WWE NXT Heatwave Main Event Officially Announced

It was previously reported that two matches were made official for WWE NXT Heatwave, which will take place on Tuesday, August 22nd from inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

It was announced that Trick Williams will face Ilja Dragunov in Singles action and WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer will defend his WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship against Noam Dar.

The main event of WWE NXT Heatwave was made official as well, and will see WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defend his WWE NXT Championship against the winner of next week’s one-on-one matchup between Dijak and Wes Lee.