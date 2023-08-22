WWE NXT Heatwave Preview For Tonight (8/22/2023)

The WWE NXT Heatwave special from 2023 will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Wes Lee in the main event of Heatwave. Tiffany Stratton, the NXT Women’s Champion, has been announced for an appearance but no match as of this writing. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will also face Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria on tonight’s show.
WWE has released the following schedule for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)
NXT Heritage Cup Match
Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)
NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria
Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner
Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams
Ava vs. Ivy Nile
NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear