WWE NXT 2.0 Star Wants to Face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

WWE NXT 2.0 star Carmelo Hayes discussed which WWE main roster superstars he would have to compete against during an interview with the Black Announce Table podcast.

“There’s a lot of guys. I’m on Twitter, I’m vocal as hell. I say exactly what I’m thinking. I’ve been saying Seth [Rollins]. He has to be the one. Me and Seth, I’m going to work that dude at WrestleMania. I really am. Me and Seth, that’s going to happen at WrestleMania. I feel it in my soul. Then there are guys like Kofi [Kingston], I want to get in there with Xavier [Woods], Roman [Reigns]. I always go straight to the top. You should want to be in there with that guy, he’s the guy. It’s down the road type of thing. There are a lot of guys, I think they need me.”

You can watch the complete interview below: