes Ember Moon as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rose applies a headlock and they trade holds. Moon drops Rose in the middle of the ring first. Rose comes back and rocks Moon in the face with a right hand, then talks some trash. A furious Moon fights back and unloads as fans do dueling chants. Moon turns Rose upside down in the corner and works her over. Dolin and Jayne pull Rose to safety as fans boo. Moon runs the ropes for a suicide dive, landing hard on Jayne at ringside for a big pop as Jayne took the dive for Rose.

Moon grabs Rose and powerbombs her on the edge of the apron. Moon goes over and shoves Dolin down on the ramp as Dolin tends to Jayne. Moon comes back in but Rose takes advantage and levels her. Rose with a big overhead suplex for a 2 count. Rose works Moon over in the corner now. Rose takes Moon down with a body scissors now.

Fans do dueling chants as Rose applies an abdominal stretch now. Moon finally gets free and slams Rose to the mat. Moon with a discus forearm, then an enziguri to put Rose right back down. Moon goes to the top and delivers a double knees.

Moon mounts more offense and goes back to the top for The Eclipse but she has to roll through. Rose comes right back with a big boot to knock Moon’s head off. Rose covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose stands tall as the music hits and fans boo. Dolin and Jayne join Rose in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. The boos continue as Toxic Attraction stands tall together.

– The announcers talk about Hit Row (NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis) getting sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. We go to a vignette from Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. They each take shots at Hit Row and Escobar challenges Swerve to put the NXT North American Title on the line, asking what kind of man is he.

Odyssey Jones vs. LA Knight

We go back to the ring and out comes Odyssey Jones to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes LA Knight to mostly boos from the crowd. Knight poses in the corner and has some words for Jones as he looks on. The bell rings and Knight stalls some as fans chant “Odyssey!” at him.

Knight dodges an attack, and another, then decks Jones and shows off some. Jones misses in the corner again and strikes Jones, then shows off again. Jones catches Knight now, splashes him in the corner, then launches him across the ring twice for a big pop. Knight goes to the floor for a breather but Jones follows. Knight re-enters the ring first and charges but Jones drops him with a shoulder with ease. Jones charges but Knight sends Jones face-first into the turnbuckles, then works him over while he’s down as fans boo.

Knight uses the middle rope to keep Jones down as the referee warns him. Knight with a running high knee from the apron. Knight brings it back in and drops the big elbow for a 2 count, covering for a 2 count. More back and forth. Jones dodges a big shot and Knight lands hard. Jones mounts offense now as fans cheer him on. Jones with a Gutbuster in the middle of the ring.

Andre Chase hits the ring and yells at Jones from the apron as fans boo. Jones knocks him to the floor with a right hand. Knight takes advantage of the distraction and drops Jones with the Cutter finisher for the pin to win while Chase keeps Jones’ foot away from the bottom rope.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight stands tall as his music hits. Chase looks on from the entrance-way as Jones stares him down.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cameron Grimes. Grimes is a little jealous over all of the love going around NXT these days, specifically Cora Jade and Trey Baxter plus Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, which is why he’s on the hunt for a love of his own. Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland interrupt. Dunne says there’s not a woman alive who would touch Grimes. Dunne says a lot is changing in NXT but he’s still the baddest man on the planet. Holland threatens to teach Grimes a lesson tonight. Grimes pays them no mind and while they’re talking he walks over to two women, asking if they’re single.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kyle O’Reilly approaches Von Wagner in the locker room, asking why he helped him out two weeks in a row. Wagner says he saw an opportunity and jumped on it. He doesn’t like Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland as much as O’Reilly does. Wagner says he respects O’Reilly. O’Reilly says he has had a rough year and now trusts no one, but he understands where Wagner is coming from, but he also wants Wagner to let him handle his own business, and stay out of his way. O’Reilly walks off. We go back to the ring and Ciampa has a mic.

Ciampa wants to get straight to the point. He announces that Halloween Havoc is returning on October 26 and he needs an opponent. Ciampa goes on and talks about how actions mean everything in this new world of NXT, he knows the roster is full of hungry competitors now. He mentions how one man claims he’s not a patient man, and wants to be the flag bearer of NXT, which is fine & dandy to Ciampa. He asks who has balls big enough to come try to take his title. The music interrupts and out comes Bron Breakker.

