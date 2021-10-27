WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 26, 2021

– The 2021 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special opens up with horror icon Chucky narrating a video package to hype tonight’s matches. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to Halloween Havoc at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel as Vic hypes the show. We go right to the ring.

Scareway to Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark

We go to the ring for tonight’s opener and we see the ladders around the venue. Out first are the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions – Zoey Stark, then Io Shirai. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are already in the ring, as are Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We cut to Chucky for a quick intro of his own.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Io and Zoey are left standing tall as the others are sent to the floor. Shirai brings a ladder from under the ring as Stark keeps the ring empty. Stark turns around to Dolin trying for a dropkick. Jayne joins her and they send Stark to the floor. Shirai is also shut down. Pirotta goes under the ring for ladders as Indi runs in and gets beat down by Toxic Attraction. Persia slides a ladder in as Indi goes at it with Toxic Attraction. Persia joins them and they take over.

Pirotta and Hartwell try to go for the titles but Shirai and Stark fly in, taking them down. Shirai and Stark climb the ladder but Jayne tips them over. Shirai hits hard on the ropes and Stark lands on the mat. Jayne kicks Stark back down. Dolin and Stark go at it with Dolin getting some shots in. Pirotta and Hartwell double team Shirai and slam her face-first into the announce table. They try for a double suplex onto a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table, but Shirai counters and turns it into a double DDT on the floor for a pop.

Shirai returns to the ring and cleans house. Shirai climbs for the titles but Indi meets her on top of the ladder, then knocks her off. Zoey runs up and fights with Indi under the title. Zoey rocks Indi with right hands while trying to grab the titles. Persia stands a taller ladder next to them. Dolin sends Persia tot he floor and climbs up but Indi meets her on the other side of the ladder. Dolin gets close to the titles but Stark stops her. Dolin gets sent to the mat for a hard landing. Indi and Stark fight up high until Shirai climbs up and helps with Indi. There’s a big spot where Persia tips over a ladder, knocking everyone out of the ring and to the floor except Persia and Stark as they go at it in the corner now.

Persia drops Stark again and climbs but Indi stops her this time. Shirai takes Persia out and now she climbs by herself. Persia scoops Shirai on her shoulders and drives her to the mat. Persia stops Dolin from climbing now. Persia with a huge powerbomb on Dolin, sending her crashing through a ladder that was bridged in the corner. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Pirotta stands tall and smiles.

Persia climbs for the straps now and she touches them but here comes Jayne on the ladder. Jayne pulls Persia down and climbs up but Persia grabs her for another big powerbomb. Jayne counters and sends Persia face-first into a ladder leaning in the corner with a hurricanrana. Jayne unloads on Persia, smashing a ladder into her back several times. Jayne climbs but Shirai stops her, slamming her down flat on a ladder. Shirai then follows up by nailing a springboard moonsault while Jayne is laying on the ladder. Fans pop for Shirai and she poses while Jayne rolls to the floor in pain.

Stark drops Persia and lays her on a ladder. Stark goes to the top for a 450 but she lands bad and barely hits Persia. Stark positions a ladder under the titles now but here comes Indi with a big Spinebuster to Stark on top of a ladder. Indi climbs up as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Shirai meets her up top and sends her down. Indi tips the ladder over, sending Shirai flying out of the ring and hitting a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table on the way down. Shirai lands bad on the floor and fans chant “holy shit!” as Indi looks on concerned. We get a replay.

Indi climbs for the titles now. She grabs them but Jayne grabs her from behind on the ladder. Indi kicks her to the mat. Dolin is at the top of the ladder now. She knocks Indi to the mat. Dolin looks up and grabs the title belt for the win.

Winners and New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Toxic Attraction

– After the match, the music hits as Dolin raises the title in the air. Jayne runs up the ladder and joins her, unhooking the other title and raising it in the air. Dolin and Jayne sit high up on the ladder and celebrate the big win. We go to replays. Dolin and Jayne continue celebrating on top of the ladder.

– We go to the announcers at ringside. They send us to a video of NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams pulling up to a Haunted House, where Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have told them to come if they want to recover Hayes’ missing title belt. Trick wants to stay in and drive the get-away car while Hayes goes in, but Hayes says all that talk about being “bout it, bout it” – he’s coming. They approach the Haunted House and they’re terrified already. We see Lumis and Gargano watching on a monitor from in the house. Gargano says he “Home Alone’d” the house and there are cameras everywhere. He says he also had help from someone – the NXT Zombie Referee appears. Hayes and Trick think they see Gargano and go after him but it’s just a dead kid. The ghost kid motions for them to continue on their path into the house. Trick offers to just buy Hayes a replica title but he wants his title. They enter the house and we get a “to be continued…” message.

– We go to Grayson Waller, who is dressed as Dracula. LA Knight is running late tonight and Waller is replacing him. He hypes the show and says he’s here to save it since Knight couldn’t make it. He also mentions how there’s a Halloween party in the back with the hottest women you’ve ever seen. The music interrupts and out comes Joe Gacy.

Joe Gacy vs. Malik Blade

Grayson Waller isn’t happy with being interrupted. Joe Gacy takes the mic and says corrupt minds like Waller’s is why Halloween isn’t a very inclusive holiday, it’s just an excuse to exploit and sexualize all people. To balance this out in the ring tonight, he’s here to set a much more positive message in his opponent tonight, Malik Blade, who we see in the ring. Gacy say she’s doing this for all of us as violence is not the answer. Gacy enters the ring but Blade dropkicks him.

The bell hits and Gacy beats Blade down. A picture-in-picture shows us Harland entering the building as Gacy goes to work on Blade, working him around the ring and keeping him down. Gacy with a big Uranage. Gacy tosses Blade out of the ring and he lands in front of the announcers now.

Harland suddenly appears at ringside, grabbing Blade by his throat as Gacy pleads with him to let Blade down. Harland looks up at Gacy and then lets go of Blade, dropping him to the floor.

Blade runs back in the ring and goes for an attack but Gacy ducks it, then comes right back with the back handspring into a clothesline, and drops him for the pin to win.

Winner: Joe Gacy

– After the match, Gacy stands tall as we go to replays. Gacy goes to Harland at ringside and holds his face while talking to him and looking into his eyes, telling Harland he can trust him.

– We get a vignette for Kay Lee Ray. KLR talks about how the was the longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion but it got her nothing in NXT 2.0 but disrespect and so on. KLR is upset and she’s here to make everyone pay because it’s time to rage.

– Grayson is backstage at the NXT 2.0 Halloween party. Several Superstars are in Halloween costumes. Ikemen Jiro and Kushida walk up and Jiro is confused about the concept of Halloween and kids going trick-or-treating. Waller approaches two women but Cameron Grimes, dressed as an astronaut, interrupts. He tries to run some game on the women but they’re not interested. Waller gives him some encouragement and says better luck next time.

The Diamond Mine Open Challenge: NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Odyssey Jones

We go back to the ring for an open challenge from The Diamond Mine as out comes Malcolm Bivens, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile and coach Hachiman. Bivens says you can pick your poison – get knocked out by Nile, out done by The Creed Brothers, or tapped out by Strong. Bivens hypes the open challenge again as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Odyssey Jones to answer The Diamond Mine’s open challenge. Bivens points out Jones’ weight and this will not be for the Cruiserweight Title. Strong and Jones lock up as the bell hits. Strong unloads with chops and then charges but Jones lifts him up and slams him to the mat. Jones works Strong around now, keeping him down after over-powering.

Jones scoops Strong for a slam but Strong gets on his back with a Sleeper hold. Strong ends up taking Jones down and applying a submission to the leg as Bivens looks on. Fans rally for Jones and he knocks Strong out of the ring. Strong comes back in but Jones dodges a flying knee. Jones slams Strong and scoops him for a shoulderbreaker.

The Creed Brothers interfere but Jones yanks them in the ring from them apron, then sends them right back to the floor. Strong takes advantage of the distraction and seems to have knocked Jones out with a big knee. Strong struggles to roll Jones over but he gets him on his back, covering for the pin to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

– After the match, Strong joins The Diamond Mine at ringside and stands tall as we go to replays. Jones looks on from the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Imperium. She asks if they have talked to WALTER about tonight’s title shot. Marcel Barthel says WALTER is not here and tonight is about he and Fabian Aichner, and loyalty is one of their biggest strength but this is all about the gold. Aichner says they have never been more ready and this will be their night. They go on and declare that the mat is sacred. We go to commercial.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal – Trick or Treat Street Fight for the NXT Women’s Title: Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring for our second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match as Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose makes her way out. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the Halloween costume party is getting wild backstage. Lash Legend apparently tells Tony D’Angelo he can be on her show, telling him not to disappoint. Von Wagner is dressed as Brad Pitt and no one recognizes him. He’s with Kyle O’Reilly and someone else dressed up. There’s an interaction between Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson, who may be dressed as Hugh Heffner. Grimes says he will see Duke in “Duke’s Poker Room” next week. Robert Stone is dressed as Elvis. He has some words with Xyon Quinn, who is apparently dressed as himself. Quinn chokeslams Stone through a table and Franky Monet has seen enough as she walks off. Someone, apparently host Grayson Waller, looks down at Stone and declares that this is the greatest Halloween party ever. We cut backstage to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa preparing for the main event. We go back to the ring and a video shows someone riding a motorcycle outside. The motorcycle rides into the arena and it’s NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for a big pop. Gonzalez walks over to the wheel and Chucky appears on the screen, saying it’s time to spin. Gonzalez spins and it lands on Chucky’s Choice. Chucky appears again and picks a Trick or Street Fight stipulation.

The referee raises the title in the air as rose attacks Gonzalez to start. They go at it and Gonzalez whips Rose into the turnbuckles, sending her down. Rose catches Gonzalez with a jawbreaker. Rose unloads with kicks and punches in the corner now. Gonzalez turns it around and nails a running splash in the corner. Rose rolls to the floor as fans boo. Gonzalez follows and Rose decks her with a kendo stick, then more kendo stick shots.

Gonzalez catches a kendo stick shot and beats Rose down. Gonzalez launches Rose into the Plexiglas barrier and she goes down. Gonzalez grabs Rose but Rose rocks her in the face. Rose unloads with right hands now, sending Gonzalez face-first into the ring post. Rose grabs another kendo stick and beats Gonzalez into the ring with it. Rose follows Gonzalez into the ring as Gonzalez sells a hurt leg from the kendo stick shots. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Gonzalez yanks Rose from the apron to the floor, putting her down face-first at ringside. Gonzalez with another kendo stick shot. Gonzalez slams Rose face-first into the announce table. Rose kicks Gonzalez away and then shoves an announcer’s chair at her. Rose knocks Gonzalez into the chair and she’s sitting now. Rose traps her in the chair with a kendo stick and goes to work on her, talking trash. Rose with a jumping kick to the face, knocking Gonzalez over in the chair.

Rose covers on the floor while Gonzalez is trapped in the chair but the referee reminds her the pin has to happen in the ring. Rose snaps with more kendo stick shots at ringside now. She has words with the referee. Rose brings a steel chair from under the ring. She turns around to Gonzalez standing on the announce table, wearing a Jason hockey mask and spraying a fire extinguisher. Gonzalez comes off the table and beats Rose up at ringside some more.

Gonzalez powers Rose back into the ring and keeps control. Gonzalez launches Rose face-first into the top turnbuckle for a 2 count. Gonzalez with big shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Gonzalez boots Rose back out of the ring as fans chant for tables. Gonzalez follows to the floor and levels Rose with another big boot. Gonzalez launches Rose into the steel ring steps. Gonzalez grabs half of the steps and sits them on the edge of the apron. Rose rolls back in and Gonzalez follows but Rose kicks her on the way in.

Rose sends Gonzalez face-first into the half of the steps that were placed on the edge of the ring. Gonzalez looks to be knocked out as Rose covers for a 2 count. Gonzalez fights back from the apron but Rode keeps rocking her. Rose pulls Gonzalez back in under the bottom rope but the champ kicks out at 2. There’s a table leaning in the corner now as Rose looks to powerbomb her. Gonzalez counters with a back-drop. The both slowly get back up but Gonzalez charges and puts Rose through the leaning table with a big Spear.

Fans chant “NXT!” now as Gonzalez drags Rose over for another close 2 count. Gonzalez can’t believe it. A masked woman in all black appears at ringside now, behind Gonzalez, who is leaning against the ropes waiting on Rose to get back up. The mystery woman smacks Gonzalez in the back with a shovel and Gonzalez goes down. Rose takes advantage and covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Women’s Champion: Mandy Rose

– After the bell, the music hits as Rose stands tall and raises the title in the air. We go to replays. New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne come out now to join Rose on the entrance-way as Toxic Attraction stands tall with their gold. The camera cuts back to the ring and we see the mystery woman standing over Gonzalez with the shovel. The woman in all black removes her head covering and it’s Dakota Kai. Fans chant “welcome back!” now. Kai kneels down over Gonzalez to end the segment.

