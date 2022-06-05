WWE NXT In Your House Results – June 4, 2022

Your hosts for the Kick Off Show are Sam Roberts and McKenzie Mitchell.

Sam says In Your House was his favorite premium live event.

They run through the card for tonight’s show.

We take a look at footage of Bron Breakker arriving at the building earlier today.

We also see Cameron Grimes arriving at the building.

They discuss the North American Championship Match.

McKenzie asks if passion will override confidence. Sam says this match is about the skill level of the two wrestlers. Sam says history is not on Carmelo’s side, but tonight he will try to take the title from Cameron Grimes. McKenzie asks what will it take to win the title. Carmelo has to do more . . .

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams appear from the locker room. Trick says that Melo does not have to worry about history. Hayes says since Grimes took HIS North American title, he has been watching his every move. He cannot stand the way he talks and the way he walks, but he fights with emotion. Hayes says he will show the world no matter how great Cameron Grimes is, I am at a level that no one else in this company can reach.

McKenzie asks what will it take for Hayes to win tonight.

Sam says Hayes will have to bring everything he brought before and even more. We will find out who the A Champion is and he is picking Carmelo Hayes.

The next match to discuss is the NXT Women’s Championship. We have a video package.

McKenzie asks if Mandy has the most pressure on her.

Sam mentions the history of the people who held the NXT Women’s Championship. You think of Charlotte Flair among others. Sam says Wendy is not fit to be in that conversation. She is not fit to bre a contender for the title.

McKenzie mentions that the fans love Wendy and it is hard to argue against Wendy Choo.

Sam says that Mandy is coming prepared. Wendy might have a onesie full of tricks, but it is nothing Mandy hasn’t seen before. Sam picks Mandy.

We see Pretty Deadly arrive at the building earlier today.

We see Roderick Strong in the Diamond Mine room and Ivy asks Roderick if he calmed down. Ivy asks Roderick about what he said about the Creeds. Strong says he is dead serious. Julius says they don’t back down from a challenge so they will see him after they win the titles.

Damon Kemp tells Strong they are ready and Strong says they better be.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are with Sam and McKenzie. She asks them who they are picking for the tag title match. Edris tells McKenzie the proper way to introduce them. Blade says their invitation to the gauntlet match must have gotten lost in the mail. They see what the Creeds can do, but with the added pressure, it could bring out the best in the Creeds. Edris says if Pretty Deadly can retain tonight, they will look pretty awful and pretty disgusting.

Sam brings up that Pretty Deadly won the tag titles on their first night.

Edris and Malik pick the Creeds while Sam picks Pretty Deadly.

We take a look at Legado del Fantasma arriving at the building earlier today.

We go to their meeting on a boat to set up tonight’s match.

McKenzie wonders why they cannot get along.

Sam says good friends, better enemies. You cannot have a Rey and a Don. Only one can sit on the throne. Sam says he has been on these streets. What you don’t want to be is second banana. Sam says Legado has the advantage because Santos has a victory over Tony. He wonders where AJ Galante is. Either Tony or Santos have to take orders after tonight. McKenzie asks if all will be settled after this match. Sam says we will know who is in charge. Sam picks Legado.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance get ready for their tag title match.

McKenzie talks about how Bron has trouble controlling his emotions. Will Bron be able to keep them in check tonight? Sam says he wouldn’t want to meet Bron in an alley but when the disqualification rule is lifted, that gives Joe the advantage. McKenzie asks if there is any place Joe Gacy will not go to win the title. Sam says Joe is the king of mind games and of control. This match has the perfect stipulation for him. Joe will stop at nothing to get what he wants.

McKenzie asks what will things look like if Gacy is the champion. Sam says things will be different. Sam says that Joe might be the guy who can bring us all together. McKenzie asks what happens if Bron wins tonight. Sam says that Bron is unpredictable and unstoppable. If Bron stays within the rules, Joe will have a problem. Many people have tried to stop Bron but none have done so.

We have a video package for the Men’s Championship Match.

Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph.

Match Number One: Losing Team Joins Winning Team’s Faction: Legado del Fantasma versus Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan

The referee takes a crowbar from the ring steps. The referee looks for brass knuckles but cannot find any in the ring.

Wilde and Donovan start things off and Wilde with a rollup for a near fall. Donovan with a side head lock and Wilde with a side head lock. Wilde with a drop kick and Cruz tags in and so does Lorenzo. Cruz with a wrist lock and shoulder tackle. Cruz with a head scissors take down and then he chops Lorenzo in the corner. Cruz with an Irish whip and Lorenzo with a boot and flying clothesline off the turnbuckles. Both men with punches and they fall into their corners.

Santos and Tony tag in. They lock up and Escobar with a drop kick. Lorenzo with a knee to Santos’ back and then all six men get involved. Tony clips Santos and kicks him once things get back under control. Santos with a punch to Donovan and a front face lock. Cruz tags in and he hits a clothesline in the corner. Wilde tags in and he hits a clothesline. Santos tags in and does the same. Cruz with a kick in the corner and a swinging butterfly suplex for a near fall. Donovan gets Cruz up but Cruz lands on his feet. Cruz with an uppercut and he goes for a springboard move but Donovan pushes Cruz to the floor. Lorenzo tags in and he sends Cruz into the corner. Donovan tags in and kicks Cruz. Tony tags in and kicks Cruz. They continue the sequence tagging in and kicking Cruz. Donovan with a punch. Lorenzo tags in and Donovan sends Cruz into Lorenzo’s knees.

Lorenzo with a surfboard and knee in the back but Cruz with forearms and jabs. Lorenzo keeps Cruz from making the tag and runs Cruz into the corner Tony tags in and punches Cruz. Tony with a butterfly suplex. Lorenzo tags in and kicks Cruz. Donovan tags in and he hits a running shoulder into the corner. Tony tags in and he hits a back breaoerka nd Lorenzo with an elbow drop off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Lorenzo kicks Cruz and applies a rear chin lock. Cruz with punches. Lorenzo grabs the ankle to stop Cruz. Cruz escapes a belly-to-back suplex and tags in Santos. Tony tags in and Santos with forearms. Santos kicks Tony into Donovan. Escobar with a head scissors and enzuigiri. Escobar goes up top and he hits a chop off the turnbuckles.

Wilde and Cruz with springboard cross body presses onto Donovan and Lorenzo on the floor. Santos with a suicide dive onto Tony. Santos with a slingshot senton for a near fall. Santos with punches and he gets Tony up for a Phantom Driver but Tony with elbows. Santos with a chop and punches in the corner. Santos puts Tony on the turnbuckles and connects with an enzuigiri. Lorenzo grabs Santos’ leg and they fall off the turnbuckles while Donovan distracts the referee. Cruz and Donovan tag in and they exchange punches. Donovan with Irish whips but Cruz goes to the apron and hits a springboard drop kick. Cruz misses a twisting moonsault but lands on his feet. Donovan with a clothesline. Donovan and Lorenzo with punches but Wilds stops Donovan and Wilde and Cruz hit the side Russian leg sweep and kick combination but Lorenzo breaks up the cover.

All six men brawl again and the seconds go to the floor. Santos and Tony clothesline each other and they go down. Lopez hands Santos some brass knuckles while the referee is not looking. Lorenzo gives Tony a crowbar and Wilde takes it and hits Lorenzo with it. Tony hits Wilde with the brass knuckles and Donovan pushes Lorenzo onto Wilde for the three count.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan

We have a video for Alba Fyre. She says she comes from a long line of warrior women from Scotland. One of them was the firekeeper. The others learned to live off the land. She had to wake her ancestors. She has gained success in NXT but fallen short of her maximum potential. I will leave my opponents in ashes. When the you are gasping for air, remember where there’s smoke, there is fire.

The women are in the back and Lash Legend talks about Alba Fyre. Lash is asked if she is going to have a match with Alba. Lash says she would take care of Alba. Tatum Paxley says she will challenge Alba.

