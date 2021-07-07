WWE NXT Great American Bash Results – July 6, 2021

– The 2021 Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT opens up with a video package. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant “NXT!” as Vic hypes tonight’s show.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. MSK

We go right to the ring and out come NXT Tag Team Champions MSK – Wes Lee and Nash Carter. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are out next. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

Carter starts off with Ciampa and they lock up as fans rally. Ciampa takes it to the corner and the referee warns him. They trade holds as fans do dueling chants. Ciampa drops Carter with a big chop. Ciampa runs the ropes and Carter leaps over him. Carter with a corkscrew springboard plancha for a pop. Carter taunts Ciampa.

Thatcher comes in and locks up with Carter now. They tangle and in comes Lee. MSK double teams Thatcher with kicks now. Thatcher fights back both opponents with big strikes, dropping them. Ciampa runs in and levels Carter. Ciampa and Thatcher keep both of the champs down at once now, unloading with strikes at fans cheer them on.

Thatcher takes control of Lee now, grounding him. Thatcher drives knees into Lee and stretches him in a submission. Ciampa comes back in and delivers huge strikes to Lee in the corner while he’s down. Lee kicks out at 2. Lee fights up and out of a hold but Ciampa decks him. Ciampa drops Lee with a shoulder but Lee comes right back with a dropkick to stun Ciampa. Carter tags in and they unload on Ciampa. Carter with a big enziguri and a running knee in the corner.

Carter with a running punt kick to Ciampa, sending him out to the floor. Carter flies to the floor with a moonsault but Thatcher sacrifices himself, saving Ciampa. Ciampa comes back and levels Carter with a clothesline. Ciampa pats himself on the back as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Carter is fighting Ciampa off. Carter counters and in comes Lee off a tag. Lee drops Ciampa and then kicks Thatcher but he dodges it and jumps off the apron instead. Lee goes back to work on Ciampa. Thatcher pulls the middle rope down and Lee falls out to the floor. Thatcher rolls him back in as the referee warns him. Ciampa follows up with a sliding knee to Lee for a close 2 count.

Thatcher tags in and goes for the leg but Lee kicks him away from the mat. Carter tags in and MSK double teams Thatcher now with a bunch of kicks. Lee with a double stomp. They hit the big assisted 450 but Thatcher kicks out at 2. Carter and Thatcher go at it but Thatcher hits a big belly-to-belly suplex. Ciampa tags back in and they double team Carter. Ciampa with stiff strikes in their corner. Thatcher and Ciampa do quick tags now, unloading on Carter in their corner. Carter tries to fight out of the corner, hitting both opponents until Ciampa knees him in the ribs. Ciampa drops Carter with a shot to the jaw.

Carter slaps himself to get hyped up. He then trades strikes with Ciampa on their feet. Carter rocks Ciampa to shut down his momentum. Lee tags back in. Thatcher runs in to interfere but he ends up dropping Ciampa with an uppercut after Lee moves out of the way. Lee continues mounting offense on Thatcher. Ciampa kicks Lee out of the air as he flips at Thatcher. Ciampa unloads on Lee and drops him with double knees but a close 2 count. Ciampa can’t believe it and fans go wild at the close pin attempt.

Lee blocks the Fairy Tale Ending. Lee counters with a suplex and holds it for 2. Thatcher comes back in and trades offense with Lee. Carter and Thatcher go at it now. Thatcher gets knocked into a tag. Ciampa comes in and runs over Lee, then ends up with Carter on the top. Carter ends up superkicking Ciampa from the mat. Lee tags in and they double team Ciampa in the corner again. Carter goes to the top and nails a huge senton on Ciampa. Lee tags in and hits a big corkscrew from the top. He covers but Thatcher pulls him to the floor to break the pin.

