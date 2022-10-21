WWE NXT Deadline Confirmed by Shawn Michaels

WWE NXT Deadline has been announced as the next NXT Premium Live Event after Saturday’s Halloween Havoc PLE.

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the name “NXT Deadline,” and it was reported that the next NXT PLE, most likely under that name, was set for Saturday, December 10.

WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels confirmed today during a media call that NXT Deadline will be held on Saturday, December 10.

Deadline is expected to air from a location other than Orlando, FL, but this has not been confirmed. WWE is expected to make the Deadline event official this Saturday at Halloween Havoc.

Saturday, December 10 will be a big day for pro wrestling because it is also the date of the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view, which is set to take place in Arlington, Texas, at the DFW Metroplex. The two events do not appear to be competing against each other, as AEW announced a special start time of 4pm ET for Final Battle, while NXT is expected to take place at night.