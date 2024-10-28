WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 27, 2024

Results by Robert Winfree and 411Mania.com.

Match #1 – NXT North American Title Tables, Ladders, and Scares Match: (c) Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi

You can only win via pinfall but plunder is highly encouraged. They don’t even let the ring announcements get going before they brawl. Tony hits a pretty quick Spear then we head out of the ring. Femi with some strikes but Tony sends him into the ring post then Spears Femi through the barricade into the time keepers area. Tony gets a ladder and sends it into the ring, then gets another one that’s bigger and bridges it between the ring and the announce table but Femi then whacks him with a chair. Femi sends more chairs into the ring then sends Tony in as well. Tony throws a chair into Femi’s head but Femi recovers and whacks him with a chair as well. Chokeslam to Tony on a chair for a 2 count. Femi puts the ladder into a corner then whacks Tony with a chair, then some shots to the ribs of Tony with a chair. Tony gets launched into the ladder then Femi hits an uppercut before setting the ladder up between the ropes to pin Tony in the corner. Tony is able to kick the ladder into Femi, didn’t look great but it worked. They head out of the ring and Femi slams Tony onto the edge of the ring apron before they head back into the ring. Femi gets the ladder in the corner again and scoop slams Tony onto it as the crowd chants for tables.

Femi goes looking for more plunder and finds a table to a big pop and he slides it into the ring and sets it in a corner. Tony starts fighting back but Femi hits him with a running uppercut and Tony obliterates the table as he flies into it but that just gets a 2 count. Femi pulls a crowbar out while Tony has a chair, Tony blocks some crowbar shots but then Femi boots him and whacks him with the crowbar. Some neck cranking from Femi with the crowbar to assist then hits an enzui lariat for another 2 count. Again Femi cranks on the face of Tony with the crowbar, Tony fights to his feet and eventually gets free but Femi clubs him in the back of the head again. Tony avoids the Fall from Grace with a back body drop and both men are down.

Tony with some chair shots now then a belly to belly suplex onto a chair. Spinebuster from Tony gets a 2 count. Now it’s Tony who gets a table and slides it into the ring then sets it up. Femi hits kind of an F5, that looked awkward and Tony starts selling his right knee. The ref checks and talks with both men, Femi heads out of the ring to get some zip ties and secures Tony’s right hand to the bottom rope. Tony’s goons show up to help and while Femi disposes of two of them Rizzo tries to get the zip ties off but Femi sees her. Femi starts stalking the woman while Tony yells at him not to touch her, but Femi looks at the table as well and continues menacing Rizzo. Rizzo tries to back away but Femi keeps after her, she gets the crowbar and Femi just takes it from her. Tony has broken the zip ties though and Spears Femi from the apron through the bridging ladder. Back in the ring Tony tries a Spear but runs into a lariat. Fall From Grace from Femi but only a near fall.

Rizzo clocks Femi with the crowbar then Femi takes a chair assisted Shatter Machine from the goons, then Tony with a spinebuster to Femi through the table to retain the belt.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tony D’Angelo retained the title in 15:24

Lexis King gets an interview with Sarah in the back, he’s struggling to find a corner for his Heritage Cup match. Lots of rejection coming his way and rejection sucks. Over comes William Regal to be King’s cornerman, he knew King’s father well and imagines the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Regal appreciates that King is trying to be his own man, and he’ll be his cornerman. King accepts.

We get a recap from something earlier today where Kelani was told she’ll have a gauntlet match with all of Fatal Influence, specifically Jazmyn, Jacy, then Fallon.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Jade and Vaquer start us off, they go to the test of strength then Vaquer quickly begins out wrestling Jade. Jade gets sent to the corner then Giulia tags in and starts working the arm of Jade. Vaquer tags back in and kicks Jades arm the Jade scurries over to tag in Perez. They tie up then shove each other before Vaquer grabs a side headlock then hits a mat return. Perez counters with an arm drag and goes to an arm wringer. Vaquer counters into a roll up, they trade covers for a bit then Vaquer grabs a head scissors and slams Perez’s head into the mat repeatedly for a 1 count. Giulia tags in and Perez takes some tandem offense. Jade walks into a superkick from Vaquer then a double elbow drop. Giulia gets caught in a Crossface but Giulia quickly counters into a roll up then grabs an STF. Vaquer intercepts Jade and grabs her own STF and Perez has to scoot to the ropes to break the hold. Perez and Jade roll out of the ring to recover.

