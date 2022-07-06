WWE NXT Great American Bash Results – July 5, 2022

Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett.

We are at the Briggs and Jensen (with Henley BBQ at the community pool. They talk about the card for the show. Brooks is focused on Arianna Grace and Sloane Jacobs in the pool befroe Josh slaps him back to reality. Indi and Nikkia talk about the Women’s tag title match but Quincy Elliott joins in the discussion. Nathan Frazer talks about Bron Breakker but Edris Enofe gets distracted. Sanga pulls his Anchorman and announces a cannonball and he lands on Duke Hudson. Sanga and Duke splash each other. Brooks sets the grill on fire.

Match Number One: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade versus Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (with Mandy Rose) for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Jacy and Jade start things off and they lock up. Jacy with a take down as they continue in the lock up. Jacy with a clean break and she misses a punch after some words. Jade with a rollup for a near fall. Jade blocks a neck breaker and Jade misses a knee against the ropes. Jacy with a waist lock and Jade escapes. Jade kicks Jacy and then hits a rolling mare and a kick for a near fall. Dolin tags in and she connects with a forearm and knee. Gigi swings at Perez but misses. Jade with a punch and Perez tags in. Perez with a forearm and she tags Jade in. They go for a double suplex but since the referee did not see the tag, Jade is sent to the apron.

Jacy with a forearm to Perez and Dolin chokes her in the ropes. Jayne tags in and she chops Perez in the corner. Jayne with a chop in the corner. Jacy with a hip into the corner and a snap mare for a near fall. Jayne works on the back . Jacy with a hard Irish whip and Gigi tags in. Gigi kicks Perez and chokes her in the corner. Perez with punches to Gigi. Gigi sends Perez into the turnbuckles and she trips her to the mat. Jacy sends Gigi into the corner for a bronco buster. Jayne with a cannonball for a near fall.

Jayne with a boot to the back and she kicks Perez in the back. Jayne with punches to Perez followed by a back senton for a near fall. Jacy with an Irish whip and Gigi tags in and connects with elbows in the corner. Gig gets a near fall. Gig with a forearm. Perez with a slap but Gigi with a head butt. Perez with a forearm and Gigi with an Irish whip but Perez with a rollup for a near fall. Gigi with a clothesline and she follows with Kawada kicks. Gigi chokes Perez in the ropes and kicks Perez while her mouth is on the rope. Gigi gets a near fall. Jayne tags in and chops Perez followed by a snap mare. Jayne stretches Perez. Perez kicks Jayne but both with bicycle kicks at the same time and both are down.

Jade and Gigi tag in and Jade with forearms and a head scissors take down. Jade with an enzuigiri and knee into the corner for a near fall. Jade goes for a DDT but Gigi escapes and connects with a forearm. Jayne tags in and Jade with a forearm to Gigi in the corner. Jade with a snap mare and she gets a near fall. Jade with a hard Irish whip and Perez tags in and they hit a missile drop kick and side Russian leg sweep for a near fall. Jade tags in and they hit a double super kick. Jade gets a near fall when Mandy pulls the referee out of the ring.

The referee sends Mandy to the back. Jade and Jayne with rollups and the referee gets back in the ring when Jade gets a near fall. Jayne with a clothesline to Jade and Gigi tags in. Jayne with a facebuster and Gigi with an STO for a near fall. Jayne sends Jade to the floor. Cora takes care of Jayne and Perez with Code Red to Gigi for the three count.

Winners: Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade (new champions)

We see Bron Breakker arriving at the building earlier and he is asked about his shoulder and Bron says it is okay.

We take a look at the D’Angelo Family and he says you have to make tough decisions. Tony says he dealt with Santos last night. He said that he would leave as North American Champion or else. He shows photos of Santos in a hospital bed. Tony tells Cruz and Joaquin that they have one more chance to prove their loyalty or they join Santos.

Elektra tells someone to call Santos to make sure that he is okay.