– We cut back to the Haunted House as Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are making their way through it. This will continue next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams going through the Haunted House. They’re met by a few creepy characters but they keep going. They then come up on Andre Chase, who brought his students for a field trip but now he can’t find them. Trick and Hayes tell Chase to lead the way and he does. They pass the NXT Zombie Referee but don’t see him. There’s more creepy tricks and surprises but they keep on going. They finally come up on the NXT North American Title belt but Trick warns Hayes before grabbing it, because you know how it goes in the movies. Hayes grabs the belt and puts it on his shoulder. Lumis and Gargano appear from behind and hit them with right hands. Hayes and Trick exit the house but they’re met by zombies. They fend them off and keep going. Lumis and Gargano appear now and Gargano says “boo!” which gives Hayes and Trick flashbacks from the house, and sends them running away. Gargano and Lumis stand with some of the other creepy characters and Gargano says Lumis’ house is kind of weird, so maybe they should do this at his house next year. Lumis and the characters give a thumbs up.

– We go back to the ring and host Grayson Waller is out. He plugs his social media handles and tells everyone to follow him. The real host, LA Knight, finally shows up and he’s also dressed as Dracula. He starts taking shots at Waller’s costume and hosting abilities. Waller says it’s not his fault Knight had car troubles. Knight wonders how Waller knew he had car troubles preventing him from getting here on time. They have words until the music interrupts and out comes newcomer Solo Sikoa. Waller introduces the Street Champion of the Island.

Solo hits the ring and takes out Waller after Knight pushes him at Solo. Solo knocks Waller out of the ring to the floor as fans chant “Uso!” at the younger brother of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Knight looks like he might want to take a shot at Solo but Solo stares him down and he backs off, exiting the ring. Solo stands tall to end the segment.

– We see Bron Breakker backstage warming up for the main event. He spots a Chucky doll.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal – Lumberjack O’Lantern Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles: Imperium vs. MSK

We go back to the ring for the third and final “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match as NXT Tag Team Champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK come out. They stop and greet DJ Tommy Carlucci on the stage as he performs their entrance. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a brief Geico-sponsored vignette on Xyon Quinn. We go back to the ring and Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are out. Chucky appears and the wheel spins. Samantha Irvin is on the ramp with the NXT Fan of the Night. The young man gets to spin the actual wheel and it lands on the Lumberjack O’Lantern Match stipulation. The NXT locker room begins to empty out and surround the ring now. The bell rings and Aichner starts off with Lee. They tangle and Aichner catches Lee in mid-air, then drops him with a powerslam. Aichner drops an elbow for a 2 count.

Aichner grounds Lee by his arm now. Lee fights up and in comes Barthel off a tag. Barthel takes Lee down and works on his arm. Back and forth now. Lee drops Barthel as Carter tags in, launching himself at Barthel from the apron with a senton. Lee is legal now as Barthel unloads on him with strikes. Barthel drops Lee and nails a running punt kick. Barthel poses in the middle of the ring and then tosses Lee over the top rope but he hangs on and pulls himself back in.

Lee ducks Barthel and then dropkicks him to the floor. The Lumberjacks go for Barthel but Aichner makes the save and a fight breaks out. MSK runs the ring and leaps out with suicide dives for their challengers and some of the Lumberjacks. MSK runs back into the ring to pose as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Barthel has control of Carter in the ring. Barthel with a big double underhook suplex from the corner. He goes to capitalize but lands bad and sells a few teeth possibly getting knocked out. Lee tags in and unloads with a kick, and then knocks Aichner off the apron. Lee with a big back flip into a kick to Barthel for a close 2 count. Barthel drops Lee and tags in Aichner. Aichner levels Lee with a shoulder and chops down Carter as he comes in. Aichner controls the champs and catches Carter on his shoulders mid-move. He then catches Lee on his shoulder and has both champs up on his shoulders in the middle of the ring now. They fight off but he powers back up with both of them on his shoulders, then drops them both with a big double Death Valley Driver for a big pop.

Barthel tags in for the Imperial Bomb from the corner but Carter breaks it up. The Lumberjacks gather at ringside with Aichner. Lee runs the ring and leaps over the ring post, taking Aichner and Lumberjacks down on the floor. Barthel is still on the top now. Carter joins him and brings him down to the floor with a big Cutter on top of the Lumberjacks. A huge brawl breaks out at ringside now.

Fans chant “NXT!” now as both teams slowly crawl back in the ring. All four go at it now. MSK with superkicks, then running uppercuts in the corners. Imperium comes back with big chops to their chests. MSK charges their challengers but Imperium turns them inside out with clotheslines at the same time. They go for the Imperial Bomb but Carter counters and Lee nails a tornado DDT to Aichner. Barthel takes Lee out but Carter hits a huge Sunset Bomb to Barthel. Carter with a standing 450 to Barthel for another close 2 count. Carter can’t believe it.

Fans chant for MSK and “this is awesome!” now. Aichner saves Barthel and Barthel nails Carter with a kick to the face. Carter is taken out at one point and sent to the floor. Aichner with a big assisted Brainbuster to Lee. They then hit the Imperial Bomb to Lee for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Tag Team Champions: Imperium

– After the match, Imperium stands tall with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. Barthel and Aichner raise the titles in the air in the middle of the ring now as the pyro goes off behind them.

– We go back to Chucky and he hypes up tonight’s main event. We also get a video package for tonight’s main event.

NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa

We go back to the ring and out comes Bron Breakker first. Chucky appears on the big screen once again and says he hopes being a loser doesn’t run in the family, a reference to Chucky’s WCW appearance with Rick Steiner. Out next comes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa as fans sing along with his theme. We get formal ring introductions from Taylor. Ciampa has on some extra war paint tonight.

The bell rings and Breakker shoves Ciampa back. Ciampa charges and they lock up. Breakker tries to dump Ciampa to the floor but he hangs on as fans do dueling chants. Breakker runs the ropes and levels Ciampa with a huge shoulder.

Ciampa rolls to the floor for a breather as Breakker looks on. He comes back in and works Breakker down to the mat, keeping control. They get back up and trade holds on their feet. More back and forth now. Breakker uses some of his power but Ciampa ends up grounding him on the mat with a body scissors as the back & forth chants continue from the crowd. Ciampa with a big chop in the corner, then a clothesline. They tangle and run the ropes but Breakker catches him in mid-air for a big powerslam. Ciampa kicks out at 2.

Ciampa rolls to the floor to regroup but Breakker follows, taking his time, as we go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and after brawling, Ciampa has Breakker in the corner working him over. Ciampa drops Breakker and keeps going after the referee warns him. Fans chant for Ciampa as he keeps Breakker down and comes off the turnbuckles with an axe handle. Breakker kicks out at 2. Ciampa grounds Breakker now as fans do more dueling chants.

Breakker turns him around but Ciampa claps him. Ciampa runs into a big boot in the corner. Breakker with a flying shoulder and more offense. Breakker with a big belly-to-belly suplex in the middle of the ring. Breakker goes to the second rope and plays to the crowd, barking at them. He wastes some time and Ciampa drops him on the way down from the turnbuckle as he may have slipped. Ciampa with a 2 count. More back and forth now. Breakker with another big flying shoulder.

Ciampa ends up going to the floor for another breather but he comes back in and grabs Breakker for the draping DDT. More back and forth now. Ciampa rocks Breakker but he just takes it and barks. Ciampa drops Breakker with a jumping knee. They go on and Breakker ends up hitting the big Frankensteiner for a pop. Breakker drives Ciampa back down into the mat with another big slam but Ciampa kicks out at 2.

Breakker presses Ciampa high in the air but Ciampa counters on the way down and they’re both down in the middle of the ring now. They trade big strikes from their knees to their feet now as fans go along with each blow. Ciampa with kicks and punches to send Breakker into the corner now. Ciampa unloads but Breakker sends him to the apron, then to the floor. Ciampa grabs his leg but Breakker send shim into the announce table. They try to drop each other onto the exposed concrete at ringside but they block it. Ciampa drops Breakker on the concrete but Ciampa also hits hard. Fans chant for Ciampa as he brings Breakker back in. Ciampa with a Fairy Tale Ending in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count.

Ciampa exposes his knee now and then nails the running knee to the head. Breakker won’t stay down. Ciampa with another big knee, then another to put Breakker down on his back. Ciampa with a second Fairy Tale Ending in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, the music hits as Ciampa takes the NXT Title and recovers. NXT Halloween Havoc quickly goes off the air with Ciampa sitting up, holding the NXT Title and looking over at Breakker, who is flat on his back with a busted lip.