Breakker says he’s treated Ciampa with nothing but respect since the day he walked in the door, but he doesn’t care how long he’s been here, he wants to be NXT Champion. Breakker heard Ciampa say he wants to fight someone with balls, and Breakker has the biggest balls in the locker room. Breakker says the match he wants and the fans want, is Breakker vs. Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc. Ciampa says the difference between them is Breakker wants the title, while Ciampa needs it. To Breakker the title is just a stepping stone to something bigger and better, to Ciampa it is something bigger, it is something better.

Ciampa says Breakker has 3 weeks to go from an intern to a Ph.D. Ciampa says the challenge is accepted. Breakker gets hyped up as fans bark and Ciampa exits the ring, bumping into Breakker’s shoulder on his way out. Breakker looks on from the ring as Ciampa raises the NXT Title on the ramp.

– We get a brief backstage promo from Joe Gacy. He says while social media crashed this week, one platform didn’t and that’s the voice for an inclusive generation, NXT. He will use the ring as our safe space tonight, as we gather in unity to prove that conflict can be resolved peacefully, and yes, there can be two winners. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Indi Hartwell is walking with Persia Pirotta backstage, talking about the honeymoon with Dexter Lumis. Indi says she put him down and he’s too tired to be here. She mentions how they went through “two packets” of condoms and Persia asks about his “size” as they walk. They stop and see smoke coming from under a door. They open it up and Tian Sha’s Boa and Mei Ying are in there. Boa is apparently bowing to Ying while she sits in her throne. Boa yells at them and slams the door.

Joe Gacy vs. Ikemen Jiro

We go back to the ring and Ikemen Jiro waits as Joe Gacy makes his way out. Gacy is all smiles with the peace sign in the air. They shake hands to start.

They go at it and stop as Gacy stalls some. Jiro isn’t down for his games. Gacy ends up offering a handshake again but he uses it to attack Jiro as fans boo. Gacy works Jiro over with right hands now. Gacy with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Gacy is all smiles as he plays to the crowd some more. Gacy drops Jiro with an elbow.

Jiro counters and drops Gacy for a pop. Jiro keeps striking Gacy with a handful of his own jacket. Jiro drops Gacy with the third big right hand for a pop. Jiro walks into a big boot int he corner. Gacy goes to the top but Jiro rocks him, then sends him to the mat with a hurricanrana. Gacy ducks a dropkick and comes right back with a lariat in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

– After the match, Gacy stands tall with a peace sign in the air. We go to replays. Gacy helps Jiro up after the match and hugs him. Gacy makes his exit but stops at the entrance-way as a mystery man is shown in the stands, staring Gacy down. This is Harland, also known as Parker Boudreaux.

– We get a quick video package on Cora Jade to hype tonight’s in-ring debut. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a casino-themed vignette with Duke Hudson, who is now a master of poker, apparently a professional poker player. He talks about toying with your mind and ending it before it begins. All money is welcome because he’s taking it all, whether it’s in the ring or on the felt. Better luck next time, he says.

Virginia Ferry vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade for her official in-ring debut on NXT. Enhancement talent Virginia Ferry waits in the ring.

Before the match can begin, Franky Monet pulls Ferry from the ring and destroys her at ringside as Robert Stone cheers her on. Stone says he’s sorry to Jade because her new opponent is Monet. Alicia makes the change official.

Franky Monet vs. Cora Jade

The bell rings and Franky Monet levels Cora Jade with a clothesline. Monet keeps the attack going, bringing Jade to the corner and hitting her with elbows, then unloading with kicks.

Monet whips Jade hard into the turnbuckles and delivers the running double knees to the face. Monet backs off as the referee warns her. Trey Baxter appears at ringside to encourage his girlfriend as Monet drags her out of the corner and continues to man-handle her. Baxter tries to help Jade again but Monet continues dominating her on the mat.

Jade fights back with a knee but Monet levels her with ease once again, connecting with a Spear. Monet laughs and goes for her Road To Valhalla finisher the in the middle of the ring but Jade rolls through and pins her for the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Cora Jade

– After the match, Jade rushes to ringside to celebrate with Baxter as the music hits. Monet seethes in the ring as fans cheer Jade on.

