LIVE WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH RESULTS COVERAGE

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results – July 1, 2020

– Night One of the WWE NXT Great American Bash event opens up with a video package.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro Ranallo, who is working from home again tonight, welcomes us as some light pyro goes off on the custom red, white and blue stage with a car on each side of the ramp. The NXT developmental trainees are in the crowd again tonight. Mauro is joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Tom Phillips.

Fatal 4 Way #1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Tegan Nox makes her way out. Dakota Kai is out next by herself. The winner of this match will become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Mia Yim is out next. Candice LeRae is out last. Tom goes over the rules for tonight. NXT General Manager William Regal banned outside interference, which is why Raquel Gonzalez is not here.

The bell rings and Candice goes right to the floor to avoid the action. Kai also goes out as Nox and Yim look on. Nox and Yim lock up to start. Yim drops Nox first with a shoulder. There are also red, white and blue ropes tonight. LeRae pulls Yim out and launches her into the steel steps for boos. LeRae hits the ring and has words with Nox. Kai comes from behind but goes back to the floor. LeRae takes advantage and rolls Nox up for a 2 count. Kai drops Nox from behind and drops LeRae with a forearm. Nox and Kai go at it now. Kai drops Nox but misses a kick from the floor. Nox hits Kai but goes down and may have hurt herself. Yim and LeRae are going at it now. Yim drops LeRae in the corner but misses a cannonball.

LeRae ends up slamming Kai face-first on the corner of the apron, hitting with an awkward landing. LeRae with a plancha to the floor, taking Nox and Kai back down on the floor. LeRae goes to the top but Yim decks her. Yim climbs up for a superplex with LeRae but LeRae fights her. LeRae slides down for the powerbomb but Yim stops it. LeRae runs back up for a super German suplex for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring as Kai comes in to take over. Kai scoops LeRae on her shoulders but Nox drops them both with a big superkick. Nox runs at Kai in the corner but she moves and it hits LeRae. Kai with a running big boot to LeRae in the corner. Nox follows up and here comes Yim. Yim tells Nox to help her and they double team LeRae, slamming her on Kai to send Kai out. Yim drops LeRae into her knee and covers for the pin. LeRae has been eliminated.

Yim talks trash to LeRae while she’s down. Nox watches from behind and Kai looks on from the floor. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Kai is getting double teamed. They launch her into the corner. Yim follows up with a cannonball and Nox hits a big kick. Nox goes for the pin and Yim jumps on top to try and keep Kai down but Kai still kicks out. Yim looks a bit frustrated as Kai rolls to the floor for a breather. Nox and Yim face off now and shake hands before going at it.

REFRESH this page during NXT GAB for updated PBP coverage……..