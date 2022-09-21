WWE NXT Best of Three Series Continues, Update on Third Match

WWE NXT Superstars Axiom and Nathan Frazer’s Best of Three Series will continue.

The NXT superstars began their Best of Three Series two weeks ago, with Axiom winning by pinfall. The second match was taped for Tuesday night’s NXT episode, and Frazer won by pinfall to tie it up 1-1.

The NXT episode for next Tuesday was already taped, and Axiom vs. Frazer did not take place. This could mean that the third match will take place on Tuesday, October 4, when the brand returns to live episodes, or at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22, if they want to wait that long.

Frazer, who was trained by Seth Rollins, has reportedly moved to the United States because he is dating NXT’s Thea Hail. There has been no word on A-Kid, the man behind the Axiom mask.

Here are highlights from this week’s Axiom vs. Frazer match, as well as video from the first match, which took place on September 6: