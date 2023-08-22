WWE NXT Heatwave Preview For Tonight (8/22/2023)

The WWE NXT Heatwave special from 2023 will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Wes Lee in the main event of Heatwave. Tiffany Stratton, the NXT Women’s Champion, has been announced for an appearance but no match as of this writing. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will also face Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria on tonight’s show.

WWE has released the following schedule for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear