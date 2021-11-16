WWE NXT Becoming A TV-14 Television Show?

It was recently reported that Vince McMahon encouraged the idea of NXT 2.0 being targeted for a younger audience in the 18-34 demographic.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes provided an update:

“Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD.”