We are back with Pretty Deadly and they talk about how they are the pride of Essex. They are part of the fashion forward moment. They live for the weekend dressed to the tens. They would never drink beer and then Elton talks about how whenever he hears beer mentioned, he thinks about Briggs and Jensen.

Match Number Two: Wes Lee versus Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes)

They lock up and Williams sends Lee face first to the mat. They lock up and Williams backs Lee into the corner. Williams with a biel and Lee tries to land on his feet but is not able to do so. Lee with a drop toe hold and a face plant into the mat. Williams takes some water to rehydrate. Williams and Lee each miss a series of kicks. Lee with a head scissors take down and a drop kick. Lee with an elbow in the corner and a kick to the leg. Williams with a pump handle slam for a near fall. Williams with an arm bar and chin bar. Lee with a chop and kicks to Williams followed by an enzuigiri and a double stomp to the back. Lee with a rolling kick that sends Williams to the floor. Williams gets a water bottle and he sprays it on his hands. Williams with a punch and he rubs the taped hands in Lee’s face. Williams with a cyclone kick for the three count.

Winner: Trick Williams

Tiffany Stratton is in the back getting the final touches put on and she asks for powder so Wendy Choo shows up and throws powder in Tiffany’s face.

They fight in the back and Tiffany throws fight pads at Wendy. Wendy throws Tiffany onto some pads. Wendy puts Tiffany in a wheelchair and pushes her into some scaffolding. Wendy tries to use a storage case on Tiffany but misses. Wendy gives Tiffany a crazed look from a throne but Tiffany grabs Wendy and throws her into the metal door. Wendy with a forearm as they get to the aisle. Wendy sends Tiffany into one of the tables with food and she throws some snacks at Tiffany. Wendy grabs a hot dog and throws it at Tiffany.. Wendy with forearms.but Tiffany sends Wendy into the railing. Wendy with a forearm and she runs Tiffany into the apron.

Match Number Three: Tiffany Stratton versus Wendy Choo

Tiffany misses a charge at Wendy and goes to the floor. Wendy with a series of rollups for near falls. Tiffany with a side head lock and shoulder tackle. Wendy with a Thesz Press and punches. Tiffany goes to the floor again and Wendy grabs Tiffany by the hair. Tiffany slams Wendy’s hand into the ring post. Tiffany with an arm wringer and a kick to Choo. Tiffany runs Wendy’s hand along the ropes. Tiffany with an Irish whip and she wraps the arm in the ropes. Tiffany with a chop. Choo with a chop. Wendy with a sunset flip but Tiffany rolls through and connects with a double stomp for a near fall. Tiffany works on the fingers.

Wendy with kicks and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Wendy with clotheslines and a handspring forearm in the corner. Wendy with a sleeping cross body. Tiffany with a pop up power bomb for a near fall. Tiffany gets Wendy on her shoulders but Wendy gets to her feet. Tiffany with an arm drg and she goes for a power bomb but Wendy counters with a rana. Wendy with a full nelson slam for a near fall. Wendy with a rear naked choke on Stratton. Tiffany grabs the injured hand to get out of the hold. Wendy with a brainbuster and she gets a near fall. Tiffany grabs the hand and Wendy goes for a German suplex but Tiffany lands on her feet. Tiffany with a kick to the hand and a twisting elbow drop off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

We go to McKenzie in the back with the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. Cora says after so long trying to be a champion in WWE, she did it and she did it with her best friend. Roxanne says things are happening so fast. She won the Breakout Tournament and she won the tag titles with her friend. Roxanne says she is cashing in her contract for next week to face Mandy Rose for the women’s title.

Bron Breakker is in the back and Cameron Grimes enters to ask him about his shoulder. Grimes says he will do whatever it takes to become the champion. Bron says he wouldn’t want it any other way.

Apollo Crews walks in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Apollo Crews makes his way to the ring.