Carter runs and leaps off the steel ring steps but Thatcher knocks him out of the air with a big uppercut. Thatcher and Lee are legal now. Ciampa with the Fairy Tale Ending on Lee. Thatcher applies the ankle lock but Carter runs in and levels Ciampa, knocking him into Thatcher to break the submission. Lee takes advantage of the chaos and rolls Thatcher up for the pin to retain.

Winners: MSK

– After the match, Thatcher is shocked at the finish. MSK takes their titles in the middle of the ring and begins celebrating as the music hits. MSK stands tall now while Ciampa and Thatcher recover on their knees and look on.

– Still to come, the Million Dollar Title will be on the line. Will Cameron Grimes have to serve as LA Knight’s butler? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see the battery charger teaser. It goes up to 91%.

– We see clips of Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly arriving earlier today.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is in the ring with his enforcer now, Samoa Joe. Regal brings up the recent happenings between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Karrion Kross, then demands they come to the ring right now. The music hits and out comes Gargano by himself. We see members of security all around the ringside area.

Gargano is fired up as a “Johnny Wrestling!” chant starts up. Out next comes Kross with no sign of Scarlett. Regal says he brought them here because things between them need to be settled. Gargano says Kross sucks. A “you suck!” chant starts up. Gargano says he’s been living rent free in Kross’ head for weeks and he’s living like a king because there’s a lot of room in there. Gargano goes on about how Kross saw at Takeover that Kross is not in his level, which is why Kross tried to hit him with a car last week. Gargano says Kross is afraid of him. Regal announces Gargano vs. Kross for the NXT Title next week.

Kross isn’t thrilled. He dismisses the idea he’s afraid of Gargano. He goes on and says they are not alike and he has more than the size advantage over Gargano. Kross says he thinks about the same three things every day when he wakes up – never lose the NXT Title, one day main event WrestleMania, and one day become WWE Champion. Kross says Gargano thinks he’s going to do all these cool technical moves, but this is real life and in real like people like Gargano get beat up by people like Kross. Kross says it looks like Gargano put on a pair of his wife’s jeans. Regal announces that Joe will be the special referee next week. Gargano loves the idea of this. Gargano goes to exit the ring and says he will see Kross next week. Gargano says it’s funny Kross said something about his wife’s jeans because Kross couldn’t even lace his wife’s boots. Kross says why wait until next week? He goes to approach Gargano but Joe steps in the way. Fans pop as Joe and Kross face off in the middle of the ring.

– We get a quick video package for tonight’s Million Dollar Title match. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida cuts a brief pre-recorded promo on The Diamond Mine’s recent attack. He is ready for Roderick Strong.

Million Dollar Title Match: Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

We go back to the ring and out comes Million Dollar Champion LA Knight. Cameron Grimes is out next. Grimes will be forced to serve as Knight’s butler if he loses this match.

The bell rings and Grimes unloads, knocking Knight to the floor and then delivering a stiff kick from the apron. Grimes pulls Knight back to the ring from the ramp. Grimes goes back to the top and hits a flying crossbody for a close 2 count. Grimes stays on Knight and grounds him.

Knight drops Grimes with a shoulder to turn it around. Knight mounts offense as a “you suck!” chant starts up. Knight talks some trash and gets whipped hard into the turnbuckles. Knight drops Grimes over the top rope. Knight launches himself in from the apron but Grimes meets him in mid-air with a big right hand. Knight kicks out at 2. They go on and Grimes hits a standing moonsault in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Grimes grounds Knight with another headlock, working him over on the mat. We see the Million Dollar Title on display at ringside. Grimes counters a counter but gets rammed into the top turnbuckle. Knight catches him with a powerslam for a 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with the champ in control.

Back from the break and they’re trading offense in the middle of the ring. They run the ring and collide in mid-air with the crossbody attempts. Fans rally for Grimes with a “to the roof!” chant. They get up and trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Knight grabs the hair but Grimes is furious now. Grimes unloads with a flurry of offense as the referee warns him. Grimes mounts more offense now. Grimes with a big sideslam for a close 2 count.

Grimes shows a bit of frustration now as fans cheer him on. Grimes with a corner clothesline. Grimes comes from behind for a German but Knight elbows him off. Grimes gets sent to the floor but he pulls himself back in. Knight still drives him into the mat with the inverted TKO for a close 2 count. Knight can’t believe it. Grimes counters and back-slides Knight for 2. Grimes comes right back with a superkick. Knight sends Grimes to the apron but Grimes rocks him and goes to the top. Knight runs up to the top and hits a big superplex for a close 2 count.

Knight is frustrated and yelling at the crowd now. Knight goes to ringside and grabs the title belt as fans boo him. Knight brings the Million Dollar Title belt int he ring and the referee argue with him. Grimes takes advantage and rolls Knight up but Knight reverses it with a handful of tights. Grimes still kicks out at 2. The title belt is knocked to the floor. Grimes with a Poisonrana from behind for another close 2 count. Grimes can’t believe the kick out as fans continue to cheer him on.

Grimes calls for the finish as fans chant “to the moon!” with him. Knight rolls to the floor as he goes to run. Knight sweeps Grimes’ leg from the floor and he lands hard on the apron. Grimes is on the floor now but Knight drops him onto the title belt with a stiff DDT that the referee didn’t see. Knight returns to the ring but Grimes makes it back in at the 9 count. Knight is shocked. Fans chant for Grimes. Grimes stumbles around and Knight catches him with the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, Knight stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes tries to recover as Knight talks trash from the stage with the Million Dollar Title in hand. Grimes must now serve as Knight’s butler. Knight taunts Grimes and has some things for him to do.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. They cut promos on Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and how they should be the ones challenging for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles tonight. They go on and look forward to ending Moon and Blackheart for good soon. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Alicia introduces the 2021 Breakout Tournament competitors on the stage – Trey Baxter, Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, Ikemen Jiro, Joe Gacy, Odyssey Jones, Duke Hudson. The tournament begins next week with Hudson vs. Jiro.

– We see Adam Cole backstage getting ready for the main event.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. The Way

We go back to the ring and out first comes Zoey Stark for her team. She stops on the stage and out comes Io Shirai next. They head to the ring and pose together in the corners. Out next are NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way – Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Fans boo as they head to the ring.

We get formal ring introductions from Taylor. Shirai and Hartwell start things off. Indi immediately slams her but Shirai takes control on the mat. Hartwell turns it around but Shirai slaps her away. Shirai dropkicks the leg out, then dropkicks Hartwell again while she’s down. Hartwell scoops Shirai and drops her face-first into the top turnbuckle. LeRae comes in with two quick pin attempts.

Indi tags back in and they double team Shirai but she fights them off from the corner with kicks. Shirai goes to the top with a missile dropkick to Hartwell for a 2 count. Shirai takes it to the corner and in comes Stark. They hit a double suplex on Hartwell but she kicks out at 1. Stark keeps control and back-slides Hartwell for a 2 count. Stark gets fired up but Hartwell scoops her on her shoulders. Stark fights free but eats an elbow. Hartwell slams Stark over the top rope and she falls out to the floor. The Way stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Hartwell has control of Stark. Hartwell blocks a tag but Stark end sup superkicking her. LeRae comes in as Shirai tags in. They face off and start brawling as fans pop. Shirai drops LeRae twice, then nails a Flapjack in the middle of the ring. Shirai hits 619 and springboards in with the missile dropkick from the apron. LeRae kicks out at 2.

Shirai keeps control of LeRae and in comes Stark. They unload with double team offense on LeRae. Stark with a running shot to the jaw but LeRae kicks out at 2. Shirai tags back in and goes to the top for her big moonsault but LeRae moves. LeRae applies the GargaNo Escape. Hartwell stops Stark from making the save. Hartwell applies The Silence on Stark while LeRae has the submission on Shirai. The holds are broken.