Back in the ring Giulia lands a right hand then heads to the apron to land a kick then up top for a dropkick and a 2 count. Perez avoids a suplex but Giulia lands a kick then Jade trips her up to set up an attack from Perez so the heels can take over. Jade tags in and lays in knees then Perez hits a dropkick in the ropes for a 2 count. Some elbows from Jade then the dreaded chin lock. That goes on for a bit then Giulia fights free and rolls up Jade for 2 then Jade lands a clothesline. Perez tags back in but Giulia fights back with elbows to Perez then we get a double slap and both women are down. Vaquer wants in while Jade is down, Giulia kicks Perez away and tags in Vaquer. Diving crossbody from Vaquer then Sole Food. Headbutts to Jade then a yakuza kick to Perez and double knees to Jade. Vaquer catches a kick from Perez and hits a sick looking Dragon Screw leg whip for a 2 count. Jade breaks up the package piledriver and everyone now starts fighting.

Stereo headbutts from Giulia and Vaquer then superkicks from Jade and Perez. Perez hits a suicide dive onto the floor then Jade follows with a trust fall drop. Back in the ring Perez with La Mistica but Vaquer is able to get free fairly quickly. Vaquer with a body kick then up top but Perez cuts her off and climbs up with her. Avalanche hurricanrana from Perez then she tags in Jade who hits a Swanton bomb and Giulia breaks up the pin. Perez and Giulia start fighting, Giulia hitting a wrist clutch spinning Michinoku Driver. Jade with a gutwrench suplex to Giulia. Vaquer and Jade start trading strikes, Vaquer with a back drop to put them both down. Giulia gets a tag and hits a sick knee to Jade but only a near fall. Jade avoids a Northern Lights bomb and Perez with a cheap shot then Giulia avoids a doomsday move and hits a back suplex on Jade then tags in Vaquer. Giulia with an avalanche butterfly suplex to Perez then Vaquer with a sick Sky Twister Press to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer won in 13:40

Post match we get a shot of Zaria looking over everything.

In the back Cedric Alexander and Je’Von Evans talk and Alexander gives him advice and they talk about it being OK to do bad things every once in a while and they want to win the tag team belts.

Bubba Ray and Dave are in the crowd and hype things up. Bubba enjoyed that women’s tag team match. Do we really need a recap of the first two matches already?

Match #3 – Ambulance Match: Ridge “Bron Breakker at home” Holland vs. Andre Chase

Chase with a kick then they start trading punches. Big boot from Chase then he clotheslines Ridge out of the ring. Chase to the apron and lands a kick then hits a cannonball senton. Ridge fights back with a headbutt then tosses Chase over the barricade into the crowd but Chase climbs the barricade and jumps onto Ridge. Chase with chops to Ridge on the entrance ramp as they head towards the ambulance. Ridge picks up Chase and sort of tosses him into the side of the ambulance, that looked awkward. Ridge gets the stretcher out of the ambulance then tosses Chase into the ambulance but Chase blocks the door and lands kicks to Ridge to fight free. Chase with a fire extinguisher and hoses Ridge a few times then cracks him with it. Ridge then with the belly to belly suplex on the stage, you’d think he’d retire that move by now but here we are. Ridge then runs the stretcher into Chase and gently sets it against the apron while allegedly trying to hit Chase with it, that was just comical. Chase jumps onto Ridge then Ridge drops him onto the stretcher.

Back in the ring now Ridge with a corner avalanche then another belly to belly suplex. Suplex into a slam from Ridge then he goes under the ring for a chair and a couple of kendo sticks. One of the sticks falls out of the ring when Ridge slides it in, because he’s not very good at this. Ridge hits Chase with the kendo stick a few times then has to go get Chekov’s stick. Chair shot from Ridge then a clothesline. Chase gets set in the chair and Ridge lands punches while a few fans try to get heat for this, that seems to work, then Chase fights back with a drop toe hold into the chair. Both men grab kendo sticks and we go sword fighting but Chase is the one who starts getting the better of things. White Russian leg sweep from Chase then the spirit stomps. Chase up top and hits a crossbody. Chase gets the chair and whacks Ridge with it to send him out of the ring. On the floor Ridge hits a scoop slam because selling isn’t a thing, then he pulls up the mats around the ring. This goes poorly for Ridge though as Chase hits a back body drop onto the exposed floor then rams the stretcher into Ridge. Chase uses the stretcher to batter Ridge and send him towards the announce table, then he take the table apart but Ridge with a chokebomb onto the ring apron.

Ridge puts Chase on the table then sets for his Redeemer but Chase counters into a DDT on the table which does not break. The crowd want him to do it again, Chase tries to oblige but Ridge wont take that bump again so Chase just brings the stretcher over and puts Ridge on it. Ridge pushes himself off the stretcher as they get by the ramp and then shoves Chase into the ring steps. Now Ridge puts Chase on the stretcher and pulls it towards the ambulance. When they get up there Ridge shoves Chase against the open back door of the ambulance then punches away at him. Ridge gets a pumpkin, which got the biggest pop of the match, but Chase cuts him off with the backboard from the stretcher then tosses the pumpkin into Ridge for a pop. Chase on the ambulance and hits a cannonball senton onto Ridge. Ridge goes into the ambulance but he blocks the door from getting closed then rakes the eye of Chase. Ridge then slams the door into Chase before hitting a catapult into the door as well. Redeemer DDT connects for Ridge and he tosses Chase into the ambulance to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ridge Holland won in 14:32

Axiom and Nathan Frazier talk about their tag team title defense on Tuesday. Axiom says he accepts that Frazier is a hot head who gets them into fights. They bicker just a bit as well.

Ava talks with Sarah in the back, she recaps some of what we’ve seen then is happy to have William Regal back in the NXT fold. They also hype up the show in the ECW arena. Ava promises Lola Vice and Parker in a hardcore match with Dawn Marie as the guest ref.

To the ring for our gauntlet match.

Match #4 – NXT North American Women’s Title Gauntlet Match: (c) Kelani Jordan vs. Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jane, and Fallon Henley

Nyx up first. They tie up, Kelani starts working the arm of Nyx and they trade arm wringers and escapes with Kelani getting the better of things. Head kick from Kelani then a modified arm drag and a dropkick to send Nyx out of the ring. Kelani hits an asai moonsault then they head back into the ring and Kelani hits a low crossbody for a 2 count. Nyx fights off a back suplex and they trade some kicks then Nyx with a sweep followed by a bulldog. Minor communication issue and Nyx retains control then hits a Fisherman’s Suplex for a 2 count. Kelani blocks a second Fisherman’s suplex with a small package for a 2 count. School boy from Kelani then a wrist captured Angle Slam. Kelani up top 450 splash to pin Nyx in 3:33.

Out comes Jacy Jane. Jane with a head scissors but then gets low bridged by Kelani who follows with a corkscrew plancha. Nyx is still around the ringside area, I’m sure that wont play into things later. Kelani goes back up top and hits a crossbody back in the ring for a 2 count on Jane. Jane with a body kick but Kelani counters with a high kick of her own. Kelani quickly goes back up top but Jane blocks the split legged moonsault and puts Kelani in the tree of woe then stomps away at her. Cannonball senton from Jane, that move has been getting a lot of play tonight. Regular senton from Jane connects and gets a 2 count. Superkick from Jane but Kelani then with a drop toe hold into the ropes only for Jane to come back with a knee to the head for a 2 count. Face lock from Jane to slow things down, that doesn’t last long then Kelani fights back with kicks and fires up but Jane with a cradle for 2 then Kelani grabs an O’Connor Roll to pin in 7:57.

Jane with a rolling elbow to Kelani as Fallon runs down and that gets a 2 count. Fallon with some strikes, then she and Kelani have a miscommunication before eventually Fallon hits a suplex for a 2 count. Control from Fallon, Kelani seems to be out of sync with her at places here. Sliding forearm from Fallon. Kelani fights back with a modified Hog Log for a 2 count. Kick from Kelani then Fallon slips off of her shoulders and misses a flying nothing then we get a double down on clotheslines. The crowd thinks this is awesome, that’s generous. they start trading strikes and Kelani fires up with kicks then stomps to Fallon. Fallon fights back and hits a Blockbuster for a 2 count. Kelani flips out of a back suplex, hits a kick then a sit out Impaler DDT. Nyx distracts the ref so Kelani can’t find a pin on the One of a Kind moonsault and the eventual cover from Kelani takes too long and only gets 2. Kelani tries going up again but Jane distracts things so that Fallon gets the knees up to block the 450 and hits a Shining Wizard to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fallon Henley won the title in 14:13

Fallon wants to talk but Zaria’s music interrupts and Zaria appears behind the trio of heels. She headbutts Jane and clotheslines Nyx then cuts Fallon in half with a Spear. F5 to Fallon as well and Zaria stands tall.

