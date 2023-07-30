WWE NXT Great American Bash Opener For Tonight Announced

The opener for tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event has been announced.

Late Saturday evening, WWE announced that the advertised NXT World Tag-Team Championship match on the card will kick things off for the latest WWE NXT PLE.

Featured in the bout, which will be the second match of the night after the Kickoff Show bout pitting Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, are current title-holders Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) and challengers The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo).