We see Bron Breakker arriving at the building.

Match Number Two: NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Toxic Attraction versus Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Chance and Carter attack Dolin and Jayne and Chance with a twisting pescado onto Jayne. Carter sends Jayne into the ring. Carter with an Irish whip and Chance with a splash into the corner for a near fall. Carter tags in and Chance with a drop kick while Carter had Jayne in a crucifix. Carter with kicks and Chance tags in. Dolin tags in and she grabs Chance by the hair and Jayne with a neck breaker. Dolin with a kick to the back and she gets a near fall.

Jayne tags back in and gets a near fall. Dolin tags in and connects with a double sledge to the back. Chance with punches to Dolin but Dolin kicks Chance into the corner. Dolin chokes Chance while Jayne taunts Chance. Jayne tags in and she connects with a running hip. Jayne with a cannonball and Dolin tags in. Dolin goes for a suplex but Chance gets to her feet. Dolin with a kick to Chance and she knocks Carter off the apron. Chance with Silly String to Dolin but Jayne tags in. Chance lands on her feet and Carter tags in and knocks Dolin off the apron. Carter with forearms to Dolin and Jayne. Carter with a drop kick to Dolin in the corner and it turns into a splash on Jayne. Carter rolls Jayne up and hits a thrust kick for a near fall.

Jayne with a rolling elbow and Dolin tags in. Jayne with a clothesline and Dolin gets a near fall. Dolin with punches and Jayne tags in. Jayne with a waist lock and Carter escapes. Carter puts Jayne in the ropes and Chance tags in and hits a double stomp for a near fall. Chance kicks Dolin and then Chance with a Frankensteiner of Jayne onto Dolin for a near fall. Chance tags in and they go for the combination neck breaker and 450 splash but Dolin breaks it up. Dolin tags in.

They hit a high low combination but Carter breaks up the cover. All four women are down in the ring. Carter with a kick to Jayne and a cutter on the apron and they fall to the floor. Dolin with a chop and Chance chops back. Chance with forearms and kicks followed by a leg sweep. Chance with a shooting star press off Dolin’s back for a near fall. Carter tags in and they set for the 450 Splash and neck breaker combination but Jayne pulls Carter to the floor to break up the cover. Jayne drops Chance face first onto the apron. Carter with a forearm to Jayne. Carter gets Dolin on her shoulders and then Carter with an O’Connor Roll. Jayen with a forearm and Dolin with a German suplex for the three count.

Winners: Toxic Attraction (retain Championship)

Pretty Deadly are in the back and they sing that they will beat the Creeds. They say they hate the Creeds.

The Creeds are in the dojo training for their match.

Match Number Three: NXT North American Championship: Cameron Grimes versus Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams)

They lock up and go around the ring. Hayes with a head scissors but Grimes lands on his feet. Grimes misses a kick and Hayes lands on his feet. Grimes avoids a kick and gets a near fall with a rollup. Hayes with a near fall. Grimes with a La Magistral for a near fall. Hayes with a jackknife cover and Grimes bridges and gets a near fall with a back slide. Grimes with a take down and Grimes sends Hayes to the apron. Hayes with a kick and he goes up top and misses a double sledge. Grimes goes for Cave In but Hayes moves out of the way. Grimes with a chop and kick to the chest. Grimes with a boot to the chest and a European uppercut. Grimes with a back body drop and a kick to the chest for a near fall.

Grimes with a wrist lock and he wrings the arm. Grimes is sent to the apron and Hayes with a forearm and he misses a baseball slide but he drops Grimes on the apron. Grimes with a kick to the shoulder when Hayes goes for a suicide dive. Grimes with a cross body for a near fall. Hayes drops Grimes face first on the apron. Hayes grabs Grimes by the hair and Grimes with a shoulder. Hayes with a slingshot DDT onto the apron.