– We see MSK backstage pacing around as McKenzie Mitchell interviews them about the main event. The Grizzled Young Veterans interrupt. They have words and agree to make the main event Elimination style. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs show up and they don’t want to wait. A brawl breaks out as Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams also show up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the back, asking about facing Bron Breakker at Halloween Havoc. Ciampa goes on and says the match will be special. Joe Gacy interrupts and brings up how Ciampa asked who has the biggest balls to take his title. Gacy says that was some specific toxic energy coming from Ciampa. Gacy goes on and says he realizes Ciampa must be feeling his strength from privilege as champion, but Gacy speaks from a voice struggling to be heard and they speak through him. Gacy says we would love to be included in a title shot. Ciampa sees what Gacy is trying to do, and if he wants a title shot, he can beat Ciampa next week to be added to the Halloween Havoc match. Ciampa promises that the ring will not be a safe space for Gacy next week, not for him. Ciampa walks off.

– We see a furious NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez walking through the parking lot moments ago.

Ridge Holland vs. Cameron Grimes

We go back to the ring and out comes Pete Dunne with new SmackDown Superstar Ridge Holland, who was just drafted. Cameron Grimes is out next.

The bell rings and fans chant for Grimes as they go at it. They go to the mat and trade holds as Dunne goes to work on the arm. Grimes tosses Dunne and taunts him, telling him to kiss his grits. Dunne attacks but Grimes gets the upperhand and grounds him by his arm. Dunne fights Grimes off again and levels him with a stiff shot to boos. Dunne gets aggressive and continues working on Grimes’ arm now.

Dunne takes Grimes down by the arm and makes him yell out, stretching him and bending his fingers back. Dunne keeps control and dropkicks Grimes in the back of the head. Grimes fights out of a hold as Holland looks on from ringside. Dunne misses a flying kick in the corner. Grimes mounts some offense now as fans rally for him. Grimes with a dropkick in the corner.

Grimes goes to the top for the big crossbody and he hits it for a 2 count. Dunne blocks a German suplex and elbows him in the face. Dunne drops Grimes and goes back to work on the arm. Dunne with a snap German suplex, then kicks to the head. Dunne with a roundhouse kick for a close 2 count. Dunne goes right into the armbar, showing some frustration now. Grimes counters and flips over Dunne, then nails a German suplex with a bridge for a close 2 count.

Fans chant “NXT!” now and rally for Grimes but Dunne keeps control. Grimes with a right hand and enziguri. Holland pulls Dunne to safety. Kyle O’Reilly appears out of nowhere and attacks Holland and Dunne at ringside. Dunne sends O’Reilly over the announce table. Grimes brings it back in the ring but can’t hit the Cave-In as Dunne blocks it. Dunne comes right back with the Bitter End in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as Holland joins him. O’Reilly rushes the ring again and attacks but they beat him down to boos. O’Reilly is destroyed with a quick double team attack. Holland and Dunne stand tall as the music starts back up.

– Still to come, the NXT Tag Team Titles will be defended in the main event.

– We get a quick vignette for Joe D’Angelo to hype tonight’s debut. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and new SmackDown Superstars Hit Row are backstage – NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis. They issue a response to Legado del Fantasma and hype up their draft picks to SmackDown. Swerve says he will give Santos Escobar a title shot and then the only way he will see the title is on Friday nights.

– We see video of Von Wagner helping out Kyle O’Reilly during the break. Wagner helped O’Reilly up and they left the ring together with no tension from O’Reilly.

Malik Blade vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and out comes Malik Blade for his NXT 2.0 debut after recent matches on WWE 205 Live. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo to make his debut. The mafia-connected amateur wrestler is also known as Joe Ariola before coming to WWE.

D’Angelo tries to hand money to the referee before the match, attempting to buy him out. The bell rings and they go at it. D’Angelo with a headlock. Blade tries to get free but D’Angelo keeps it locked. They go to the mat but Tony keeps the headlock applied. Tony beats Blade down and then levels him with a shoulder. Tony talks some trash and keeps Blade grounded.

Blade runs the ropes and leaps but Tony catches him in mid-air, then delivers a backbreaker. Tony with big thrusts to the back in the corner. Blade with a big kick to the mouth. Tony takes it and drops Blade with ease. Tony talks some trash while grabbing Blade by his face. Blade fights back and dropkicks Tony to the floor. Tony runs back in and Blade follows. Tony drops him with a tackle for a 2 count.

Tony grounds Blade now as fans chant “Tony!” at him. Fans do dueling chants now. Blade tries to mount some offense again but Tony puts him down in the corner. Tony with uppercuts to the gut, then the abdominal stretch. Blade fights out and they go at it. Blade drops Tony with a heel kick. Blade keeps going and hits a flying crossbody from the top but Tony kicks out at 2. Blade rolls Tony over for a quick 1 count.

Tony backs into the corner and pleads with Blade to hold on. Tony suckers Blade in and sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Tony then delivers a belly-to-belly suplex. Tony with a big overhead suplex, dumping Blade on his head. Tony holds that move and comes back up into a twisting Fisherman’s Buster for the pin to win.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. D’Angelo puts his cap back on and plays to the crowd to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. They’re hyped up for tonight’s main event. They’re also bout it, bout it, and that’s how it’s going to be. They walk off and the announcers hype tonight’s main event.

Mei Ying vs. Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring and out comes Tian Sha – Mei Ying with Boa. Vic says Ying is not happy about being interrupted earlier. We go back to commercial as they slowly head to the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Indi Hartwell with Persia Pirotta. Fans chant “Indi Lumis!” now. The bell rings and Ying strikes first. Indi goes behind and locks Ying up but Ying powers out and slams her by her arm. Ying keeps control but Indi applies another headlock. Ying breaks free as fans rally for Indi. Ying delivers strikes and drops Indi again.

Ying takes Indi to the corner and drops her with yet another strike to the throat area. Ying grounds Indi by the neck now. Indi tries to fight up but Ying tightens the nerve grip.

Fans rally for Indi again and she fights up and out. Indi with a right hand. Ying catches a kick and drops Indi with another throat strike. Ying with a nerve grip to the throat now as fans chant what sounds like “this is stupid!” now. Ying and Indi tumble to the floor with the grip still applied. Ying sends Indi back-first into the ring post. Ying goes to boot Indi into the ring post but Persia sacrifices herself for Indi and goes down.

Indi fights back and rolls Ying back into the ring. Indi springboards in with a flying clothesline while Ying is down. Hartwell covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi joins Persia on the floor to celebrate as the music hits. Indi puts her wedding ring back on and kisses it.

– Lash Legend is backstage with a few people. She says “Lashing Out” will return next week and she will spill some hot tea that will make the controversial Urban Meyer/mystery woman story look like nothing. Tony D’Angelo walks up and says she should have him on her show next week if she wants to get some real eyeballs on it. Lash seems to consider it. He walks off and she says she loved Tony in the new Sopranos movie. Lash tells her friends that “Lashing Out” was so good last week that it shut down the internet yesterday.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette with The Diamond Mine. Malcolm Bivens hypes up each member and gives some background information on them – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and coach Hachiman. We go back to the ring and Samantha Irvin is interviewing Gonzalez. Irvin says the world has been buzzing about Toxic Attraction, and asks about last week’s beatdown on Gonzalez. Gonzalez says message received. She asks Mandy Rose if they know who they attacked. Gonzalez says Toxic Attraction has been in the headlines for a few weeks but she’s been dominating the division for a year. Gonzalez goes on about how she will take care of Rose and put her in a body cast if she touches her title again. Gonzalez goes to address Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne but the music interrupts and out comes Toxic Attraction.

Rose tells Gonzalez to stop. She used to admire the strength, tenacity and everything else about Gonzalez but now she’s just coming off desperate. Fans gave Rose the “What!?” treatment and she yelled at them, threatening them if it keeps up. Rose says Gonzalez is coming off as someone who knows their title reign is coming to an end. Rose says Toxic Attraction is taking over and there’s nothing Gonzalez can do about it. Dolin speaks next about how they’re all championship material, and Gonzalez can’t help but stare in awe. Gonzalez says she can’t help but stare at the 6 staples in Dolin’s head from when she bashed her with the title. Dolin wants to fight and she goes to ringside on the other side of the ring. Jayne speaks next and taunts Gonzalez. Jayne goes on about how they’re all over WWE, the new faces of NXT 2.0, and soon they will hold all the women’s gold in NXT. Jayne says they’re not just Toxic Attraction, they’re THE attraction. They surround the ring again. Rose says it’s time to have some fun. They go to attack Gonzalez but NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark storm the ring to stand with Gonzalez. The two sides yell at each other but Toxic Attraction jumps down off the apron and backs away as fans boo.

– Kyle O’Reilly is backstage with ice on his shoulder. Von Wagner walks in and says next week they will team up to face Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland. Wagner says Kyle can like it or not, but he’s the only person to have Kyle’s back in NXT. Von walks off.

