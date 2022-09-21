WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Update, Latest on WWE Reintroducing TakeOver Name

The TakeOver event will not be returning to WWE NXT, at least not for Halloween Havoc.

The 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc event was recently reported to be the return of the TakeOver name, as it was internally listed as a “TakeOver: Halloween Havoc” show. However, on tonight’s show, WWE confirmed Halloween Havoc but made no mention of the TakeOver name. It’s always possible that the TakeOver name will be reintroduced when the black and gold brand officially returns early next month, but there’s no sign of TakeOvers returning.

WWE has announced that NXT Halloween Havoc will take place on Saturday, October 22, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The show will be broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE also unveiled the new Halloween Havoc logo, which is shown below:

As of this writing, the only Halloween Havoc match announced is a Six-Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.

When WWE relaunched NXT 2.0 last September, they dropped the TakeOver name. The most recent TakeOver event was TakeOver 36 on August 22, 2021, and the most recent TakeOver themed show was “TakeOver: In Your House” on June 13, 2021. The TakeOver name appeared to be returning for Halloween Havoc, along with the brand’s black and gold look, but the name may have been put on hold.

In 2020, NXT brought back the Halloween Havoc name for a special edition of the weekly TV show, and the main event of that show was then-NXT Women’s Champion IYO SKY successfully defending her title against Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match. The 2021 event was also broadcast as the weekly NXT TV show, with Bron Breakker capturing the NXT Title from Ciampa.