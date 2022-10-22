WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results (10/22/2022)

WWE NXT is back with their latest premium live event.

Halloween Havoc 2022 takes place this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are live, ongoing results of the special event as it airs live via the WWE Network on Peacock on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The following report was written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC 2022 RESULTS

The Kickoff Show is off-and-running. Watch the live stream for the official NXT Halloween Havoc pre-show via the video embedded below.

We see the pre-show wrap up and then we shoot live inside the PC where the main show kicks off with a video package.

The commentators welcome us to the show and then the first of five entrances takes place for our opening ladder match contest.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

We go right to the ring for the Ladder Match to crown a new NXT North American Title. The vacant title is hanging high above the ring, and ladders are everywhere. Out first comes Nathan Frazer as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Oro Mensah is out next, walking right under the ladder for bad luck, as Vic points out. Wes Lee is out next to a pop. Von Wagner is out next with Mr. Stone.

Von receives boos but he’s all business tonight, taunting the other participants and yelling out at the crowd. Carmelo Hayes’ music starts up next as Trick Williams appears on the platform above the crowd, possibly dressed as Hugh Hefner.

Trick delivers a rhyme about Hayes become a three-time champion tonight. Out next comes Hayes, pouring out something for his opps so that they can rest in piss, which is a line we just saw him deliver on the big screen to end Trick’s rhyme, from a promo he gave months back. Hayes hits the ring and everyone faces off. The bell hits and everyone takes their time.

Lee superkicks Hayes to start, sending him out. Lee follows and beats Hayes around ringside. Von fights off Oro an Frazer. Oro boots Von and now they double team him. Von is sent out to the floor. Oro and Nathan look up at the title, then Oro strikes and they go at it.

The intensity picks up from there, as Von shoves Lee away and misses a ladder shot, but connects with a big boot as Stone cheers him on. Fans boo Von as he stands the ladder up and keeps stopping opponents from attacking. Frazer tangles with Von but Von powerbombs him onto a ladder bridge in the corner.

Trick is at ringside now. Von starts climbing a ladder but Hayes pushes him off and climbs. Von drops Hayes. Hayes takes Von down for a pop. Hayes goes for the ladder to stand it up as fans chant “Melo!” now. Hayes climbs up Frazer knocks the ladder over with a missile dropkick. Lee flies at Frazer and brings a ladder down with him, and lands hard on Frazer. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Oro mounts some impressive offense now. Hayes attacks and kicks Oro in the back of the head. Hayes with a springboard leg drop on top of a ladder, sending Oro face-first into the steel.

Hayes decks Frazer with a ladder. Frazer counters and sends Hayes face-first into a ladder with a moonsault off the ropes. Fans chant “holy shit!” again. Von comes in with power moves as fans boo. Lee nails an enziguri to Von, then another kick to put him down. Lee with another kick to stay on Von, sending him out of the ring. Hayes flies at Lee and they both tumble to the floor with Von and Frazer. Oro is alone in the ring now. He climbs for the title but Trick comes in and tips the ladder over. Oro leaps as he’s falling, landing on the other 4 competitors at ringside. Trick is alone with the ladder but he’s afraid of heights.

Stone runs in and climbs the ladder but Trick meets him at the top and they fight. Stone knocks Trick off with a shoe. Stone looks at the title but Trick tips the ladder over, sending Stone flying to the floor at ringside. Fans chant “NXT!” again. Things finally build to the finishing sequence, which sees Wes Lee climb to the top of the ladder and retrieve the title as the commentators put over the long year that led to this moment. The fans chant “You deserve it!” as post-match highlights are shown via replay.

Winner and NEW NXT North American Champion: Wes Lee

Unified NXT Women’s Title Match

Alba Fyre vs. Mandy Rose (c)

The next match begins and the setup shows a casket being carried to the ring. But first …

We see a pre-match segment with Toxic Attraction, which leads into the cinematic match beginning as the trio look for Alba Frye in essentially a haunted house. Each encounter issues en route to finding their opponent.

Eventually we see Frye beat down each member of the group, one-by-one until she catches up with the NXT Women’s Champion. There was even a quick spot with “Chucky” the doll appearing.

She holds her baseball bat to Rose and begins a beatdown of the champion. We fade back to the commentary section before any real outcome takes place.

Casket Match

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews

The pre-match video airs for our next match as the casket is finally settled in at ringside courtesy of the druids.

We hear the ring announcer begin the introductions for the two opponents. Out first comes Grayson Waller to a bunch of boos from the NXT Universe in attendance.

Now out comes Apollo Crews. The two are both settled in the ring, the pre-match introductions are over and the bell sounds to get this casket match off-and-running.