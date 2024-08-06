WWE NXT Great American Bash – Week 2 Preview (8/6/2024): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT Great American Bash wraps up tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

Week two of the two-week Great American Bash special themed episodes of WWE NXT kicks off this evening at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Featured below is the current lineup for the show:

* Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT World title

* Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. MSK for the NXT Tag-Team titles

* Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

* Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American title

* Wren Sinclair vs. Kendal Grey.

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Great American Bash results.