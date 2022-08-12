WWE NXT Couple Reveal Their Relationship on Social Media

Another WWE couple has made their relationship public.

The relationship between Cora Jade and NXT Champion Bron Breakker was made public on Thursday night. While in a restaurant, Jade posted a heart-embedded photo of Breakker on her Instagram stories. Jade tagged Breakker’s username in the post.

Jade joined NXT last year and was pushed as a babyface talent before attacking Roxanne Perez and turned heel.

Breakker has been pushed as the top star since WWE reintroduced the NXT brand, outperforming some of the veteran NXT wrestlers.

After making his debut, it only took him 112 days to win the NXT Championship by defeating Ciampa at the NXT: New Year’s Evil event in January 2022.