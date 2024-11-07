WWE NXT Defeats AEW Dynamite In Ratings War

WWE NXT was moved to Wednesday night against AEW Dynamite this week, to avoid competition from the US Presidential election.

NXT outperformed AEW Dynamite in both overall viewership and the key 18-49 demographic. NXT attracted 619,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, while AEW Dynamite garnered 523,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the same demographic.

This marks a significant achievement for NXT, highlighting its growing popularity among wrestling fans.

According to WrestleNomics.com’s Brandon Thurston, “Dynamite ranked #6 in primetime on cable in the demo. Warriors vs. Celtics on ESPN led with a 0.64 P18-49 rating, follow by the three Fox News primetime telecasts (0.52, 0.44, 0.44), and The Challenge on MTV (0.17).”

Last Tuesday’s NXT attracted 588,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while last Wednesday’s Dynamite attracted 628,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating.