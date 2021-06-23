WWE NXT Charger Promos To Be Revealed At Great American Bash?

The WWE NXT battery charger teasers continued on this week’s episode, but there is still no word on what the promos are building to. Last week’s show featured three graphics – a battery charge at 1%, the charge going from 10% to 11%, then going from 20% to 21%. This week’s series of teasers started with the charge going from 30% to 31%, then 40% to 41%, and finally 50% to 51%.

As seen below, WWE tweeted the final graphic as a GIF and wrote, “half way there.”

It’s believed that the battery will reach 100% with the Great American Bash edition of NXT on Tuesday, July 16. Fans continue to speculate on the teasers being for a returning NXT Superstar, such as Tegan Nox or Ridge Holland, or a new Superstar. Triple H re-tweeted the 31% GIF last night, but there has been no indication as to what will be revealed.