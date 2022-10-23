WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022

Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca

We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match

The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the matches tonight.

We see Alba Fyre standing in front of Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail in Florida and challenges Mandy Rose to show up there tonight. Rose seems for it, as Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne question her decision, as a Chucky doll is seen in the background.

North American Title Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Match starts off all 5 men looking up at the North American Title suspended above the ring then the action spills to the ringside area. Nathan Frazer took a dive from the top turnbuckle to take out Wagner on the floor. The first ladder was introduced in the ring. Frazer sent Carmelo Hayes face first into the ladder set up in the corner. Frazer set the ladder up in the center of the ring.

Another ladder was brought into the ring. Lee used the 2nd ladder as a weapon on Von Wagner. Wagner responded with a big boot. Wagner powerbombs Frazer onto a ladder set up on the turnbuckles. Wagner attempted to climb a ladder in the middle of the ring, but was stopped by Hayes. Hayes attempted to climb the ladder, but Frazer returned with a missile dropkick. Wes Lee then dropped a ladder on Frazer from the corner.

Hayes delivered a leg drop to Oro Mensah on a ladder. Hayes then connected a Spanish Fly to Frazer on a ladder. Mensah attempted to climb the ladder, but Trick Williams pushed him off onto everyone on the outside. Williams & Mr Stone climbed the ladder. Williams pushed Stone off the ladder. Wagner pulled out a large ladder from underneath the ring and set it up between the ring and the barricade. Frazer ended up putting Wagner through the ladder with a frog splash from the top rope.

Lee pulled out another giant ladder from underneath the ring. Wagner positioned a ladder in the center of the ring. Wagner threw Lee from the ring to the commentary table. On the outside, Wagner was sent over the barricade with a mini ladder by Frazer & Mensah. Mensah & Frazer then fought at the top of the ladder in the ring.

Hayes ended up alone in the ring, but Lee returned to stop him in his tracks. Lee connected with double knees to Hayes on a ladder positioned between the ropes and the ladder in the center of the ring. Lee climbed the ladder and grabs the North American Title.

Winner & New North American Champion: Wes Lee (19:17) (NEW CHAMPION!!!!)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

We go backstage where we see JD McDonagh getting focused ahead of the NXT Title Triple Threat match later on tonight.

We see Toxic Attraction pulled up to the haunted house despite Jayne’s hesitation. There was a zombie welcoming Jayne to the house. Toxic Attraction got into the house and Rose suggested them to split up, which Jayne was irate about before being scared by a stone nun. Jayne was terrified by everything around her, including skeletons and a video playing before she was grabbed by the face by Alba Fyre. Dolin hung out with all the monsters and Chucky before Fyre attacked Dolin. Dolin slammed Fyre into the fridge before a cannibal looking person appeared from out of nowhere. Fyre locked Dolin in the fridge with the cannibal, Rose hit a druid in the marbles before playing the piano. Music started playing from out of nowhere before Fyre confronted Rose face to face. Rose hits a V Trigger on a monster, but Fyre continued to attack Rose with a bat. A pinhead scares Rose before Fyre knocked her out. Fyre saw Jayne crawling before laying her & Dolin out with her bat.

Casket Match

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

We start this match off with Grayson Waller immediately going after Apollo Crews. Crews quickly responded and took control of the match. Crews worked on a Waller in the corner and delivered two chops to the chest. Waller replied and sent Crews down on the canvas.

Waller mocks The Undertaker by sitting up and laughing. Crews also sat up and looked directly at Waller. The action spilled to the outside. Crews launched Waller on the floor. Crews sent Waller onto the commentary table. Waller used a pen to the face to fend off Crews.

Waller & Crews brawl on the top turnbuckle, Waller delivered a thumb to the eye and Crews fell through the casket positioned on the outside Waller thought he won but all the sudden the lights went out in the arena. Crews reemerged with a number of druids, who brought out another larger casket.

Crews went after Waller with the steel steps. Crews once again launched Waller on the floor. Crews sends Waller into the casket. Waller prevented Crews from closing the lid. Crews connected with a frog splash to Waller on the floor. Waller went for a Tombstone in the center of the ring, but Crews countered then he grabs him off the apron and hits him with a spinebuster, putting Waller back in the coffin and closing the lid for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews (12:58)

Rate: 5

Andre Chase ran down on people who did not know where Halloween Havoc 1995 took place, calling them the drizzling s*its. Chase revealed that Duke Hudson became a transfer student to Chase University. Bohdi Hayward was irrate & says he doesn’t like transfer students before he went up and told Chase that he did not trust Hudson & Chase agrees he doesn’t trust him either.

Alba Fyre was shown driving with Mandy Rose in the backseat.

Backstage McKenzie Mitchell is with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly before calling themselves the best tag team in NXT. NXT Women’s Tag Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance confronted Pretty Deadly to argue that their statements were not correct.

Weapons Wild Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Still to come:

NXT Title Triple Threat Match

Bron Breakker (c) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov

Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

Ambulance Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

If Creed wins Brutus Creed gets a match with Kemp

If Kemp wins Brutus Creed must leave NXT

