LIVE WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH RESULTS COVERAGE (NIGHT 2)

WWE NXT Great American Bash Results – July 8, 2020 (Night 2)

– Night Two of the WWE NXT Great American Bash opens with a video package.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He’s joined by Tom Phillips and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the custom Great American Bash set, done up in red, white and blue with the two cars on the sides of the ramp. The developmental trainees are in the crowd cheering.

Street Fight: Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim

We go right to the ring and out comes Candice LeRae for the Street Fight. Alicia Taylor does the ring introduction but Mia Yim suddenly attacks and drops LeRae during her entrance, beating her down at ringside.

Yim starts taking kendo sticks, trash cans, steel chairs and other weapons from under the ring, tossing them in to where LeRae is. Yim enters and the bell rings.

LeRae takes control with a kick to the gut, then kendo stick shots over the back. Yim eventually turns it around and delivers kendo shots of her own. Yim gets dropped at ringside with a kick through the ropes after a table is slid in. LeRae leans the table up in the corner. Yim comes back in but LeRae goes for her. Yim turns it around and looks for a Dragon suplex through the table but LeRae fights her off. They tangle and Yim gets a 2 count.

They fight back to the floor and LeRae ends up sending Yim face-first into the ring post. LeRae beats Yim while she’s down on the outside. LeRae sends Yim back into the ring post, and again, pulling her into it shoulder-first. Yim counters and sends LeRae into the post now. Yim kicks LeRae into the barrier, then over into some of the chairs. A few wrestlers go down. They fight over to a production and catering area. LeRae throws different items at Yim, knocking her out of a chair. LeRae rolls Yim onto a production platform. Yim fights back as the crowd cheers her on.

LeRae shuts Yim down by spraying a fire extinguisher at her. The crowd boos. LeRae comes back on top of the platform with Yim. LeRae goes to suplex Yim from the platform through a catering table. Yim resists and dropkicks LeRae from the platform through the table. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with LeRae laid out on the broken table.

Back from the break and they’re going at it in the ring now. Yim gets sent into a chair and then dropkicked out of it. LeRae covers for a 2 count. in the middle of the ring. LeRae stands over Yim and drives a chair into her injured ribs. The boos continue. LeRae shoves the edge of a chair into another part of Yim’s back now. LeRae goes back out and brings more steel chairs into the ring.

LeRae brings it back in and keeps control. A pile of steel chairs is in the middle of the ring now. LeRae places a table over the top rope and turnbuckle now. She goes back to suplex Yim but Yim counters and hits a suplex of her own. Yim looks to mount more offense now. They both end up on the mat and are slow to get up. Yim meets LeRae and rocks her twice after blocking. Yim with more strikes to the face and a clothesline into the corner. Yim with a big chop in the corner. Yim places a trash can over LeRae’s head in the corner and then runs and kicks it. LeRae falls with the can still on her head. Yim follows up with a cannonball into the trash can but LeRae still kicks out at 2.

Yim pulls out a pair of brass knuckles. She goes to use them but LeRae meets her with a steel chair. LeRae keeps using the chair and drops Yim. She falls on a chair and LeRae starts piling more chairs on top of her. LeRae climbs up to the top of the table that’s still laying flat in the corner. Yim climbs up with her, still with the brass knuckles on. They brawl and LeRae gets the brass knuckles. LeRae rocks Yim with the brass knuckles and they fall to the mat. LeRae follows up by hiding a super swinging neckbreaker from the top, putting Yim down onto the pile of chairs. LeRae also lands hard but she makes the cover for the pin to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, the crowd boos as LeRae’s music hits. She and Yim are both laid out. The referee checks on them both but they’re not moving. We go to replays. LeRae and Yim are both still laid out in the middle of the ring but LeRae has rolled over.

– We get a video with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussing tonight’s Winner Takes All main event. He’s going with Keith Lee to take home the gold.

– Still to come, Tony Nese vs. Bronson Reed.

– We go to another picture-in-picture commercial while the camera shows LeRae and Yim still down in the ring. Johnny Gargano comes down and helps his wife up and to the back. We also see Yim finally getting up. She takes a seat in a chair in the middle of the ring while the developmental trainees cheer her on. They picture-in-picture goes away as the break continues.

Bronson Reed vs. Tony Nese

Back from the break and we see what happened between Bronson Reed and Tony Nese last week. Reed requested the match and NXT General Manager William Regal has granted it. We go back to the ring and out comes Reed. This match is presented by Papa John’s. Nese is out next.

The bell rings and here we go. They stare each other down and taunt each other before going at it. They lock up and Reed shoves Nese across the ring. They lock up again and Reed starts working on the arm. Nese takes Reed to the corner and backs off as the referee warns him. Nese with a shoulder thrust to the gut. They tangle some more and Nese shows off with jumping jacks. Nese goes on but gets knocked out of mid-air, hitting hard on the mat.

Reed lifts Nese with a military press and then drops a senton in the middle of the ring. Reed sends Nese out and follows, working him over at ringside. Reed beats Nese around the ringside area as the referee counts. Nese ends up trapping Reed in the apron cover to turn it around. Nese brings it back in and mounts Reed with lefts. Nese yells out at the crowd as the boos continue.

Nese focuses on the knee now, trying to bring Reed down. Reed fights back and headbutts Nese. Nese turns it back around and hits a basement dropkick to the head. Reed fights back up and out but Nese kicks him. Nese tries to toss Reed to the floor but he hangs on and elbows Nese back to the mat. Reed mounts more offense now and drops Nese with a Bionic Elbow as a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, the Great American Bash originator. Reed with more offense to keep control. Nese ends up snapping Reed’s neck over the top rope. Nese runs back in and flies, covering Reed for a close 2 count.

Nese goes back to the top but lands on his feet as Reed charges. Reed levels Nese and turns him inside out. Reed goes back to the top and hits a huge diving splash. Reed lands on Nese and holds it for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall and has his arm raised as the music hits. We go to replays. Reed stands tall while Nese rolls around in pain on the outside.

– We get a new vignette for Mercedes Martinez. She will be returning to NXT TV tonight.

– Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Robert Stone and Aliyah. Stone says tonight we will see history as The Robert Stone Brand makes its biggest signing ever. Shotzi Blackheart is on her mini-tank. Stone tries to get her to join his brand but she’s not interested. He starts yelling at her when she turns him down. Stone tells Aliyah its alright because they will find someone else. Killian Dain comes from behind and beats Stone up, leaving him on the ground. Dain leaves. Shotzi ends up driving her tank over Stone’s ankle. He starts screaming about how he’s dying as she also leaves. Aliyah and officials come over to get the tank off Stone’s leg.

– We go to another picture-in-picture commercial. The Undisputed Era is shown arriving to the building.

Johnny Gargano vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Back from the break and out comes Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to the ring. Johnny Gargano is out next.

They lock up and go at it. Gargano takes Swerve down first. Gargano with more offense on the mat as the crowd tries to rally for Swerve. Gargano works on the arm and fingers now. Gargano with a scissors and more offense on the mat. Scott ends up doing a handspring to his feet. Gargano is on the outside when Swerve misses a kick. They trade counters and we end up getting a stalemate.

Gargano has the slingshot DDT blocked. More back and forth now. Gargano goes back to the floor. Scott flies out and takes Gargano down as we go to another picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Gargano drops Scott over his knee in the middle of the ring. Gargano drops him again and nails a big kick to the head for a 1 count. Scott fights back and sends Gargano to the corner for a running uppercut. Scott comes off the top and hits Gargano in the back with a diving elbow. Gargano is back on the floor. Swerve with a kick from the apron. Swerve brings it back and unloads with body shots into the corner. Scott goes on and drops Gargano face-first into the mat with a rolling Flatliner for another 2 count.

Swerve keeps control but Gargano connects with the big slingshot Spear for a close 2 count. Gargano with a chop in the corner now. Gargano mounts Swerve in the corner with left hands. Scott slides out and goes to kick Gargano but Gargano turns it into a mule kick. Gargano goes on but Swerve overpowers with a suplex. Scott goes for the House Call but it’s blocked. They tangle and trade more impressive counters. Scott kicks Gargano in the face. Gargano with an enziguri. Scott comes right back with the House Call but they’re both down now.

Gargano avoids a pin and the crowd starts to rally. Scott stops Gargano from crawling away. Scott goes for a hold from behind. Gargano does the same as they tangle. Gargano takes Swerve down into the STF. Scott turns that into a 2 count. Gargano comes right back with a big knee to the face. Gargano tries for the GargaNo Escape but Swerve blocks it. Swerve ends up countering Gargano and dropping him into a JML Driver. Gargano kicks out and Swerve can’t believe it.

Scott goes to the top but Gargano rolls to safety and attacks from the apron. Swerve fights him off. Gargano runs into a kick to the face and falls to the floor. Swerve goes for a double Stomp from the top but misses and lands hard on his leg. Gargano shoves him into the ring post and then hits the Poisonrana from behind, spiking Swerve on the floor.

Gargano brings Swerve back into the ring but he’s moving slow. Gargano launches himself over the top rope from the apron and hits the One Final Beat DDT for the pin to win.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

– After the match, Gargano sits up as the music hits and the crowd boos. Gargano whispers to Scott that this is house. Gargano has his arm raised and then looks down at Swerve. We go to replays. Gargano stands tall and walks up the ramp.

– We get a video package for Tegan Nox vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. That match will air next Wednesday night.

– Tom shows us a Tale of the Tape graphic for tonight’s main event.

Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. Legado del Fantasma

We go back to the ring for tonight’s six-man match and out first comes Legado del Fantasma – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Tom says there will be even fewer commercials in this second hour of the Great American Bash Night 2. Out next comes Breezango – Fandango and Tyler Breeze. They’re wearing lucha masks. Drake Maverick is out next and they head to the ring together.

Fandango and Wilde start things off. Fandango drops Wilde first. They run the ropes and Wilde hits a big hip toss. They go at it some more and Fandango takes Wilde down. More offense by Fandango for a 1 count. Fandango drops Wilde over the top rope and in comes Breeze to knock him off for a 2 count.

Wilde turns it around and in comes Mendoza. Mendoza works Breeze over but gets kicked to the mat. Breeze with a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count. Breeze keeps up the fast pace and in comes Drake off the tag. Drake wants Escobar to come in. Mendoza hits Drake but Drake drops him. Drake keeps control and hits an enziguri. Drake goes back to yelling at Escobar for a fight. Breeze tags in but Mendoza kicks him away with an enziguri. Mendoza with a double ax handle to the back. Escobar tags in but he tags in Mendoza for the double team. Wilde comes in for the triple team as his partners launch him onto Breeze for a 2 count.

Wilde works over Breeze and drops him with an uppercut. Wilde stomps Breeze for a 2 count. Breeze ends up countering with a jawbreaker. Fandango tags in and comes flying off the top. Fandango sends Mendoza out and drops Wilde on his head with a Falcon Arrow. Escobar comes in but retreats as Drake scrambles for him. Fandango presses Drake high in the air and launches him out of the ring, onto all three opponents. Fandango moonsaults out onto them now. Fandango limps around off the bad landing now.

Fandango gets sent knees-first into the steel steps by Mendoza. Drake checks on Fandango but Wilde comes over and rolls Fandango in for a quick pin attempt. Wilde keeps Fandango down. Fandango continues to sell the leg injury and Wilde focuses on his leg. Escobar comes back in and grounds Fandango in the middle of the ring as Drake looks for a tag. Fandango tries to counter but Escobar shuts him down. Mendoza comes back in as they continue to dominate Fandango.

Drake finally gets the tag and unloads on Escobar. Drake keeps the offense coming and hits a big bulldog. All six Superstars are in the ring brawling now. Drake and Escobar are left int he ring as the others brawl to the floor. Escobar drops Drake over the turnbuckle in the corner. Escobar scoops Drake again and drops him in the middle of the ring with the Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, the music hits as Legado del Fantasma heads to the stage. We go to replays. Escobar raises his title in the air as Breezango checks on Drake in the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, who are celebrating their wins tonight. Gargano goes on about how they’re the best power couple in NXT and the whole world. Gargano says he would be a double champ tonight if Finn Balor would’ve stayed out of his way before. LeRae and Gargano agree that they both have a few wrongs they need to right. They walk off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. The video is presented by Mountain Dew.

– We get a video with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussing tonight’s main event. He believes Adam Cole will be the one who takes all.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Santana Garrett

We go back to the ring and out comes Mercedes Martinez making her return to NXT TV. Santana Garrett waits in the ring.

The bell rings and Mercedes kicks Santana in the gut to start. Mercedes unloads in the corner and beats Garrett down to some boos. Garrett turns it around and applies a submission on their feet. Mercedes turns it around but misses a running attack in the corner.

Garrett with a handspring into the corner but Mercedes comes right out with a running boot to level her. Martinez mounts Garrett in the middle of the ring and works her over. Garrett blocks a suplex and they trade strikes. Garrett misses an Okada Roll. More back and forth now.

Mercedes drops Garrett with a big forearm and gets more boos. Mercedes goes on and hits a Fisherman’s Buster in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

– After the match, Martinez stands tall as the boos hit. She climbs the corner and poses as we go to replays. Martinez stands tall as the boos continue.

– We get a video package for the Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest feud. Priest says he will get his hands on Grimes next week. Priest says then the whole world will know that Grimes is a little bitch. He laughs to end the promo.

– We get a video package with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is discussing Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole. Foley sees it going either two ways – Lee comes out strong and wins it quickly or Cole takes it to the 10 minute mark or past and wins it. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also comments on the match and picks Cole to win but says part of him thinks Lee will win.

– Still to come, Lee vs. Cole with no commercials. Back to commercial.

– Back from a quick break and Tom thanks Asking Alexandria for providing their “One Turns To None” single for tonight’s theme song. Beth hypes next week’s show with Priest vs. Grimes in singles action, plus Nox vs. Shirai with the NXT Women’s Title on the line.

Winner Takes All Title Match: NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole

We go back to the ring for tonight’s big main event and out first comes NXT North American Champion Keith Lee. NXT Champion Adam Cole is out next by himself. They meet in the middle of the ring and stare each other down as Taylor does formal ring introductions.

Continue to refresh this page throughout the evening for the latest results.