They return to the ring and Hayes with a forearm. Hayes with a front face lock. Grimes with an elbow but Hayes pulls Grimes down by the hair. Hayes gets a near fall. Hayes with a knee to the mdisection and he flips over Grimes’ back. Hayes blocks a thrust kick and applies a waist lock. Grimes backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. Grimes misses a splash. Hayes with a kick to Grimes in the ropes. Hayes misses a springboard leg drop but lands on his feet when Grimes moves. Grimes misses a double stomp and Hayes with a flying clothesline for a near fall.

Hayes punches Grimes and the referee tells them to get out of the corner. Williams holds on to Grimes while the referee warns Hayes. Williams ties Grimes hand in the ropes but Grimes escapes. Hayes with La Mistica and he gets a near fall. Hayes with a wrist lock. Hayes with an arm bar but Grimes with an arm drag to escape. Grimes with a boot to the head and Williams grabs Grimes. Hayes with a forearm to Grimes. Grimes stops Hayes in the ropes and hits a quebrada slam.

Grimes with a punch and Hayes punches back. Grimes with a punch and Hayes with a chop. They go back and forth with forearms and then Hayes with a kick and punches. Grimes with a running forearm and a second one. Hayes with a kick and Grimes with a rana. Grimes with a kick on the apron. Hayes misses a clothesline and Grimes with a satellite uranage for a near fall. Grimes with a waist lock and Hayes escapes. Grimes with a super kick for a near fall when Hayes gets his hand on the ropes. Hayes holds on to the ropes to block a poisonrana. Hayes with a near fall. Hayes goes up top and misses a double stomp. Hayes goes for a Codebreaker but Grimes blocks it. Grimes with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Hayes with a kick and Grimes with a thrust kick. Grimes with a poisonrana and a plancha onto Hayes and Williams.

Williams grabs Grimes’ leg and Grimes with Cave In on the apron to Williams. Hayes sends Grimes face first into the ring post. Hayes goes up top for the leg drop to the back of the head for the three count.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes (new champion)

Joe Gacy tells his minions they have studied all of Bron Breakker’s moves. His days as champion are no longer numbered. His minutes as champion are no longer numbered. His seconds as champion are numbered. Our time has come. We’ve reached our moment. We have torn down nostalgia and we will tear down the present to build a new future. Tonight, I leave In Your House a beacon of change. I leave the new NXT Champion.

Match Number Four: NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose versus Wendy Choo

Mandy attacks Wendy before the bell rings because she sees Wendy pull out a slingshot.

The match starts and Choo with forearms. Mandy catches Wendy and hits a fallaway slam. Mandy with a shoulders into the corner. Choo with a back slide for a near fall. Wendy with a drop kick and forearm. Wendy with a running thrust kick into the corner but she misses an elbow drop. Mandy with a drop kick and she punches Wendy.

Mandy slams Wendy’s head into the mat. Mandy chokes Wendy in the ropes and gets a near fall. Mandy with forearms in the corner. Mandy chokes Wendy. Mandy with a suplex. Mandy slams Wendy’s head into the mat. Mandy with a snap mare and body scissors. Choo with an inside cradle for a near fall. Mandy gets a near fall. Wendy with forearms and a rollup for a near fall. Mandy blocks a kick and hits a wheelbarrow slam for a near fall.

Mandy rips off Wendy’s hood and then she runs her boot laces across the face. Wendy with chops and forearms. Mandy with forearms of her own. Mandy with an abdominal stretch. Mandy with a rollup for a near fall. Choo gets a near fall with a rollup. Wendy with a forearm and she blocks some forearms. Wendy with an overhead belly-to-belly throw. Wendy with a handspring forearm into the corner. Wendy with the sleeple’s elbow and Mandy rolls to the floor. Wendy with a baseball slide to Mandy.

Mandy avoids a handspring clothesline on the floor and Mandy with a spinebuster in the aisle. Wendy crawls back to the ring while Mandy thinks she has won. Mandy drops her title belt and Mandy with a spinebuster for a near fall. Mandy goes for a knee in the corner but Wendy puts up her pillow. Mandy takes the pillow and destroys it. Wendy with a drop kick. Wendy with forearms and punches. Wendy gets Mandy up and hits a Death Valley Driver. Wendy with a body scissors and rollup for a near fall. Wendy with a sleeper. Mandy rolls to the ropes to force Wendy to break the hold. Wendy with a kick and she goes to the turnbuckles.

Mandy pulls Wendy off the turnbuckles. Wendy with a spinebuster and Choo goes up top. Mandy pulls Choo off the turnbuckles and Mandy with a running knee for the three count.

Winner: Mandy Rose (retains Championship)

We are with Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez and McKenzie Mitchell asks them about the Breakout Tournament Finals. Tiffany says that she is going to win. Roxanne asks Tiffany if she thinks she already won. Tiffany says this is a Women’s tournament. Roxanne says this is the biggest moment of her career on Tuesday. She is not leaving without the contract.

Tiffany tells McKenzie she is the worst person of all time.

Match Number Five: NXT Men’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Deadly versus Creed Brothers

Prince and Brutus start things off but Wilson makes the blind tag and connects with forearms. Wilson with a chop and punches. Brutus tosses Wilson into the corner and misses a forearm. Brutus with a waist lock take down and a second one. Brutus with a Gator roll. Brutus with a waist lock and he sends Wilson into the corner and hits a biel or two. Wilson punches Julius on the apron and Julius tags in.

Wilson goes to the floor and Julius follows. Wilson with a kick and he tags in Prince. Prince with kicks in the corner. Julius with a slam to Wilson and a back body drop to Prince. Julius with a dead lift butterfly suplex. Julius with a waist lock take down. Julius and Brutus with stereo German suplex. Julius with a Stretch Muffler on Prince while Brutus has Wilson in an ankle lock. Both men make it to the ropes. Wilson throws the top of the ring steps to the floor. Prince has something to say to Wilson and then he is given an arm drag into an arm bar and chin bar.

Prince with a shoulder tackle and Julius with a mule kick on a leap frog. Julius with an arm bar. Brutus tags in and Julius with an arm drag and Julius with a gutwrench gourdbuster of Brutus onto Prince for a near fall. Julius tags back in and Julius with a fireman’s carry into an arm bar. Wilson distracts the referee and Prince hits Julius. Wilson knocks Brutus off the apron. Brutus with forearms to Wilson and Wilson with European uppercuts and punches. They exchange forearms and Brutus with an Irish whip and clothesline. Julius tags in and Brutus and Julius pass Wilson with knees to the ribs. Julius gets a near fall. Brutus tags in and Julius and Brutus with more knees to the ribs. Brutus with a near fall.

Prince tags in and hits a leap frog splash for a near fall. Julius tags in and he drop kicks Wilson off the apron. Julius with a drop kick to Prince. Wilson with a cross body and Julius rolls through and holds on and slams Wilson. Brutus sends Prince to the mat. Wilson and Prince are able to get to the floor and avoid Julius and Brutus. Prince sends Julius into the ring post and then they hit a double spinebuster onto the ring steps. Prince gets a near fall. Wilson with an elbow to the back in the corner. Julius blocks a suplex and Wilson is finally able to hit the suplex and he gets a near fall.

Prince tags in and they go for a double suplex and hit it. Prince gets a near fall. Prince with elbow drops to the back. Julius with a jaw breaker and Prince stops Julius from making the tag. Wilson tags in and Wilson hits an elbow drop to the back off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Wilson goes for a Boston Crab and he gets Julius over. Julius crawls to the ropes and gets there to force a break. Julius kicks Wilson and Prince tags in. Prince with a front face lock. Prince keeps Julius from making the tag and Julius with a take down. Brutus tags in and he connects with chops and a double leg take down and foerarms. Brutus with a forearm to Wilson. Brutus with a gutwrench suplex to Prince and he sends Prince into Wilson. Brutus with a shoulder tackle to Prince and Brutus goes up top and hits a cannonball on Prince for a near fall.

Wilson tags in and Brutus with a Saito suplex. Julius has the title belt in his hands but he sees his father and he hands the title belt to the referee. Brutus gets Wilson up and he hits a torture rack slam. Julius with a shooting star press and a clothesline for the three count.

Winners: The Creed Brothers (new champions)

On Tuesday night on NXT, Tiffany Stratton faces Roxanne Perez in the finals of the Breakout Tournament. Josh Briggs faces Von Wagner. Alba Fyre faces Tatum Paxley.

Match Number Six: NXT Men’s Championship: Bron Breakker versus Joe Gacy (if Breakker is disqualified, he loses the title)

Before the bell rings, Gacy pushes Breakker and the referee has to hold them apart.

Breakker backs Gacy into the corner and connects with shoulders. Gacy send Breakker into the turnbuckles but Breakker with a kick. Gacy with a drop kick. Breakker with a punch. Gacy with forearms and a back breaker. Gacy with an Irish whip and Breakker slides into the corner. Breakker with a forearm and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Breakker with shoulders in the corner. Breakker with a slam when Gacy goes for a leap frog.

Gacy goes to the floor and one of the velvet guards hands Breakker a chair. Gacy pushes Breakker into the ring post and Breakker runs into the chair against the ring post. They return to the ring and Gacy with forearms. Gacy with a boot to the head and a neck breaker for a near fall. Gacy with a reverse chin lock. Breakker with a knee and Gacy with an Irish whip and elbow into the corner. Gacy with a sliding forearm to Breakker. Gacy goes to the apron and he hits a back senton on Breakker. Gacy gets a near fall.

Gacy with a forearm and chop. Gacy with a chop in the corner. Gacy sends Breakker to the apron and then Gacy brings Breakker back into the ring. Gacy gets a near fall. Breakker punches Gacy and Gacy fires back. Gacy with clotheslines in the corner. Gacy gets Breakker on his shoulders and Breakker gets to his feet. Breakker with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall. Gacy goes for a rear naked choke but Breakker is able to stretch to avoid the hold. Breakker escapes and gets a near fall. Gacy with a uranage for a near fall. Gacy goes to the turnbuckles and does a headstand. Gacy with a DDT and he gets a near fall. Breakker with a punch and Gacy with a forearm to the back.

Gacy goes to the turnbuckles. Breakker knocks Gacy off the turnbuckles to the floor. Breakker kicks Gacy and sends him back into the ring. Gacy with a clothesline and he gets a near fall. Gacy with a reverse chin lock. Gacy with a head butt and Saito suplex. Gacy and Breakker exchange punches. Breakker with punches. Breakker blocks a punch and Breakker with a punch. Gacy with a punch and Breakker with shoulder tackles and a spinebuster. Gacy goes to the floor. Breakker with a flip dive to Gacy. Breakker rolls Gacy back into the ring. Breakker goes to the turnbuckles but one of the Velvet Guards gets on the apron and Gacy brings him into the ring. Gacy gets a chair from the other Velvet Man and Gacy tosses the chair to Breakker and drops to the mat.

The referee is about to disqualify Breakker . . . but another referee comes out to stop him and tell him what really happened. Gacy with an inside cradle for a near fall. Breakker with a clothesline. Breakker with a shoulder tackle that knocks Gacy off the apron through the announce table. Breakker gets Gacy and punches him. They return to the ring and Breakker goes to the turnbuckles. Breakker with a bulldog off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Gacy has the chair and gives it to Breakker. Bron picks up the chair and Gacy tells him to do it. Bron hands the chair to the referee. Gacy with a low blow because it takes forever for the referee to put the chair away. Gacy gets a near fall. Bron takes the chair from the referee and the Velvet guard gets on the apron and Breakker hits him. Gacy goes for the handspring clothesline but Breakker with a spear. Breakker presses Gacy over his head and hits a power slam for the three count.

Winner: Bron Breakker (retains championship)

We go to credits.