Crews says he wants to share something with everyone. Over the last year, he would get home and ask his kids what they thought. They said that it wasn’t him and they stopped watching. Crews says his kids have watched him every week since he came back to NXT. When they wake up in the morning and they have questions for him, it brings excitement to him. They put the spark back into his career. Crews tells his kids that daddy loves them. Crews says he has been back for a month and Xyon Quinn was right that this place is different. There is a group of young talent ready to do things. Crews wonders what would happen if he got in the ring with Tony D’Angelo, Nathan Frazer, or the winner of the North American Title Match, or what about the winner of the NXT Title match. Cameron Grimes and I would make magic in the ring.

Giovanni Vinci interrupts and he tells Apollo he noticed that he was left off his list. I am not surprised. When you envision what would happen between us, you would not like it. I can keep up with you and I can outperform you.

Crews tells Vinci to get in the ring so they can go stride for stride.

Vinci says Crews has the people fooled. I am not dressed to face you tonight. Next week, you will find out who the best athlete in NXT is. You will lose to Giovanni Vinci. That gives you seven days to find an excuse to tell your children.

McKenzie is with Ivy Nile and she asks Ivy if this is the implosion of Diamond Mine. She says that Diamond Mine is full of badasses.

Ivy sees Kayden Carter and Katana Chance arguing with Tatum Paxley. Tatum thanks Ivy for standing by her. Ivy tells Tatum to be at the dojo at 8 AM tomorrow.

Grayson thanks Carmelo for signing everything last week and tonight, he will take the title.

Hayes says they used to be boys but you played yourself. Hayes says that Waller is common while Hayes says he is special.

We go to commercial.

We are back with JD McDonagh and he talks about his father and how he told him that he could do whatever he wants but he needs to be the best. Whoever steps in the ring with him gets dissected. He says he is so far ahead of the talent on the roster they cannot see him with binoculars. JD says next week, NXT changes for ever.

Bron Breakker is being checked out by the medical staff and Bron tells the doctor he does not need any tape.

Match Number Four; Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) versus Grayson Waller for the NXT North American Championship

They lock up and Hayes with a side head lock. Waller with a reversal. Both men complain about having their hair pulled. Waller offers his hand and they both try to punch the other. Both block kicks. Waller with a rollup for a near fall. Hayes with a rollup for a near fall. Both men with punches at the same time. Hayes and Waller push each other. Hayes with an elbow.and kick. Hayes with a chop. Waller goes for the rolling cutter but Hayes pushes Waller away. Waller leaps over Hayes and kicks the champion. Waller sets for a springboard move but Hayes kicks Waller and hits a slingshot leg drop in the ropes for a near fall. Waller gets Hayes on his shoulders and hits a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall.

Hayes goes to the floor and Waller slides to the floor and hits a clothesline. Waller rips up a sign and then sends Hayes back into the ring and punches Hayes and follows with a knee to the head. Waller with a back elbow and a back breaker. Waller gets a near fall. Waller with a knee and punch to the ribs. Hayes lands on his feet when Waller pulls him up. Hayes with a springboard tornado DDT for a near fall. Hayes goes for a forearm in the corner but Waller catches Hayes and applies a triangle. Waller with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Waller with a knee and a springboard elbow drop for a near fall. Hayes chops and punches Waller. Waller with a kick to the leg and he tries fo ra seated abdominal stretch but Hayes blocks it. Waller with an elbow to the back of the head.

Hayes pie faces Waller but Waller with a kick. Hayes goes for an arm bar but Waller with a snap mare. Waller goes for a triangle but Hayes gets a near fall. Waller gets Hayes on his shoulders but Hayes grabs the ears. Hayes with a La Mistica for a near fall. Hayes with a crossface. Waller gets a near fall with a rollup. Waller with a triangle and Hayes gets a near fall. Hayes with a thrust kick but Waller with a jumping side kick. Both men with punches and then they go back and forth with forearms. Hayes with punches and a springboard clothesline. Hayes misses a boot and Waller with a drop kick to the knees. Waller with a leap frog Unprettier for a near fall.

Hayes holds on to the ropes and he kicks Waller. Waller avoids a springboard tornado DDT and hits a cutter but Hayes rolls to the floor. Waller sends Hayes into the ring and Williams gets in Waller’s way but Lee stops Williams. Hayes counters the rolling cutter and hits a Codebreaker. Hayes goes up top and hits Nothing But Net for the three count.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (retains championship)

Xyon Quinn is with McKenzie and Xyon talks about Apollo Crews. He says his eyes are on the wrong person. They should be locked on him. Xyon says he is box office. A title reign for Apollo? That isn’t him. You are looking at a future multiple time champion. NXT is about the future and the future is Xyon Qinn.

Diamond Mine are in the back and Roderick doesn’t fist bump with everyone else.

McKenzie is with Mandy Rose and she brings up what has happened to Toxic Attraction and the challenge made by Roxanne. Mandy says that Roxanne and Cora got lucky tonight but Gigi and Jacy will get their titles back. Roxanne made the biggest mistake of her career because she cannot beat Mandy. Roxanne will be a failure just like her friend Cora, if she can make it to next week’s show.

We go to Chase University and Andre lectures about the Fourth of July and Andre yells at Bodhi for falling asleep. He says that his roommate never sleeps. He asks a student a question and Andre yells at him for bringing up John Adams. Thea suggests a trip to the UK and Andre says that is a great idea.

Match Number Five: Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp versus Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Men’s Tag Team Championship

Strong and Brutus start things off and Brutus goes for the leg and Strong with a front face lock. Brutus with a waist lock and Strong with a wrist lock. Brutus with a waist lock and take down. Strong with a side head lock. Strong floats over but Brutus catches him. Strong goes for a shoulder tackle and bounces off Brutus. Julius tags in and Kemp tags in too. Julius escapes a waist lock. Julius and Damon block hip tosses but Julius with a suplex and he has some words for Strong. Kemp with a German suplex to Julius followed by forearms. Kemp runs Julius into the corner and Strong tags in. Strong goes for a suplex but Julius blocks it. Strong with a knee to the midsection. Strong with forearms. Kemp tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Kemp with a snap mare and reverse chin lock. Julius lifts Kemp to the corner and tags in Brutus. Julius sends Kemp to the mat and then drops Brutus on Kemp for a near fall.

Julius with a fireman’s carry and Brutus with a fireman’s carry as well. Julius with a back body drop and drop kick. Kemp goes to the floor and Strong sends Kemp back into the ring. Julius with a back body drop to the floor. Brutus tags in and hits a cannonball off the turnbuckles. Strong looks at what is going on at ringside from the apron. Brutus and Kemp return to the ring and Julius tags in. Brutus with a forearm and Julius with a knee to the ribs. Julius with a front face lock and neck breaker. Julius with a reverse chin lock. Kemp backs Julius into the corner and Strong tags in. Strong with kicks to Julius followed by chops and forearms. Julius with forearms and punches of his own. Strong with a front face lock. Kemp makes the tag and he punches Julius.

Strong with a knee to Julius and Kemp with a Northern Lights suplex to Julius. Kemp with a reverse chin lock. Strong tags in and he connects with a knee in the corner. Julius with a knee and front face lock. Strong with an arm wringer. Strong continues to work on the arm and he tags Kemp in. Kemp with an elbow drop and reverse chin lock. Kemp with an elbow to the head and he returns to the reverse chin lock. Kemp backs Julius into the corner and Strong tags in. Strong with knees to Julius and Strong with chops while Julius pushes him. Kemp tags in and keeps Julius from making the tag. Kemp knocks Brutus down on the apron but Julius with a back body drop. Brutus tags in.

Brutus with elbows to Kemp and a double leg take down and strikes to Kemp. Strong tags in and Brutus does a back flip for no reason. Brutus with forearms to Kemp and he knocks Strong to the mat. Brutus gets Strong on his knees and then he slaps Julius on the apron. Brutus has to hold Julius back and Strong with two jumping knees to Brutus. Strong tells Julius this is his fault. Kemp tags in and Strong with a kick. Kemp with a front face lock and take down. Kemp with a reverse chin lock. Kemp with knees and forearms. Kemp with an exploder. Kemp with a running shoulder into the corner followed by a slingshot spear for a near fall. Brutus with an inside cradle for a near fall. Julius and Strong make the tags and Julius with forearms and a slam. Julius with a German suplex to Strong and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Julius with punches to Strong and a rolling slam. Kemp tags in.

Julius leaps over Kemp and Julius with a rolling slam and clothesline for the three count.

Winners: Julius Creed and Brutus Creed (retain championship)

After the match, Julius and Brutus check on Kemp and Strong does not look happy.

We have a video package for A-Kid. He says he learned how to fight back. To escape his environment he knew it had to take more. He had a mind for mathematics. He says there is a solution to every problem. He has been told that he is technically gifted in the ring. It comes down to an equation. When the body fails, the mind can push you do different levels. He says he is Axiom.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Robert Stone says it is a travesty that he is not performing tonight. He blames the fans. Sofia Cromwell blames the fans.

Solo Sikoa shows up and he tells Von to stop blaming the people for what is happening.

Von says Stone and Sofia don’t speak for him.

Solo and Von have to be held back.

Next week, Mandy Rose faces Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Apollo Crews faces Giovanni Vinci.

Cameron Grimes walks in the back.

Bron Breakker walks in the back.

Match Number Six: Cameron Grimes versus Bron Breakker for the NXT Men’s Championship

They lock up and Breakker backs Grimes into the corner and he gives a clean break. They lock up and Grimes backs Breakker into the corner and gives a clean break but he goes for the injured arm and Breakker pushes Grime away. Grimes has some words for Breakker. Breakker with a side head lock and he holds on when Grimes tries to send him off the ropes. Grimes is able to escape but Breakker gets away before Grimes can do anything to the injured arm. Breakker with a side head lock and Breakker with a Gator roll and a delayed vertical suplex attempt but Grimes with an inside cradle. Grimes with a rollup for a near fall. Grimes with a wrist lock and Breakker with an Irish whip and splash. Grimes goes for the arm but Breakker escapes.

Breakker with a clothesline. Grimes with elbows to the injured arm followed by a kick to the arm in the corner. Breakker with an Irish whip that sends Grimes sternum first into the turnbuckles. Breakker with a hard Irish whip. Breakker with a front face lock. Grimes with divorce court to the arm. Grimes with an arm bar. Grimes with forearms and he sets for a suplex but Breakker blocks it. Breakker gets Grimes up for a delayed vertical suplex and he hits it. Grimes escapes a press slam attempt and Breakker is sent to the floor. Grimes with a kick from the apron and a cannonball off the apron. Grimes gets a near fall. Grimes with a kick to the arm and he gets a near fall.

Grimes gets another near fall. Grimes with kicks to Breakker and Breakker wants more. Breakker blocks a kick and runs Grimes into the corner and connects with a shoulder. Breakker with a spinebuster. Bron and Grimes exchange forearms. Grimes with a wrist lock but Breakker with a punch and shoulder tackles. Breakker catches Grimes on a leap frog and hits a power slam. Grimes misses a series of kicks. Grimes with a Spanish Fly cross body for a near fall. Grimes drops Breakker’s arm on the top rope. Grimes goes up top and connects with forearms. Breakker sets for a Frankensteiner and hits it.and gets a near fall. Breakker misses a charge into the corner. Grimes with an arm bar but Breakker gets Grimes up. Breakker is sent shoulder first into the turnbuckles and Grimes with Cave In for a near fall.

Grimes goes to the turnbuckles and comes off but Breakker with a spear for the three count.

Winner: Bron Breakker (retains championship)

After the match, JD McDonagh attacks Breakker from behind and hits Devil Inside on Breakker through a table.

JD says the necessary evil is here.

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com