Shirai goes on and drops LeRae with a big strike. Shirai goes to the top and knocks Hartwell away as she approaches on the apron. LeRae takes advantage and hits a big German superplex to Shirai from the top. Stark breaks the pin up but Hartwell levels her with a big boot. Hartwell tags back in and ends up slamming Shirai for another close 2 count. Hartwell can’t believe it.

LeRae comes back in but Shirai rolls her for a close 2 count. LeRae comes right back and drops Shirai. Hartwell tags back in but the lights go out. The battery charger appears on the big screen and it’s at 100% now. Tegan Nox suddenly appears on the stage. Fans go wild. LeRae is shocked. Shirai comes from behind but has to kick Hartwell away as she flies off the top. Shirai dropkicks both champions, sending LeRae out of the ring to the floor. Stark tags in and hits her finisher on Hartwell for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

– After the match, Hartwell and Shirai celebrate as the music hits. Nox stalks LeRae down the ramp and attacks her, bringing it in the ring and mounting her with punches. LeRae escapes and retreats, running to the back. Nox chases her. Shirai and Stark are handed the title belts now. They stand tall in the middle of the ring as we go to replays. Shirai and Stark celebrate with the titles.

– We see Kyle O’Reilly backstage warming up for the main event.

– Still to come, Hit Row is here. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Toni Storm. She cuts a promo on NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez being afraid to step in the ring with her. She also dismisses Sarray wanting a match with her, saying she’s not on her level.

– We see footage from during the commercial break of Dexter Lumis carrying Indi Hartwell away from the ring.

– We go back to the arena for Hit Row’s Championship Cypher. Ashante “Thee” Adonis is serving as the DJ. “B-Fab” Briana Brandy raps first, followed by “Top Dolla” AJ Francis. New NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott then performs a song while B-Fab holds his title. The whole group then gathers on the ramp to perform their theme song, heading to the ring together.

– We get a quick promo video for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– McKenzie is backstage with William Regal and Samoa Joe. Regal gives his thoughts on tonight’s show, and he’s pleased. Regal says he’s looking forward to next week’s NXT Title match between Johnny Gargano and champion Karrion Kross. Joe doesn’t seek to change the trajectory of next week’s match and as long as he’s provoked, he won’t be getting involved. Joe says may the best man win.

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Adam Cole

We go backstage and see Kyle O’Reilly making his way out to the ring for tonight’s main event. Adam Cole is out next.

We get right to it as the bell rings. Fans do dueling chants. They lock up and go to the ropes. The referee separates them. Fans do dueling chants as they lock up and Cole takes O’Reilly down first. Kyle turns it around as they tangle some more on the mat. Cole rolls Kyle over for a 2 count.

Kyle goes for a big kick but Cole dodges it and retreats to the floor. O’Reilly looks on from the ring as Cole stares back from the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kyle counters and drops down into an arm bar. Cole tries to break it but Kyle transitions into an ankle lock. Cole gets the bottom rope to break it as he yells out in pain. Kyle works on the arm now as Cole’s fans chant his name. Kyle mounts Cole and works him over on the mat. Kyle drives knees into Cole while he’s down. Kyle with a running knee strike on the mat. Cole rocks Kyle with a right hand as he tries to go for the arm again.

Fans do dueling chants as they go at it. Kyle levels Cole with a big kick and Cole retreats to the floor. Kyle goes for a running knee from the apron but Cole moves. Cole then drops O’Reilly on the floor with a swinging neckbreaker as fans chant “NXT!” now. The referee counts but they make it back in at the 5 count. Cole with a punt kick for a 2 count.

Cole with another neckbreaker for 2. Cole launches Kyle into the turnbuckles and he goes back down. Cole with a head scissors to keep O’Reilly grounded now. Cole with elbow strikes to the face while the scissors are applied. Cole breaks it and has words with the referee. Kyle ends up countering a move and taking Cole down with a knee to the gut. Kyle with knee strikes on their feet now. Kyle with big kicks and a sweep to bring Cole back down to mixed reactions. Kyle with more offense on the arm and the ribs. Kyle with a double underhook takedown, and another, then a big DDT. Cole kicks out at 2.

