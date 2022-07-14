WWE NXT Battle Royal Revealed for Next Week, Updated Card

The schedule for the upcoming WWE NXT 2.0 episode now includes a 20-woman Battle Royal.

Due to Cora Jade turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez, Mandy Rose was able to defend the NXT Women’s Title on this week’s episode. Rose needs a new opponent right now.

There is currently no information available regarding the 20 competitors in next week’s Battle Royal or the date on which the winning competitor will face Rose, but we will keep you informed.

After defeating Raquel Rodriguez at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021, Rose has held the title for about 260 days. Since then, she has prevailed in other TV matches, defeating Rodriguez and Jade in a Triple Threat; Alba Fyre in singles action; a Fatal 4 Way with Fyre, Jade and Io Shirai; Dakota Kai in singles action; Wendy Choo in singles action; and now Perez in singles action. Rose has also retained over Indi Hartwell and Ivy Nile at recent non-televised live events.

Here is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode:

– JD McDonagh vs. Cameron Grimes

– Roderick Strong vs. Damon Kemp

– A-Kid makes his re-debut as Axiom

– The Schism will appear (Joe Gacy and The Dyad) as The Dyad reveals their identities

– NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defend against Pretty Deadly

– 20-woman Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose