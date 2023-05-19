WWE NXT Great American Bash Special Planned For This Summer

A special edition of WWE NXT is reportedly planned for Independence Day.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that NXT Great American Bash is expected to air as the Tuesday, July 4 NXT episode.

We noted earlier this week how a NXT Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 12, but no location has been finalized, and there’s no word on the title of the show. The Observer has confirmed the working idea for the August 12 NXT PLE to air on Peacock, adding that neither NXT special has been added to the internal calendar as of this week, but they are being discussed.

The 2023 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.