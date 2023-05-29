WWE NXT Battleground Results – May 28, 2023

Welcome to the LIVE Results for the NXT Battleground PPV taking place Sunday, May 28, 2023 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The show begins at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

The NXT Premium Live Event is headlined by Bron Breakker challenging Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. The show will also feature Wes Lee defending the NXT North American Championship against Tyler Bate and Joe Gacy.

WWE NXT Battleground 2023 Results (05/28/2023)

As we kick off the Sunday, May 28, 2023 LIVE results for the WWE NXT Battleground 2023 pay-per-view event, we enter the Tsongas Center arena in Lowell, Massachusetts.

We see the crowd chanting “NXT! NXT! Vic Joseph and Booker T sit at ringside as the welcome us to tonight’s pay-per-view event! We get prepped for the first event of the evening as the entrance theme sounds for Wes Lee.

NXT North American Championship Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate vs. Joe Gacy

Out first to kick off the first match of the evening is the NXT North American Champion Wes Lee as his entrance theme sounds over the speakers of the arena and Lee makes his way down the ramp, entering the ring. Next out is Tyler Bate as his entrance theme sounds and he makes his way to the stage. Bate smiles as he makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring with opponent, Wes Lee. Bate poses on the turnbuckle as Lee watches on with his title belt over his shoulder. Lee looks right past Bate.

Last out is Joe Gacy as he makes his way down the ramp and enters the ring as his entrance theme continues to play, a blue light surrounding him in the center of the ring. The lights return as the referee holds the title belt in the center of the ring. The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our first match is officially underway!

Immediately out of his corner, wasting no time is Bate trying to get Lee down, Gacy quickly in to break the cover. All three men back to their feet for a quick stare down as Lee charges in. Bate side steps as some trash talk ensues. Gacy is thrown to the outside leaving Bate and Lee to handle things inside the ring. Gacy back on the apron, continues to trash talk, causing both Lee and Bate to exit the ring.

On the outside of the ring Bate and Lee throw strikes back and forth, Gacy off the apron taking both men down. Back inside the ring is Gacy and Bate, Gacy goes for the cover, Lee breaks it up at the two count, the match continues on.

Another near fall as we get a picture in picture. The crowd begins to chant “Let’s Go Wes Lee! Let’s Go Wes Lee!” as Lee builds momentum inside the ring, Bate with the take down, Bate with a Standing Shooting Star for the cover. Bate sees Gacy coming and rolls out of the way breaking the cover. Spinning round and round with an Airplane Spin and swinging Lee by his legs at the same time, the crowd is in awe. The crowd begins an “NXT! NXT!” chant at this point. All three men back to their feet now.

Lee and Bate go back and forth in the center of the ring until Gacy suddenly comes in and breaks things up out of nowhere. Gacy gets caught by Bate. Gacy takes out the field now! The crowd pops! Gacy looks for a submission as Lee has nowhere to go. Bate finally steps in with a boot to the head of Gacy, Bate tries to get back in and swings away on Gacy forcing a release.

At this point we see Bate miss a Shooting Star, Gacy locks in a submission hold on Bate only to have Lee immediately break things up. The crowd begins a “This is Awesome! This is Awesome!” chant now. A big right from Lee at this point in the match up. Gacy with a blow to Lee, Bate with another blow to Lee, Lee turns it around with a Double Cardiac Kick. Lee goes for the cover on Bate, Bate gets the shoulder up at the two to continue the match.

Gacy is climbing to his knees in one corner, Bate in the opposite corner back to his feet. Lee runs back and forth with sharp elbows to both men. Gacy moves out of the way causing Lee to run into the top turnbuckle. Lee on Gacy’s back attempting a Sleeper Hold, Gacy down to one knee, but gets back to his feet, throwing Lee intgo the corner, following up with a cover. Bate jumps in with a Pile Driver for the cover. Lee breaks it up and goes for a cover himself to no avail. The match continues on!

The pace suddenly picks up, Gacy on the top turnbuckle, Lee flies past Gacy, knocking out Bate at ringside! Back inside the ring, Cardiac Kick for the three count pin and win!

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

After the Match

Immediately following the match, Wes Lee stands tall in the center of the ring as the crowd gives him a standing ovation and cheers for the NXT North American Champion!

NXT Heritage Cup Championship Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Noam Dar

(As a reminder, this match is being contested under British Rounds Rules.)

Round One: Out first for the second match up of the evening which is for the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship Title is Dragon Lee as his entrance theme plays him down the ramp and into the ring where he awaits his opponent for tonight’s pay-per-view match up. Out next is Noam Dar as his entrance theme blares over the speakers in the arena as Dar makes his way down the ramp and into the ring where he kneels in front of the NXT Heritage Cup that is sitting in the center of the ring. The referee removes the cup from the ring and sets it on a table next to the ring.

The referee signals for the bell, the bell rings and our second match-up is officially underway! To start things off we see an early take down by Lee as both men stay on the ground with multiple roll throughs. Dar controls most of the first minute and goes for the eyes. Lee turns it around and focuses on the knee now. They get up and trade counters and Dar ducks a big kick. Lee lands a dropkick to Dar off the apron as the first round ends with the bell.