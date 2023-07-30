WWE NXT Great American Bash Results – July 30, 2023

Tonight, there will be one hell of a Bash.

A Great American Bash.

WWE NXT returns tonight with their latest premium live event, as WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 streams live from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas via the WWE Network on Peacock this evening starting 7/6c.

On tap for tonight’s highly-anticipated show are four title tilts, with Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship, Gallus vs. The Family for the NXT Tag-Team Championships and Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin, Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match, as well as eight-person mixed tag-team action pitting the team of Dragon Lee, Nathan Frazer, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. The Meta-Four foursome of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT Great American Bash results from Sunday, July 30, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 7-11pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH 2023 RESULTS

The WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 premium live event gets underway at the top of the 7/6c hour, as the Kickoff Show premieres live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as YouTube and other WWE digital and social streaming platforms.

Welcoming us to the official pre-show for this year’s show is Megan Morant. She is joined by Sam Roberts and Matt Camp, her fellow panelists for tonight’s NXT GAB pre-show.

Now the trio runs down the advertised lineup for tonight’s highly-anticipated event. From there, they send things over to McKenzie Mitchell who is looking to get a live interview in the locker room of NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

Instead of “Dirty” Dom, out comes “Mami” Rhea Ripley. The WWE Women’s World Champion tells Mitchell she can talk to her. She tells her they always have a plan and tonight is no different.

She is super confident Dom-Dom is going to win and retain his title. She mentions him getting his mullet ready and closes by saying “Oh and before I forget, Mami’s always on top.”

After that, we head back inside the studio where Morant, Roberts and Camp give their thoughts on the triple-threat match scheduled for tonight with the NXT North American Championship on-the-line.

From there, we shoot to a video package looking at the scheduled Weapons Wild Match between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport. After that, the panelists introduce special footage from Dream Con, which shows Davenport sneak-attacking Perez with an ambush-attack from behind.

Back into the pre-show panel studio, we hear Morant, Roberts and Camp give their respective takes on the Weapons Wild Match. When they wrap up the talk on the Perez-Davenport bout, the panelists talk about the in-ring debut of Gable Steveson.

As they begin talking about the scheduled Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin bout for tonight’s show, we shoot to “earlier today” footage of Steveson arriving to the building at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the show this evening. He walks up to the building with his Olympic gold medal around his neck.

Now the panelists run down a “Tale of the Tape” breakdown of notable stats for Steveson and Corbin, before digging into the match with their elaborate thoughts on what they expect to see happen.

They shoot to McKenzie Mitchell, who is standing backstage for a live pre-show interview with Baron Corbin. She asks him why he picked a fight with such a decorated newcomer. When she wishes him luck, he says he won’t need luck tonight.

We head back to the panelists, who react to Corbin’s words and then move on to introduce the NXT Women’s Championship match scheduled for tonight, which features Tiffany Stratton defending her title against Thea Hail. The video package for the match airs.

Once they all weigh in with their thoughts and predictions on the match, which featured a very confident Sam Roberts explaining why Thea Hail has no chance tonight, they introduce the main event, which features Carmelo Hayes defending the NXT World Championship against Ilja Dragunov. The pre-match video for this one airs now.

Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

Following their quick thoughts on the NXT World Championship main event of tonight’s show, they mention the lone Kickoff Show eight-person mixed tag-team bout, which is coming up next. On that note, we head to a quick commercial break.

The commercial break wraps up, and then we shoot inside the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, TX. for the first time this evening, where for the first time tonight we hear from the commentary duo of Booker T and Vic Joseph.

Joining Dragon Lee at the end of the entrance ramp is two of his three partners for this match, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz. They all wait as the theme for Nathan Frazer hits. The Heritage Cup Champion makes his way out with the real Heritage Cup trophy and the four settle in the ring.

