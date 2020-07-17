WWE NXT Injury Report: Io Shirai, Dominik Dijakovic, Denzel Dejournette

You can check out this week’s “NXT Injury Report” below. In this week’s episode, Matt Camp provides updates on Io Shirai, Dominik Dijakovic, and others. Here are some notes:

* Io Shirai suffered a jaw contusion. She is considered “day-to-day.”

* Dominik Dijakovic suffered several undisclosed injuries following his match with Karrion Kross. Camp claims he was momentarily unresponsive.

* Denzel Dejournette has a hyperextended knee.

Of course, the NXT Injury Report is mostly storylines so take these “injuries” with a grain of salt.