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles: Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. MSK

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event, a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs are out first as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez is backstage with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. There’s some tension between the three but Stark tries to get them on the same page to deal with Toxic Attraction. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta walk up and they taunt Shirai and Stark. Gonzalez walks off and says she will let Shirai and Stark deal with this. Indi and Persia have words with Shirai and Stark. Shirai says the only gold Indi will be wearing is on her finger and. Indi says we’ll see about that as the champs walk off. The announcers confirm Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc, but Joe Gacy can be added to the match if he beats Ciampa in a non-title match next week. We go back to the ring for the main event as The Grizzled Young Veterans come out – James Drake and Zack Gibson. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are already out. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK are out last – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Vic confirms that Hayes does not have to use his Breakout Tournament title shot here.

The bell rings and Gibson starts off with Lee. Gibson takes him down and they trade moves. Lee with quick pin attempts early on. Carter tags in and they unload with double team kicks. Carter drops Gibson and gets hyped up. Lee comes back in for more double teaming as Gibson retreats and pleads. Hayes tags himself in. Carter and Hayes go at it now as fans rally. Hayes with an enziguri and a springboard clothesline. Trick tags in and they double team Carter with shoulders.

Trick covers Carter for 2. Jensen tags himself in now. He has words with Trick in the middle of the ring. Trick slaps him. Jensen unloads after Trick turns his back to run his mouth. Trick ends up taking Jensen down with a big right hand. Hayes tags in and they still haven’t knocked Jensen off his feet. He’s teetering but catches Hayes with a big Atomic Drop. Briggs tags in and they level Hayes with a double team. Briggs and Brooks pull Gibson and Drake into the ring and take turns on them, Hayes and Williams in the corners.

Briggs and Jensen get hyped up after running wild for a minute. Lee tags in and leaps over the top rope to the floor, taking Trick and Hayes down at ringside. Lee brings Trick back into the ring and tags Carter in. MSK double teams Trick with a super Blockbuster from the corner for the pin and the first elimination. Hayes and Williams have been eliminated. MSK faces off with the other two teams as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Lee is going at it with Gibson. Gibson drops him and knocks Carter off the apron. Drake tags in for the double team missile dropkick into a DDT from the corner to Lee. Lee kicks out at 2. Drake and Gibson with another double team to Lee for a 2 count. Gibson talks trash and taunts Lee while he’s down. Gibson knocks Lee into their corner and in comes Drake for another double team attempt but Lee fights them off. Lee takes Drake down and in comes Carter off the tag.

Carter runs wild on Drake and Gibson for a pop. Carter sends Gibson out and hits a big German suplex to Drake. Carter with more offense and a running punt kick for 2. Carter kicks Drake and Gibson from the apron, then hits a moonsault from the apron to the floor to take them both back down. Carter brings Drake back in. Gibson grabs his leg to stall, preventing him from coming back in. Drake takes advantage and attacks Carter as he does come back in. GYV catch Carter in Ticket To Mayhem but Gibson doesn’t realize Carter isn’t legal as he goes for the pin. Gibson is stunned now, slowly turning around to realize Briggs is legal. Briggs and Jensen with a big double team sitdown chokeslam powerbomb combination to Gibson for the pin. Drake and Gibson have been eliminated.

The champs go at it with the newcomers now. Lee and Jensen trade shots. Jensen levels Lee with a forearm. Briggs and Jensen with a big double team for a close 2 count after Briggs levels Lee with a running big boot. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Briggs pounds on Lee while he’s down.

Jensen tags back in for a big double team chokeslam in the middle of the ring. They go for another big double team chokeslam powerbomb combination but Carter rushes back in the ring out of nowhere to make the save. This allows Lee to turn Jensen’s sitdown powerbomb into a takedown and a roll-up for the pin to retain.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, MSK stands tall as their music hits. Briggs and Jensen bring the NXT Tag Team Titles belts into the ring. Fans chant for tables. Jensen and Briggs hand the titles to the champs and show some respect to them. Briggs and Jensen exit the ring as MSK stands tall together, raising their titles in the air. MSK turns around to Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner attacking them out of nowhere. They destroy MSK until Briggs and Jensen make the save, chasing Imperium away. It sounds like fans may be chanting “Thank you Imperium!” now. Imperium stands tall on the entrance-way and does their signature pose as Briggs, Jensen and MSK stare them down from the ring. NXT 2.0 goes off the air.