Now altogether, out comes The Meta-Four foursome of Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Dar, who is revived and back to life after weeks of crippling depression, has his faux Heritage Cup trophy in-hand. He kisses it and sits it down before entering the ring with his team.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The true Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer starts for his team, and the fake Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar kicks things off for his. The two mix it up with back-and-forth action early on. Frazer hits a high back-body drop for a close near fall.

Leon and Legend tag in and start mixing it up. Leon tags out and brings in Feroz, and the two hit a double-team spot but it back-fires. Legend hoists her up and Donkey Kong’s her into the mat for a big gasp from the crowd. She runs over her for a close near fall.

Jakara tags in for the first time in the match and keeps her sunglasses on for her first high spot, which pops the crowd. She takes them off and goes for the cover, but only gets two. Leon starts to take over, but Mensah tags himself in, killing their momentum. Dragon Lee comes in, however, and picks things right back up for his team, knocking Oro silly and going for a close near fall.

Mensah knocks Dragon Lee silly and then Dar feels confident enough to tag in and pick up where he left off. As the referee is distracted, all four members of The Meta-Four team gang up on Dragon Lee in the heel corner. Mensah tags back in and takes over as the fans try and rally behind the masked baby face, who desperately needs to make the tag.

Leon and Feroz tag in and they hit an insanely high leap-frog style dive over the top-rope for a huge splash on Jakara and Legend on the floor. Each of the other members in the match take turns running and hitting high spots from the ring to the floor in back-to-back-to-back fashion as well. Back in the ring, Dar goes for the cover on Frazer, but the Heritage Cup Champion kicks out and then blasts Dar with a super kick.

Frazer has Dar dead to rights but Jakara comes in and throws herself over Dar, stopping Frazer from finishing things off. A force tag happens and then after some confusion, we see Leon hit a top-rope missile drop kick before tagging in Feroz, who hits a big DDT for a close pin fall, which Noam Dar breaks up. Dragon Lee tags in and hits a Dragon-Screw on Dar. He runs into a big punch and knee strike from Dar, who tags in Mensah, who leaps with a kick off the ropes.

Now we see a series of high spots from the ring to the floor, which leaves Dragon Lee and Oro Mensah alone in the ring. Lee comes off the ropes with his finisher and scores the pin fall to pick up the victory for his team. Really good pre-show match to set the tone for tonight’s show. Definitely did its’ job bringing the crowd to life and getting them ready for an action-filled evening.

Winners: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz

NXT World Tag-Team Championship

Gallus (C) vs. The Family

We see the video package for the WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event opener, which tells the story leading up to the scheduled NXT World Tag-Team Championship showdown between current title-holders Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) and challengers The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo).

Morant, Roberts and Camp give their thoughts on the tag title bout and then run down the lineup for tonight’s PLE one final time before wrapping up the Kickoff Show. On that note, it’s time for the PLE portion of tonight’s event to get underway.

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot into the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 cold open video package narrated by Cody Rhodes. We then shoot into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, TX. where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

Now we hear the sounds of rats and we see on the big screen an enormous swarm of rats running. This fades back into the arena where the theme song drops for the challengers and out comes The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to a big pop from the Texas crowd.

After the challengers settle inside the squared circle, we see a special intro video for Gallus and then out comes the reigning NXT World Tag-Team Champion duo of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang accompanied by Joe Coffey. The fans boo as the champs make their way down to the ring for our first bout of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Wolfgang and Stacks kick things off for their respective teams. Wolfgang charges across the ring and bull-rushes Stacks into the corner. He sets the offensive lead and then tags in Coffey, who picks up where he left off until eventually Stacks catches him with a picture-perfect drop kick.

This shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of the challengers. Stacks then heads over and tags in Tony D’Angelo. The fans break out in a loud “Tony D! Tony D!” chant as he works over Coffey. He tags Stacks back in, who first holds him while D’Angelo drills him in the bread basket with repeated shots. Stacks follows up on the attack and then goes for the cover, but only gets two.