WWE NXT And AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 10/8/2024

WWE NXT aired on the CW Network on October 8, 2024, from 8:00 to 10:00 PM Eastern. NXT faced off against AEW Dynamite’s “Title Tuesday” in the second hour, which aired from 9:00 to 11:00 PM Eastern.

Below are the viewership figures for both shows…

NXT had an average viewership of 874,000, with a 0.24 rating among viewers aged 18-49 (318,000).

Dynamite had an average viewership of 329,000, with a 0.10 rating among those aged 18-49 (128,000).

A year ago, AEW Dynamite’s “Title Tuesday” edition drew 609,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, while WWE NXT drew 921,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the same demographic.

Regarding viewership numbers, Dave Meltzer stated on Twitter/X that “it’s very clear at this point AEW’s audience unlike two years ago is choosing WWE and they have less of an exclusive audience than before.”