In the back Tony celebrates with his goons and Sarah walks over for an interview. Tony retained the title and is happy, he thinks Rizzo is going places. Rizzo knows who attacked and will come after her Tuesday, but conveniently does not name names.

Commentary talks about Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Bubba Ray and Dave LaGreca once again recap what we’ve already seen. I must question this use of air time. Ridge waddles over and yells at Bubba to make this an even bigger waste of time since he doesn’t use the mic that’s literally in his hand so no one can hear anything he says. Bubba warns him that’s twice Ridge has stepped to him, and if it happens again there will be trouble.

We get a hype job for Devil’s Playground, and Tatum jump scares Booker T on the stage. She wants revenge on Wendy Chu on Tuesday and Ava is here to agree, but then Tatum spins the gimmick wheel and they’ll have a predictable casket match. OK then.

Main event time.

Match #5 – NXT Title Devil’s Playground Match: (c) Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page

Page attacks Trick as the ring intros are ending. Mounted punches from Page then a knee in the corner. They head out of the ring and Page gets a chair which he sets in the ring, then he tells Trick to get in the ring. Trick has gone under the ring and has a chair of his own, Trick then knocks the chair out of Page’s hands and whacks him a few times with the chair to send him out of the ring. Page rams Trick into the ring apron, then insults Vic on commentary and picks up a pumpkin but Trick avoids it and catches the pumpkin then puts it on Page’s head and unloads with punches and a kick for a 2 count. They head out of the ring again and Trick soaks in a “whoop that pumpkin” chant before getting half a ladder and another chair. Page kicks Trick but gets slammed onto the half ladder then Trick tosses Page into the crowd. Now we’ve got crowd brawling for a bit and Page whacks Trick with a trash can. Page then gets back dropped onto the can for a 2 count because falls count anywhere. They fight back to the ringside area then Trick gets a chair but misses a swing with it and Page then hits a pump kick and sets the chair on Trick’s neck then slams him into ring post then DDTs him on the chair on the floor for a 2 count.

Page with the ladder half and rams it into Trick then sends him back into the ring. Another chair shot from Page then he sets the chair up and hits a side slam onto it for a near fall. Corner punches from Page then he sets Trick up and hits a cross arm Iconoclasm onto the chair for another 2 count. Trick fights away from an Ego’s Edge and hits a DDT to put both men down. Punches from Trick now then a couple of side kicks and a flapjack. Page avoids a Trick Shot and kicks Trick then tries Ego’s Edge but Trick slips free and hits the Trick Shot, Page with a foot on the ropes which shouldn’t matter but it distracts things and Page is able to roll out of the ring. Page gets a black bag and hits Trick with it on the floor then they head back into the ring.

Page opens the bag to reveal nuts and washers, more washers than nuts so that’s pretty safe. Trick with a neckbreaker into the nuts and washers for a 2 count. Page rolls out of the ring and Trick follows him but Page rams him into the ring post. Now Page gets the top of some ring steps but before he can use them Trick jumps on him. Trick takes apart the announce table but then Page rams him ribs first into the upended ring steps. Some blood coming from the mouth of Trick, kind of a cop out on the blood promise, but then Page picks up Trick and from the stairs hits an Ego’s Edge through the announce table, which does break this time, but only a near fall. No one bit on that, which is a bad sign for Page. The ref calls for medical to check on Trick, looks like Trick might have spit something out of his mouth but I’m not accusing them of using fake blood just yet. Anyway Trick wants to continue and pulls himself into the ring, Page has the ring steps base in there as well and slams Trick onto the base. Page sets Trick on the base of the steps, picks up the top section and goes to smash Trick but Trick rolls free then hits a uranage onto the base of the steps. Trick picks up the steps now but Page takes him to dick kick city to cut that off.

Page with slaps to Trick then he picks up the steps but now it’s Trick with the low blow to save himself. Page’s facial there is tremendous. Trick gets the stairs again and this time rams them into Page, then a Trick Shot to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Trick Williams retained the title in 15:56

Post match Ridge Holland attacks Trick. Page gets pissed at him for stealing his spotlight but then Page tosses Trick to Ridge for the Redeemer DDT and laughs at the fallen Trick. Bubba Ray shows up to attack Ridge and Page, Bubba gets maybe the biggest pop of the night and cleans house to stand tall with Trick as the show ends.