WWE NXT Battleground Preview For Tonight (5/28/2023): Lowell, Mass.

WWE NXT Battleground goes down tonight.

Things get started with the WWE NXT Battleground special event tonight at 8/7c on the WWE Network on Peacock from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as Gallus vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag-Team Championships.

Also on tap for the show is Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee for the Heritage Cup trophy, Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT North American Championship, as well as Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak in a Last Man Standing match.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 7/6c for live WWE NXT Battleground results coverage from Lowell, MA.