O’Reilly continues to focus on Cole’s hurt knee. They trade counters and Cole nails a Backstabber for a close 2 count. Cole shows some frustration now. Cole talks trash in O’Reilly’s face now as fans rally. O’Reilly rams Cole back into the corner and unloads with strikes as the referee warns him. Kyle mounts Cole with strikes but Cole drops him in the corner. Cole goes out and slams Kyle’s knee into the steel ring post several times. The referee goes out and warns Cole as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Cole bringing it back into the ring.

Cole continues to focus on the knee during the break. Kyle fights back with kicks from the mat but Cole stomps the leg. Kyle takes Cole down with a scissors now but Cole grinds his elbow into O’Reilly’s knee. Cole focuses on the knee some more. Kyle fights up and out. Fans chant “NXT!” as we come back from the break and they trade shots on their feet. They both go down after colliding in the middle of the ring with clotheslines.

Cole and O’Reilly trade strikes from their knees now, fighting to their feet. Kyle unloads but Cole nails a pump kick. Cole grabs O’Reilly by his knee, stopping him from falling out of the ring, stretching the submission over the ropes. O’Reilly comes back in and nails a Dragon Screw leg whip to Cole’s hurt knee. They trade more big strikes in the middle of the ring. Cole blocks a shot to his arm and nails a chop block to the knee. Cole with the sliding knee to the jaw for a close 2 count. Cole can’t believe it as fans go wild.

Fans chant “NXT!” again as Cole goes to the corner. Kyle avoids the Panama Sunrise. Kyle with knee strikes now. Cole jumps over a leg sweep but Kyle catches a superkick. Kyle with a German suplex, holding it for a close 2 count. The referee checks on Cole now. Kyle slowly gets up. Kyle kicks Cole’s leg and he goes down. Kyle with quick kicks to the head. Cole with quick forearm strikes to the head. Kyle takes Cole down and mounts him, then applies a submission to mixed reactions. Cole goes for the Figure Four but Kyle rolls him for 2. Kyle goes for the Heel Hook but Cole blocks it and gets the Figure Four locked in.

O’Reilly yells out in pain now. Cole yells at O’Reilly to tap out to the Figure Four. Kyle breaks it and applies the heel hook now. Cole finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. They get up and Kyle goes for the leg but Cole stuns him with an enziguri. Kyle with a big knee to the jaw, then a big forearm to drop Cole. Cole blocks a German and hits an enziguri. Kyle comes right back with a kick but his momentum sends him over the top rope to the floor as Cole goes down on the mat. The referee counts as fans rally.

Cole goes to the apron and hits a big Panama Sunrise on the floor. Cole rolls Kyle back into the ring but Kyle gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Cole can’t believe it. Cole taunts Kyle and goes for the Last Shot but Kyle fights him. They tangle and Cole superkicks him. Kyle comes right back and turns Cole inside out. O’Reilly with a big Brainbuster. O’Reilly goes to the top but misses the flying knee as Cole moves. Cole comes right back with the Last Shot but Kyle kicks out right before the 3 count. Cole and fans, and Barrett, can’t believe it.

Cole goes back to the top for Panama Sunrise but O’Reilly slams him to the mat by his arm. Cole kicks out Kyle’s knee a few times. Cole goes back to the second rope for the Panama Sunrise but Kyle meets him in mid-air with a knee strike to the chest, which also hurts Kyle. O’Reilly goes down holding his knee. Cole takes advantage and hits the Panama Sunrise, then the Last Shot for the pin to win the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” rematch.

Winner: Adam Cole

– After the match, Cole recovers and stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. O’Reilly tries to recover as Cole celebrates and looks on. The NXT Great American Bash goes off the air.