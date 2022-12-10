WWE NXT Deadline Results – December 10, 2022

The final WWE NXT premium live event of 2022 has arrived.

WWE NXT Deadline emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this evening, featuring a five-match lineup.

On tap for the show is the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, the NXT Championship showdown between Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews, the NXT Tag-Team Championship contest pitting Pretty Deadly against The New Day, as well as Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Deadline results from Saturday, December 10, 2022. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT DEADLINE RESULTS (12/10/2022)

The “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature airs and then we shoot inside the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT Deadline Kickoff Show begins with McKenzie Mitchell welcoming us to the official pre-show for the final premium live event of the year for NXT.

Joining Mitchell on the pre-show panel is Denise Salcedo and Sam Roberts. The three talk about their excitement to be there, what a year 2022 has been for the brand and then they run down the lineup for tonight’s show.

From there, the first of many video packages airs to highlight matches on the show. The first looks at the Iron Survivor Challenge matches on tonight’s show, with the men’s and women’s bouts being the first of their kind in company history.

We shoot backstage live where we learn that Roxanne Perez has drawn number one in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. She gives a quick interview backstage and seems confused how to react.

Zoey Stark then approaches and reveals that she drew number two. She tells Roxanne she hopes she enjoys spending time in the penalty box. As we return live to the pre-show panel, the three talk about it not showing much courage to make comments on Twitter. They say Indi Hartwell did show courage in confronting Mandy Rose on NXT on USA.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are shown backstage as they interrupt the panel during their discussion. They plug the Draft Kings efforts and down-talk those who lick boots and others who think the Iron Survivor Challenge is a challenge. They mention that what is meant to be theirs will be, even if it is already.

We return from a Draft Kings commercial to Kiana James and her assistant. She is approached by an admirer who is holding flowers and stammering. She doesn’t give him the time of day and quickly gets rid of him, being brutally blunt and honest with her thoughts.

As he goes to leave, she asks if the flowers were for her. He says yes and leaves them and as he goes to walk away, she throws one final comment about how he needs to wear a shirt that fits the next time he comes up to her. He says he’s gonna go start a bon fire and burn the small shirt now.

Following another quick break, we return to the panelists, who break down the Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre match scheduled for tonight. The video package airs and then we return where they briefly give their predictions.

Now we look at the Pretty Deadly Christmas Story from the go-home episode of NXT on USA earlier this week. When we return to the panel, the three talk about The New Day coming to NXT to challenge for the tag-team titles held by the Pretty Deadly duo.

We shoot backstage where JD McDonagh is shown reading. The interviewer approaches and asks what he’s doing and he says he’s studying new ways to hurt people. He mentions he and Axiom have drawn number one and two in the Iron Survivor Challenge men’s match.

Once the quick backstage segment wraps up, we return to the panelists who mention the NXT Championship showdown between Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews scheduled for tonight. We then shoot to a video package detailing the build up to the title tilt later tonight.

The package wraps up, we return the panelists who give their predictions and then the Kickoff Show wraps up. From there, the elaborate, bad-ass opening video package for the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 main show airs to get tonight’s event off-and-running.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell

We shoot inside the CWC in Orlando where we hear the fans roar and the commentators welcome us to the show. We shoot down to the squared circle where the ring announcer runs down the rules for the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge.

The first two women in the bout, Roxanne Perez and Zoey Stark, make their respective ring entrances. Our opener is about to get underway momentarily. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.

The commentators quickly run down the interesting rules for this unique match concept as Stark and Perez duke it out in the early goings. We hear dueling chants from the fans as these two continue to work in the ring.

Booker T on commentary talks about Shawn Michaels winning the Royal Rumble to make history in grand fashion and earn a shot at the biggest prize in NXT — the women’s title. Booker talks about working with Roxanne since she was a youngster and how proud that makes him.

Stark has Perez on her back looking for a big move, but Perez avoids it. The clock is at the three-minute mark, leaving two minutes remaining before the next participant in the five-person match enters.

We see some quick near fall attempts from both, with neither gaining any real advantage over the other. The fans again spread a dueling chant for Stark and Perez around the building. It stops and then one very loud fan continues it for his half with no one else playing along. Very easy to hear on the broadcast.

Perez has Stark down and goes for the cover just as the clock runs down and the buzzer sounds. Stark kicks out before the count of three to hang in there and Kiana James makes her way out as the third of five competitors in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

James and Perez battle it out with Stark recovering on the side. As they go for a slam spot, Stark recovers and drop kicks them both down. James tries quickly capitalizing with a cover, but it is broken up and the action continues.

Now we see Stark start to take over. She gets Perez on the floor and bounces her off the steel ring steps. The crowd boos as Stark and James duke it out in the ring. James has Perez down in the ring now after Stark is taken out momentarily with a big spot.

Perez fights back and gets James in the corner. She goes for a big shot and connects but then turns into a super kick from Stark. Stark takes the first fall just before the countdown clock runs down and expires.

When the buzzer sounds, Cora Jade runs down to the ring as Vic Joseph talks about her being the “resident mean girl” of NXT. She hits the ring like a bat out of hell and starts delivering offense to anyone in sight.

The action continues with Zoey remaining the only name on the scoreboard out of the four competitors to enter the match so far. Cora Jade ends up scoring a fall soon after and now she walks over and waits for Perez to get up. When she does, they begin going at it.

Kiana James is still in the penalty box for 40 more seconds. In the ring, we see Stark stuck in a submission applied by Jade. Perez puts Jade in a submission and with all three tied up like a pretzel, James is let out of the penalty box.

Finally, the last countdown clock of the opener appears and when the buzzer sounds, Indi Hartwell emerges and runs down to the squared circle. The fans give her a nice reaction and then break out in a pro-Indi chant as all five women duke it out in pairs in the ring.

Hartwell scores a fall soon after that and is the third name on the scoreboard, sharing a score of one with Stark and Jade. On the floor, we follow the action as Jade hits a nice back-flip spot onto Stark off the guard rail. The clock hits zero to let Jade out of the penalty box.

The fans chant for Roxanne, as does Booker T on commentary as she hits a high cross body splash off the top for a near fall, which James quickly breaks up. Perez ends up scoring a fall, sending Stark to the penalty box. Everyone except Kiana James is on the scoreboard now, with things currently being in a four-way tie.

After some more back-and-forth action, the clock counts down again and finally Stark is let out of the penalty box. The commentators talk about what Mandy Rose might be thinking while watching these five put it all on-the-line in an attempt to earn a shot at her title and potentially ending her record reign atop the women’s division.

We see each lady hit a finishing-level move, only for someone else to take over and capitalize to hit one of their own. Finally, Perez hits a Canadian Destroyer and gets a three-count to pull ahead on the scoreboard with 2, as only a couple of minutes remains in the 25-minute time-limit given to this Iron Survivor Challenge.

James with a Spanish Fly and a cover, which is broken up. We see a big DDT spot just as the clock on the match as a whole counts down. The buzzer sounds before anything else happens and it is Roxanne Perez who emerges victorious. Booker T is emotional on commentary at the sight of one of his students having their big moment.

Winner and ADVANCING to NXT Women’s Championship shot: Roxanne Perez

Backstage Interview: Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile

Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile is shown backstage and they are asked about the match that was set for tonight being postponed due to Julius Creed’s injury status. Nile talks about not being their favorite person right now, but says she wants to make sure The Creed Brothers are 100-percent before their showdown.

The two are then confronted by the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions, who make some quick snide remarks before walking off.

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

We see a pre-match video package to promote our next match of the evening, which will also be contested in the NXT women’s division. When the package wraps up, we return live inside the CWC.